Psychedelics, Depression, Psychotherapy, SSRIs, Human Clinical Experience of Psychedelic Medicine | Alan Davis | #120
Psychedelics, Depression, Psychotherapy, SSRIs, Human Clinical Experience of Psychedelic Medicine | Alan Davis | #120

Nick talks to Dr. Alan Davis, a clinical psychologist and Director of the Center for Psychedelic Drug Research & Education at Ohio State University. They discuss: the effectiveness of mainstream forms of psychotherapy and antidepressant medications (SSRIs) for depression; psychedelic medicine & psilocybin-assisted psychotherapy; the relevance of the subjective effects of psychedelics for their therapeutic effects; FDA approval for MDMA- and psilocybin-assisted psychotherapy in the coming years; and more.
Nick talks to Bryan Roth, MD, PhD, a Professor of Pharmacology at the University of North Carolina. Dr. Roth has been studying the molecular mechanisms of psychedelics since the 1980s. They discuss: serotonin 2A receptors in the mammalian brain; psychedelics & neuroplasticity; classic psychedelics (e.g. LSD, psilocybin, DMT) compared to drugs like ketamine & MDMA; TrkB receptors & BDNF; engineering novel drugs & psychiatric treatment methods; latest findings in psychedelic science.
7/6/2023
1:17:19
Terence McKenna, Psychedelics, Psilocybin Mushrooms, DMT, Carl Jung, Culture, Drugs & Society | Dennis McKenna | #118
Terence McKenna, Psychedelics, Psilocybin Mushrooms, DMT, Carl Jung, Culture, Drugs & Society | Dennis McKenna | #118

Nick talks to ethnopharmacologist Dr. Dennis McKenna, who is the brother of psychonaut Terence McKenna and author of the book, "The Brotherhood of the Screaming Abyss." They discuss: the lives and psychedelic adventures of Dennis & Terence McKenna; experiences with psilocybin mushrooms & DMT; Carl Jung & psychology; the medical relevance of subjective psychedelic experiences; drugs, culture & society; and more.
6/28/2023
1:30:11
Psychiatry, Psychedelic Medicine, LSD for Anxiety, MDMA for Autism, Medical Education, Patient Access & Mental Health | Daniel Karlin | #117
Psychiatry, Psychedelic Medicine, LSD for Anxiety, MDMA for Autism, Medical Education, Patient Access & Mental Health | Daniel Karlin | #117

Nick talks to Daniel Karlin, MD, a board-certified physician in psychiatry, addiction medicine & clinical informatics who is the Chief Medical Officer at MindMed. They discuss: psychiatry; incentives in scientific & medical research; healthcare & mental health; psychedelics; LSD for anxiety; MDMA for autism; ibogaine derivatives for addiction; patient access & care; and more.
6/9/2023
1:37:26
The Dirty Truth About Cooking Oils (Avocado, Olive, Vegetable Oil) | Selina Wang | #116
The Dirty Truth About Cooking Oils (Avocado, Olive, Vegetable Oil) | Selina Wang | #116

Nick talks to chemist & food scientist Dr. Selina Wang about: food quality & purity; cooking oils (avocado, olive, vegetable, etc.); fruits & vegetables; oxidation & purity of cooking oils; how to identify high quality, pure foods to purchase; and more.
