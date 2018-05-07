I had to get this off my chest cos I've not noticed with any other group I've reacted to.
What's with the dismissal and denial? Where does that stem from? OBVIOUSLY this is multi-layered and the music soundscape is not purely based off of NEWJEANS' sound however you can't help but see the parts that they HAVE influenced.
Hope they have a comeback in the future.
1: Why I boycotted RIIZE and why I'm now able to move on feat Another Life Reaction
In my VERY first episode, I briefly unpack RIIZE's history and what unfolded in regards to Seunghan's mistreatment, hiatus and eventual dismissal.
I also finally react to Another Life as it was highly requested and this felt like the right avenue for it as you can't get this anywhere else!
From the channel that brought you blunt, unapologetic reactions — this podcast is the unfiltered extension of my youtube channel Micah's K-spot. Expect deeper dives into the music, fandoms, industry mess, and occasionally… completely random tangents. If you're here for honest opinions, chaos, and cultural commentary with a K-pop twist, you’re in the right place. New episodes weekly.