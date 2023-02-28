A weekly update on Minnesota's most important legal battles. More
Ep. 19 / Legislators plan to fundamentally transform education
The legislature has been moving fast and furious to take a narrow margin of control in both houses of the legislature to fundamentally change major Minnesota laws and policies. Education law has not been spared that treatment, as bills are passing granting money based only on race, and requiring CRT in Minnesota schools as a fundamental principle in our education standards and curricula.
5/5/2023
9:31
Ep. 17 / Democrats are 'changing the fabric of Minnesota' at 'lightning speed'
Renee Carlson of True North Legal joins James Dickey from the Upper Midwest Law Center to discuss the legal fallout from this year's legislative session.
4/17/2023
18:44
Ep. 18 / Fighting back at the legislature with John Hinderaker
John Hinderaker, president of the Center of the American Experiment, joins James Dickey of the Upper Midwest Law Center on this week's episode of Minnesota Law Weekly.
4/16/2023
26:48
Ep. 16 / New 'ideological litmus test' will 'exacerbate teacher shortage,' expert says
Educators and parents across Minnesota are concerned about new teacher licensure requirements that would require educators to affirm their students’ gender identities and "disrupt oppressive systems." Catrin Wigfall with the Center of the American Experiment joined Upper Midwest Law Center attorney James Dickey on his podcast Minnesota Law Weekly to discuss the ramifications of the requirements.
2/28/2023
14:46
Ep. 15 / Bill to restore felon voting rights is unconstitutional
James Dickey of the Upper Midwest Law Center explains why he believes a Minnesota bill to restore voting rights to felons is unconstitutional and will likely be overturned.