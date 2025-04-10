“Art walks humanize the viewing experience and create camaraderie, or at least, if not, create camaraderie, allow the opportunity for it.” That’s how local artist and art administrator Tommy Gregory describes art walks in Seattle. Our city is home to a dozen art walks and counting, including the longest-running art walk in the nation. Tommy loves this about Seattle - he usually goes to a handful of different art walks a month, often by himself. So he’s the perfect guide to tell us how to enjoy ourselves and connect with artists and other art walk participants. Tommy talks about the Pioneer Square Art Walk, which happens on the first Thursday of each month, and the Capitol Hill Art Walk, which happens on the second Thursday of each month. Here are some of Tommy’s recommendations for where to stop on each art walk. Pioneer Square: Stonington Gallery ArtX Contemporary Collins Pub The Meyer Pilchuck Glass School Seattle Office SOIL Art Gallery 4Culture Capitol Hill: Steve Gilbert Studio The Factory Vermillion Art Gallery & Bar Other Art Walks: Georgetown’s ART ATTACK on second Saturdays Edmonds Third Thursday Art Walk Olympia Art Walk, April 25-26 Tacoma Third Thursday Art Walk Bellingham First Friday Art Walk Other event recommendations from this week’s episode: The Great Gatsby, April 18-26 KEXP Phish Day Parties, April 18-19 Half-price tickets at Seattle Art Museum, April 1-30 Where’s your favorite place to meet up around arts and culture in the region? Drop us a line at [email protected]
