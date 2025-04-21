The Gospel on the Ground Session 1

Welcome to Session One of our spring audio Bible study! We're studying The Gospel on the Ground, and we're so excited to join Kristi McLelland for the next seven weeks as unpacks the life of the early church in the book of Acts and shows us that the kingdom of God is always on the move, always looking outward to bring meaning and joy to a world searching for true fulfillment and hope. Each week, we'll release the next teaching session, and we'll leave the audio up for all seven sessions through June 16.In this introductory session, Kristi unpacks Acts 1:8 and Jesus's promise that His followers would take the good news of the gospel to the ends of the earth. She also explains the First Century Jewish relationship between the Rabbi and disciple and how Jesus taught His followers to live life the way He did.