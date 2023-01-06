Psychedelics, Depression, Psychotherapy, SSRIs, Human Clinical Experience of Psychedelic Medicine | Alan Davis | #120

Nick talks to Dr. Alan Davis, a clinical psychologist and Director of the Center for Psychedelic Drug Research & Education at Ohio State University. They discuss: the effectiveness of mainstream forms of psychotherapy and antidepressant medications (SSRIs) for depression; psychedelic medicine & psilocybin-assisted psychotherapy; the relevance of the subjective effects of psychedelics for their therapeutic effects; FDA approval for MDMA- and psilocybin-assisted psychotherapy in the coming years; and more.