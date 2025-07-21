McElroy and Cubelic in the Morning

7-21-25 McElroy & Cubelic in the Morning Hour 3: Scariest games for each SEC squad; Dan Wetzel talks Big Ten & CFP expansion
Monday's 9am hour of Mac & Cube rolled on with Dan Wetzel, senior writer for ESPN, telling us what he wants to hear from Tony Petitti at Big Ten Media Days, why he's okay expanding the CFP to 16, and what's next for College Football; and later, we go through the rest of the SEC and lay out the games each team should be scared to death to lose.
Dan Wetzel, senior writer for ESPN, tells McElroy & Cubelic what he wants to hear from Tony Petitti at Big Ten Media Days, why he's okay expanding the CFP to 16, and what's next for College Football
"McElroy & Cubelic In The Morning" airs 7am-10am weekdays on WJOX-94.5!!See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
7-21-25 McElroy & Cubelic in the Morning Hour 2: Scariest SEC games for Alabama, Auburn, Arkansas & Florida; Taylor Zarzour talks Scottie & Titans
The 8am hour of Monday's Mac & Cube continued with Taylor Zarzour, voice of the Tennessee Titans, telling us about the greatness of Scottie Scheffler and how the other golfers feel about him, and where the Titans have improved significantly; then we continue looking at those games that should scare you to death, in Week 2; and finally, now it's time to get into the SEC and look at those scary games for Alabama, Auburn, Arkansas, and Florida.
Taylor Zarzour, voice of the Tennessee Titans, tells McElroy & Cubelic about the greatness of Scottie Scheffler & how the other golfers feel about him, and where the Titans have improved significantly
"McElroy & Cubelic In The Morning" airs 7am-10am weekdays on WJOX-94.5!See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
7-21-25 McElroy & Cubelic in the Morning Hour 1: Week 1 games that scare you to death; Paul Finebaum recaps SEC Media Days
Monday's 7am hour of Mac & Cube began with the games that should scare your team & Greg being annoyed that NBA Summer League awards a championship; then, Paul Finebaum, from the SEC Network, tells us why last week's SEC Media Days didn't feel as impactful as in years' past & which games should scare Alabama and Auburn to death; and later, we go over the games that'll scare Tennessee, Auburn, Alabama, and South Carolinato death.
