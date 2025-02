The House In The Pines by Ana Reyes

Your classic who-done-it where the hypnotist is the killer and you find that out in... the prologue? Also the house is not a house it's a cabin and the cabin isn't a cabin, it's a pit with cement blocks.Special thanks to Susan from Book Squad Goals for this rec! You can check out their podcast at https://www.booksquadgoals.com or wherever you get your podcasts. Mean Book Club is four ladies (UCB, BuzzFeed, College Humor, Impractical Jokers) who read, discuss and whine about NYT bestselling books that have questionable literary merit. It's fun. It's cathartic. It's perfect for your commute. New podcast (almost) every Tuesday! Here’s the Season 18 reading list: 1. Fourth Wing by Yarros 2. Hillbilly Elegy by JD Vance 3. The Housemaid by Freida McFadden 4. Lean In by Sheryl Sandberg 5. A Court of Thrones and Roses by Sarah J. Maas 6. The House in the Pines by Ana Reyes 7. Memoirs of a Geisha by Arthur Golden 8. While Justice Sleeps by Stacey AbramsSend any future book suggestions to [email protected] ! Follow us on the socials @meanbookclub! Rate, like, subscribe, and check out our Patreon page at patreon.com/meanbookclub to become a true patron of the mean arts.CREDITS: Hosted by Sarah Burton, Clara Morris, Johnna Scrabis, & Sabrina B. Jordan. This episode was produced and edited by Sarah Burton and Blake Opper. Special thanks to FSM Team for our theme song, "Parkour Introvert." Thanks to Paschimeestudio for "Suspense Intro Feel." You can get both songs here: https://www.free-stock-music.comBecome a supporter of this podcast: https://www.spreaker.com/podcast/mean-book-club--3199521/support.