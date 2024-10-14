Powered by RND
Me&MYHOMEGIRL
Two young and free black women speaking on matters like , life , news , politics and dilemmas
  • A sex life ? Or keeping it virgin part 1
    Hey loves. Welcome to our first episode of season 2. In this episode we talk about sex , dating and our own life experiences if you have any questions or inputs you would like to make. Follow our Instagram @ meandmyhomegirl_pod and send us in stories , questions and dilemmas
    --------  
    29:17
  • "Surviving London"
    Hey everyone we are back with a new episode join us catch up and find out how Audrey nearly got sharleen killed 💃🏾
    --------  
    40:51
  • Zimbabwean Youths taking a stand ft Sharmy part 2
    Part of our amazing conversation with social activist Sharmy follow @zimbabwe_youthuk
    --------  
    29:59
  • Zimbabwean Youths taking a Stand ft Sharmy part 1
    In today’s episode we are joined by activist Sharmy who’s goal is to involve more youths to speak against injustice part 1 look out for part 2
    --------  
    36:00
  • " I’ve got the ick"
    In today’s episode we answer dating dilemmas and questions
    --------  
    47:52

