Nick Jikomes
Whether food, drugs or ideas, what you consume influences who you become. Learn directly from the best scientists & thinkers about alive today about how your bo...
ScienceSociety & CultureEducation
Whether food, drugs or ideas, what you consume influences who you become. Learn directly from the best scientists & thinkers about alive today about how your bo...
Available Episodes

5 of 122
  • Psychedelics, Depression, Psychotherapy, SSRIs, Human Clinical Experience of Psychedelic Medicine | Alan Davis | #120
    Nick talks to Dr. Alan Davis, a clinical psychologist and Director of the Center for Psychedelic Drug Research & Education at Ohio State University. They discuss: the effectiveness of mainstream forms of psychotherapy and antidepressant medications (SSRIs) for depression; psychedelic medicine & psilocybin-assisted psychotherapy; the relevance of the subjective effects of psychedelics for their therapeutic effects; FDA approval for MDMA- and psilocybin-assisted psychotherapy in the coming years; and more.Support the showSign up for the free weekly Mind & Matter newsletter:[https://mindandmatter.substack.com/?sort=top]Learn how you can further support the podcast: [https://mindandmatter.substack.com/p/how-to-support-mind-and-matter]Become a Premium Subscriber to access full content library, including full premium episodes:[https://mindandmatter.substack.com/subscribe?utm_source=menu&simple=true&next=https%3A%2F%2Fmindandmatter.substack.com%2F]Try the Lumen device to optimize your metabolism for weight loss or athletic performance. Use code MIND for $50 off:[https://www.lumen.me/shop?fid=8731&utm_source=influencer&utm_medium=influencer&discount=MIND]
    7/11/2023
    1:07:25
  • Psychedelics, Neuroplasticity, LSD, Psilocybin, Ketamine, MDMA, Latest Psychedelic Science | Bryan Roth | #119
    Nick talks to Bryan Roth, MD, PhD, a Professor of Pharmacology at the University of North Carolina. Dr. Roth has been studying the molecular mechanisms of psychedelics since the 1980s. They discuss: serotonin 2A receptors in the mammalian brain; psychedelics & neuroplasticity; classic psychedelics (e.g. LSD, psilocybin, DMT) compared to drugs like ketamine & MDMA; TrkB receptors & BDNF; engineering novel drugs & psychiatric treatment methods; latest findings in psychedelic science.Support the showSign up for the free weekly Mind & Matter newsletter:[https://mindandmatter.substack.com/?sort=top]Learn how you can further support the podcast: [https://mindandmatter.substack.com/p/how-to-support-mind-and-matter]Become a Premium Subscriber to access full content library, including full premium episodes:[https://mindandmatter.substack.com/subscribe?utm_source=menu&simple=true&next=https%3A%2F%2Fmindandmatter.substack.com%2F]Try the Lumen device to optimize your metabolism for weight loss or athletic performance. Use code MIND for $50 off:[https://www.lumen.me/shop?fid=8731&utm_source=influencer&utm_medium=influencer&discount=MIND]
    7/6/2023
    1:17:19
  • Terence McKenna, Psychedelics, Psilocybin Mushrooms, DMT, Carl Jung, Culture, Drugs & Society | Dennis McKenna | #118
    Nick talks to ethnopharmacologist Dr. Dennis McKenna, who is the brother of psychonaut Terence McKenna and author of the book, "The Brotherhood of the Screaming Abyss." They discuss: the lives and psychedelic adventures of Dennis & Terence McKenna; experiences with psilocybin mushrooms & DMT; Carl Jung & psychology; the medical relevance of subjective psychedelic experiences; drugs, culture & society; and more.Support the showSign up for the free weekly Mind & Matter newsletter:[https://mindandmatter.substack.com/?sort=top]Learn how you can further support the podcast: [https://mindandmatter.substack.com/p/how-to-support-mind-and-matter]Become a Premium Subscriber to access full content library, including full premium episodes:[https://mindandmatter.substack.com/subscribe?utm_source=menu&simple=true&next=https%3A%2F%2Fmindandmatter.substack.com%2F]Try the Lumen device to optimize your metabolism for weight loss or athletic performance. Use code MIND for $50 off:[https://www.lumen.me/shop?fid=8731&utm_source=influencer&utm_medium=influencer&discount=MIND]
    6/28/2023
    1:30:11
  • Psychiatry, Psychedelic Medicine, LSD for Anxiety, MDMA for Autism, Medical Education, Patient Access & Mental Health | Daniel Karlin | #117
    Nick talks to Daniel Karlin, MD, a board-certified physician in psychiatry, addiction medicine & clinical informatics who is the Chief Medical Officer at MindMed. They discuss: psychiatry; incentives in scientific & medical research; healthcare & mental health; psychedelics; LSD for anxiety; MDMA for autism; ibogaine derivatives for addiction; patient access & care; and more.Try Everyday Dose, high-quality coffee & matcha alternatives with functional mushrooms & other supplements.Support the showSign up for the free weekly Mind & Matter newsletter:[https://mindandmatter.substack.com/?sort=top]Learn how you can further support the podcast: [https://mindandmatter.substack.com/p/how-to-support-mind-and-matter]Become a Premium Subscriber to access full content library, including full premium episodes:[https://mindandmatter.substack.com/subscribe?utm_source=menu&simple=true&next=https%3A%2F%2Fmindandmatter.substack.com%2F]Try the Lumen device to optimize your metabolism for weight loss or athletic performance. Use code MIND for $50 off:[https://www.lumen.me/shop?fid=8731&utm_source=influencer&utm_medium=influencer&discount=MIND]
    6/9/2023
    1:37:26
  • The Dirty Truth About Cooking Oils (Avocado, Olive, Vegetable Oil) | Selina Wang | #116
    Nick talks to chemist & food scientist Dr. Selina Wang about: food quality & purity; cooking oils (avocado, olive, vegetable, etc.); fruits & vegetables; oxidation & purity of cooking oils; how to identify high quality, pure foods to purchase; and more.Try Everyday Dose, high-quality coffee & matcha alternatives with functional mushrooms & other supplements.Support the showSign up for the free weekly Mind & Matter newsletter:[https://mindandmatter.substack.com/?sort=top]Learn how you can further support the podcast: [https://mindandmatter.substack.com/p/how-to-support-mind-and-matter]Become a Premium Subscriber to access full content library, including full premium episodes:[https://mindandmatter.substack.com/subscribe?utm_source=menu&simple=true&next=https%3A%2F%2Fmindandmatter.substack.com%2F]Try the Lumen device to optimize your metabolism for weight loss or athletic performance. Use code MIND for $50 off:[https://www.lumen.me/shop?fid=8731&utm_source=influencer&utm_medium=influencer&discount=MIND]
    6/1/2023
    1:24:25

About Mind & Matter

Whether food, drugs or ideas, what you consume influences who you become. Learn directly from the best scientists & thinkers about alive today about how your body & mind react to what they’re fed. New episodes weekly. Learn more: https://mindandmatter.substack.com/(Not medical advice).
