Marcia Clark Investigates The First 48

Famed prosecutor and defense attorney Marcia Clark delves into some of the most controversial homicides in America. These are cases that have shocked and captiv...
  • 9: Introducing PD Stories
    Thank you all for listening! Be sure to check out our new show, PD Stories, hosted by Tom Morris Jr. of Live PD.
  • 8: Billionaire Boys Club
    A group of young men form a private investment group known as the Billionaire Boys Club. But some bad investments lead to the founding club members getting in over their heads and owing a lot of money. Investments turn to scams, and before long, murder. Featuring former Beverly Hills Police Detective Les Zoeller.
  • 7: Jam Master Jay
    Jason Mizell, better known by his stage name, "Jam Master Jay" was the DJ in the seminal hip-hop group Run DMC. He was also gunned down in his recording studio in Queens, New York. And despite five eye-witnesses, his murder remains unsolved. Featuring author Matt Diehl, and journalist Frank Owen.
  • 6: The Spreckels Mansion
    The body of Rebecca Zahau was found hanging from a balcony at the Spreckels Mansion in Coronado, California. She was bound, gagged, and naked. The police ruled her death a suicide, but many, including Rebecca's family, believe she was murdered. How did Rebecca Zahau really die? Featuring attorney Keith Greer. Plus, Marcia answers questions from last week's episode on Robert Blake.
  • 5: Robert Blake
    The wife of Robert Blake, a famous Hollywood actor, was murdered in cold blood as she waited in their parked car outside of a restaurant. Police suspected Blake of committing the murder, but the story only gets more complicated from there. Featuring reporter Eric Leonard, and jurors from Robert Blake's criminal trial, Roberto Emerick and Chuck Safco.
Famed prosecutor and defense attorney Marcia Clark delves into some of the most controversial homicides in America. These are cases that have shocked and captivated the public, but have outcomes that are either unresolved, or leave more questions than answers. Now, Marcia will speak with experts, review the facts, and use her own expertise to shed new light on cases which have been left in the darkness. See more Marcia Clark Investigates The First 48 on A&E, at http://aetv.com, and on Crime + Investigation in the UK.
