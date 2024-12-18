Todd Ruoff (CEO, Autonomys) on AI 3.0 | Fully Diluted with Messari Research

Ask Messari Copilot "Please explain how Autonomys enables the builds of AI agents." Todd Ruoff, CEO of Autonomys joins the Messari Research team to talk about AI agents, modular blockchain architecture, and the future of AI. Autonomys' AI3.0 ecosystem stack is designed to provide all the necessary components to build and deploy AI-powered dApps (super dApps) and agents. The Fully Diluted Podcast with Messari Research brings you insightful, no-hype takes on what actually drives value in crypto. Subscribe to get weekly episodes with the best builders and researchers in crypto. 00:00 Intros & Origins 02:00 Journey from Subspace to Autonomys 06:42 New Consensus Mechanism 11:43 Purpose of Domains in Autonomys Network 16:34 Long-Term Vision 20:31 Macro + Regulatory Environment 24:49 For Builders Hosted by Jeremy Koch of Messari