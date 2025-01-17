455. What my client DID & DID NOT do to get pregnant after TTC for 3 YEARS with PCOS & Endometriosis in less than 2 months of my method
In this episode, I'm sharing client success stories— like a woman with PCOS and endometriosis who got pregnant in under two months after three years of trying. Plus, how my clients ditched trending strategies (think fertility teas, IUIs, GLP-1 shots) and instead embraced strategies that addressed the root cause of their fertility issues. By focusing on real solutions, they not only got pregnant but felt healthier than ever with more energy, better moods, and optimal health!Chapters in this episode:00:00 Introduction to Fertility Challenges03:05 Real Client Success Stories05:50 Addressing Root Causes of Infertility08:58 The Importance of Understanding Your Body
In this episode, I'm sharing my favorite natural remedies and supplements for supporting baby & toddlers health, inspired by my own journey with my 19-month-old daughter! We're going step-by-step through everything I give to her daily—plus how we navigate common illnesses and teething challenges (always prioritizing gut health and good nutrition). Remember to consult your doctor before trying new supplements. What works for us may inspire you, but it's important to tailor your approach to your own child!
543. Unconventional spiritual practice when you're in a tough season to bring more JOY into your life & regulate your nervous system (P.S. it's not praying, journaling or meditating)
Today, we're diving into my favorite daily practice that has completely shifted my energy and mindset—and it might not be what you expect when you hear "spiritual practice." Spoiler: it isn't praying, meditating or journaling! Plus, I announce the winner of our December podcast review giveaway. Don't forget to email us at [email protected] if you're @PineTreeAshley, and grab your gift card!
452. A day in the life of exactly what I eat/how I balance blood sugar when life is FULL (aka mom & biz owner mode)
In this episode, I'm giving you a behind the scenes look at a full day of eating for balanced blood sugar which = happy hormones & fertility. I'm breaking down every meal/snack- why I paired it the way I did, the timing, how I corrected the disregulation I felt & the "why" behind my choices! This is going to be a tangible episode you can use as a guide for balancing your own blood sugar!Chapters in this episode: 01:19 The Importance of Blood Sugar Management04:47 Behind the Scenes: Daily Eating Habits06:41 A Day in the Life: Breakfast and Lunch12:43 Afternoon Smoothie and Dinner Routine17:14 Evening Snack and Closing Thoughts
451. Taking control of your hormones & having true confidence and empowerment in 2025
Get ready for a fired-up, sassy conversation inspired by Beyoncé's Flawless! In this episode, I dive into empowering women to truly understand their bodies and take control of their health. From hormonal balance to fertility, I break down how lifestyle choices impact your well-being and why self-care isn't just a luxury—it's a necessity!Chapters in this episode: 00:00 Empowerment Through Feminism and Health Awareness05:30 Understanding Your Body and Hormonal Health10:44 Taking Action for Optimal Health and Fertility14:48 Embracing Confidence and Self-Care for 2025
