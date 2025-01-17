455. What my client DID & DID NOT do to get pregnant after TTC for 3 YEARS with PCOS & Endometriosis in less than 2 months of my method

In this episode, I'm sharing client success stories— like a woman with PCOS and endometriosis who got pregnant in under two months after three years of trying. Plus, how my clients ditched trending strategies (think fertility teas, IUIs, GLP-1 shots) and instead embraced strategies that addressed the root cause of their fertility issues. By focusing on real solutions, they not only got pregnant but felt healthier than ever with more energy, better moods, and optimal health!Chapters in this episode:00:00 Introduction to Fertility Challenges03:05 Real Client Success Stories05:50 Addressing Root Causes of Infertility08:58 The Importance of Understanding Your Body