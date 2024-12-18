Powered by RND
Messari's Unqualified Opinions

Podcast Messari's Unqualified Opinions
Messari
Crypto has real use cases - now. Learn about them here.
Technology

Available Episodes

5 of 153
  DePIN Year in Review | Sami Kassab, Dylan Bane & Maartje Bus | Messari Annual Theses 2025
    Read Messari's Annual Crypto Theses for FREE!: https://messari.io/report/the-crypto-theses-2025 Over 100 pages of everything you need to know in crypto for 2025. Get a 30% Discount on an annual subscription to Messari Pro with code THESES25 (valid until Dec. 31, 2024) 00:00 Intro & Summary of Dylan's DePIN 2025 Theses 13:59 Helium 27:06 DePIN x AI 32:39 Grass 36:07 Bittensor 48:31 Predictions for 2025
    --------  
    56:49
  Solana Year in Review | Ryan Watkins, Wilson Withiam, Kinji Steimetz | Messari Annual Theses 2025
    Read Messari's Annual Crypto Theses for FREE!: https://messari.io/report/the-crypto-theses-2025 Over 100 pages of everything you need to know in crypto for 2025. Get a 30% Discount on an annual subscription to Messari Pro with code THESES25 (valid until Dec. 31, 2024) 00:00 Intro & How Investors Think About L1 Valuations 09:16 Solana's Year in Review 17:55 Memecoins 24:17 Competitors to Solana 34:14 Solana Predictions for 2025
    --------  
    38:41
  Messari Annual Theses 2025 Are Here! | Intro Episode - State of Crypto | Maartje Bus, Dylan Bane, Sunny Shi & Andrew Dyer
    Read Messari's Annual Crypto Theses for FREE!: https://messari.io/report/the-crypto-theses-2025 Over 100 pages of everything you need to know in crypto for 2025. 00:00 Intro & Macro Policy Backdrop 13:46 2025 Policy Expectations 24:15 User Adoption 34:00 Role of DePIN 40:04 The Year in Fundraising 43:41 Memecoins 51:29 Hot Takes for 2025
    --------  
    58:10
  Messari Annual Theses 2025 | AI x Crypto | Seth Bloomberg, Dustin Teander & Sunny Shi
    Read Messari's Annual Crypto Theses for FREE!: https://messari.io/report/the-crypto-theses-2025 Over 100 pages of everything you need to know in crypto for 2025. 00:00 Intro & Summary of AI Section of Theses 13:48 Why Does AI Benefit From Crypto Infrastructure? 22:31 AI Agents 36:21 Bittensor 46:06 Dynamic TAO 53:38 Most Interesting Subnets 56:40 Predictions for 2025
    --------  
    1:05:37
  Todd Ruoff (CEO, Autonomys) on AI 3.0 | Fully Diluted with Messari Research
    Ask Messari Copilot "Please explain how Autonomys enables the builds of AI agents." Todd Ruoff, CEO of Autonomys joins the Messari Research team to talk about AI agents, modular blockchain architecture, and the future of AI. Autonomys' AI3.0 ecosystem stack is designed to provide all the necessary components to build and deploy AI-powered dApps (super dApps) and agents. The Fully Diluted Podcast with Messari Research brings you insightful, no-hype takes on what actually drives value in crypto. Subscribe to get weekly episodes with the best builders and researchers in crypto. 00:00 Intros & Origins 02:00 Journey from Subspace to Autonomys 06:42 New Consensus Mechanism 11:43 Purpose of Domains in Autonomys Network 16:34 Long-Term Vision 20:31 Macro + Regulatory Environment 24:49 For Builders Hosted by Jeremy Koch of Messari
    --------  
    27:18

About Messari's Unqualified Opinions

Crypto has real use cases - now. Learn about them here.
