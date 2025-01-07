"While Justice Sleeps" by Stacey Abrams with Blake Opper
A book as thrilling as joining the chess club at law school: for our season finale this week we read "While Justice Sleeps" by Stacey Abrams with our editor extraordinaire Blake Opper! You can check out his album "For Money and Power" on Bandcamp or wherever you get your music!https://goldbloomtrio.bandcamp.com/album/for-money-and-power
1:38:29
"Memoirs of a Geisha" by Arthur Golden
The memoir of a fictional Japanese geisha written by white guy who went to Harvard... what could go wrong? This week we read "Memoirs of a Geisha" and just in time for Christmas.
1:21:00
The House In The Pines by Ana Reyes
Your classic who-done-it where the hypnotist is the killer and you find that out in... the prologue? Also the house is not a house it's a cabin and the cabin isn't a cabin, it's a pit with cement blocks.Special thanks to Susan from Book Squad Goals for this rec! You can check out their podcast at https://www.booksquadgoals.com or wherever you get your podcasts.
1:33:10
A Court of Thorns and Roses by Sarah J Maas
This week we read "A Court of Thorns and Roses" by Sarah J Maas and sorry listeners, we loved it! (Well, most of us).
1:41:57
Lean In by Cheryl Sandberg
This week we read "Lean In" by Cheryl Sandberg and if we had to sum up this book in one sentence it would be "GO TO HARVARD!"
