Meet Me Here

KUOW Puget Sound Public Radio
ArtsBooks
Meet Me Here
Latest episode

Available Episodes

2 of 2
  • Art: Mastering Seattle's Art Walks, No MFA Required
    “Art walks humanize the viewing experience and create camaraderie, or at least, if not, create camaraderie, allow the opportunity for it.” That’s how local artist and art administrator Tommy Gregory describes art walks in Seattle. Our city is home to a dozen art walks and counting, including the longest-running art walk in the nation. Tommy loves this about Seattle - he usually goes to a handful of different art walks a month, often by himself. So he’s the perfect guide to tell us how to enjoy ourselves and connect with artists and other art walk participants. Tommy talks about the Pioneer Square Art Walk, which happens on the first Thursday of each month, and the Capitol Hill Art Walk, which happens on the second Thursday of each month. Here are some of Tommy’s recommendations for where to stop on each art walk. Pioneer Square: Stonington Gallery ArtX Contemporary Collins Pub The Meyer Pilchuck Glass School Seattle Office SOIL Art Gallery 4Culture Capitol Hill: Steve Gilbert Studio The Factory Vermillion Art Gallery & Bar Other Art Walks: Georgetown’s ART ATTACK on second Saturdays Edmonds Third Thursday Art Walk Olympia Art Walk, April 25-26 Tacoma Third Thursday Art Walk Bellingham First Friday Art Walk Other event recommendations from this week’s episode: The Great Gatsby, April 18-26 KEXP Phish Day Parties, April 18-19 Half-price tickets at Seattle Art Museum, April 1-30 Where’s your favorite place to meet up around arts and culture in the region? Drop us a line at [email protected]. Your support helps create shows like Seattle Now, Soundside, and Meet Me Here! Become a KUOW member today. See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
    --------  
    15:01
  • Introducing Meet Me Here, your podcast guide to the most exciting arts and culture events in Seattle.
    What are you doing this week? Meet Me Here is your podcast guide to the most exciting arts and culture events in Seattle. In each episode, we’re fighting the freeze and meeting you around the region for art shows, concerts, author talks, geeky get-togethers, and more. There’s a lot to do in this region, so let’s make some plans and go experience it together. New weekly episodes start Wednesday, April 16. See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
    --------  
    0:56

About Meet Me Here

Meet Me Here is your podcast guide to the most exciting arts and culture events in Seattle. In each episode, we’re fighting the freeze and meeting you around the region for art shows, concerts, author talks, geeky get-togethers, and more. There’s a lot to do in this region, so let’s make some plans and go experience it together. HOSTS Jeannie Yandel covers arts and culture events. Jeannie's goal is to get you out and about in the city's arts and culture scenes, especially stuff that's free or inexpensive or doesn't make your typical critic's list. Katie Campbell covers Seattle’s literary scene, including visiting authors on tour, local writers, and maybe even cozy places to read in and around Seattle. Katie is your book club bestie, here to help you build community around reading. Dyer Oxley covers pop culture and how it intersects with life in the Puget Sound region. We’re a geeky place, and Dyer will dig into the conversations and debates overheard at local comic-cons, movie theaters, and happy hours with your friends
ArtsBooks

