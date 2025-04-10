Introducing Meet Me Here, your podcast guide to the most exciting arts and culture events in Seattle.

What are you doing this week? Meet Me Here is your podcast guide to the most exciting arts and culture events in Seattle. In each episode, we’re fighting the freeze and meeting you around the region for art shows, concerts, author talks, geeky get-togethers, and more. There’s a lot to do in this region, so let’s make some plans and go experience it together. New weekly episodes start Wednesday, April 16. See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.