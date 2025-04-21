Welcome to Session One of our spring audio Bible study! We're studying The Gospel on the Ground, and we're so excited to join Kristi McLelland for the next seven weeks as unpacks the life of the early church in the book of Acts and shows us that the kingdom of God is always on the move, always looking outward to bring meaning and joy to a world searching for true fulfillment and hope. Each week, we'll release the next teaching session, and we'll leave the audio up for all seven sessions through June 16.In this introductory session, Kristi unpacks Acts 1:8 and Jesus’s promise that His followers would take the good news of the gospel to the ends of the earth. She also explains the First Century Jewish relationship between the Rabbi and disciple and how Jesus taught His followers to live life the way He did.LINKSThe Gospel on the GroundMore from KristiRECOMMENDEDListen to this episode with Jada Edwards and Kristi McLelland about the types of prayers they taught on in When You Pray.MARKED is a podcast from Lifeway Women: https://women.lifeway.com/blog/podcasts/.Hosted by Elizabeth Hyndman and Andrea Lennon.CONNECT WITH US!Follow Lifeway Women and Kristi McLelland on Instagram.Learn more about the Titus Bible study at lifeway.com/titus. Starting April 21, join us as we study The Gospel on the Ground by Kristi McLelland! Enter to win the study on the blog. To learn more about Symposium, visit lifeway.com/symposium. To learn more about the Grace Bible for Kids, visit lifeway.com/gracebible.
1:06:49
Practical Tips for Cultivating Joy with Nicole Zasowski
Today we're welcoming back therapist and author Nicole Zazowski to discuss the importance of joy in the Christian faith, the vulnerability associated with embracing joy, and practical tips for cultivating joy in daily life. Nicole shares insights from her study of six women in the Bible, emphasizing the power of celebration and the transformative impact of celebrating God's goodness in our lives.LINKSDaring JoyWhat if It's WonderfulTruthFilledFrom Lost to FoundLamentations 3:21
37:40
The Art of Planning in Women's Ministry
Jessica Yentzer and Alicia Wong join Andrea and Elizabeth to discuss the importance of planning in women's ministry, emphasizing the need for intentionality and collaboration. You'll hear about their personal experiences serving in ministry, as well as actionable steps for planning and executing effective programs. Plus, they highlight new resources to help plan your year in your women's ministry. LINKSPlan Your Year in Women's MinistryLifeway Women e-NewsletterMinistry to Women e-NewsletterLifeway.com/women Live Free Titus Daring Joy More Than Enough Body & Soul The Way of Wisdom In the Word Feast Going Beyond Live Going Beyond Simulcast Prepare Him Room Advent ResourcesSymposium You Lead TrainingWebinar: How to Navigate Disappointment When Leaders FailLeading Well series Protecting Your Emotional Health as a Leader Building Trust with Your Pastor or Ministry Leader Lifeway.com/training
46:28
Exploring Paul's Message in Titus with Courtney Doctor and Hunter Beless
Hear from Courtney Doctor and Hunter Beless as we talk through Paul's message in Titus. In our conversation, learn about the development of Courtney and Hunter's friendship, the significance of studying Titus in the context of women's ministry, and the development of their new Bible study on the book of Titus. We'll explore the themes of right belief and character, the relationship between indicatives and imperatives, and the importance of understanding primary, secondary, and tertiary doctrines. LINKSTitus Bible Study Other resources from Courtney Other resources from Hunter The Gospel Coalition
44:45
Celebrating 10 Years of Seamless with Angie Smith
We're celebrating TEN YEARS of the Seamless Bible study by Angie Smith! Seamless has sold over 700,000 units since it was released on April 1, 2015, and seeing the impact it has had on women all over the world has been incredible and humbling for all those involved. We are so grateful that God has used this study to help women understand the whole Bible as one complete story. So, what better way to celebrate the ten-year anniversary than by catching up with Angie! You'll love hearing from Angie about what she's up to today, how she approached condensing the entire Bible into six weeks of study, and more. LINKS Seamless Bible study Matchless Bible study Breaking Free Bible study More resources from Angie Smith
[MARKED] is a podcast for women who are marked by a hunger for God's Word, a longing to impact culture, and a desire to discover and live out God's calling in their lives. Each episode, Andrea Lennon and Elizabeth Hyndman will talk about what God is doing—how He has and is marking each of us.