Make Me Care About Maternal Mortality
When it goes well, giving birth can be a wonderful experience, but, when it goes wrong, it can be deadly for mother and child alike. Too often, where you live, your access to quality care, and in some places the color of your skin determines whether or not you live or die during birth.This episode features Jen Hatmaker, an American author, speaker, blogger, and television presenter, in conversation with Eva Lathrop, Global Medical Director for Population Services International, and Elaine Welteroth, an award-winning journalist, TV host, and author. Eva shares how almost 300,000 women die every year from childbirth and pregnancy, and almost all of them are preventable. Maternal deaths have been increasing in the United States and are high in low and middle income countries around the world, with Black and native women in the US (along with women who are pregnant and delivering over 40 and women who have preexisting medical conditions) being most at risk for complications and death during pregnancy. Better investments in quality antenatal care, prenatal care, interpartum care, and postpartum care can help prevent both maternal and neonatal deaths. Elaine shares how inequity in maternal deaths can be addressed by changing policy and improving the medical and insurance system (including supporting health workers) to deliver accessible and affordable quality care. Midwives provide unique support, respect, and care to their patients and are a promising solution.