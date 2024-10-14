Hey loves. Welcome to our first episode of season 2. In this episode we talk about sex , dating and our own life experiences if you have any questions or inputs you would like to make. Follow our Instagram @ meandmyhomegirl_pod and send us in stories , questions and dilemmas
--------
29:17
"Surviving London"
Hey everyone we are back with a new episode join us catch up and find out how Audrey nearly got sharleen killed 💃🏾
--------
40:51
Zimbabwean Youths taking a stand ft Sharmy part 2
Part of our amazing conversation with social activist Sharmy follow @zimbabwe_youthuk
--------
29:59
Zimbabwean Youths taking a Stand ft Sharmy part 1
In today’s episode we are joined by activist Sharmy who’s goal is to involve more youths to speak against injustice part 1 look out for part 2
--------
36:00
" I’ve got the ick"
In today’s episode we answer dating dilemmas and questions