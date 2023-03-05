Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation
  • Make Me Care About College
    With rising tuition and the changing nature of work, is college worth it? According to the president of Northern Arizona University, the answer is yes, and he’s on a mission to make the case for the value of postsecondary education for not just students, but also society. In this episode, we hear what the return on investment is in getting a postsecondary education, particularly for students moving out of poverty.This episode features Jen Hatmaker, an American author, speaker, blogger, and television presenter, in conversation with Jose Luis Cruz Rivera, president of Northern Arizona University, member of the Postsecondary Value Commission in the United States. Jen and Jose Luis discuss how college is the best vehicle to allow a person to be a lifelong learner and have better economic and non-economic returns. This is particularly true for low-income students moving out of poverty who can better understand and experience opportunity and upward mobility as well as grow their earnings to sustain themselves and their families. College has also shown to increase levels of civic engagement, better health, critical thinking and literacy, showing that four-year degrees provide the highest return on investment. It’s important to meet students where they are, working with K12 schools and considering contexts like financial pressures, housing insecurity, food insecurity, mental health issues to create favorable conditions for learning. This is part of an effort to make postsecondary more accessible and navigable for all.Make Me Care About is produced by Magnificent Noise in partnership with The Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation.To learn more about our show: https://www.gatesfoundation.org/podcast/make-me-care-aboutFor more on The Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation’s work: https://www.gatesfoundation.orgTo learn more about college:Postsecondary Success Strategy: https://usprogram.gatesfoundation.org/what-we-do/postsecondary-successPostsecondary Value Commission: Is College Worth It?: https://postsecondaryvalue.org/NAU 2025 – Elevating Excellence: https://nau.edu/wp-content/uploads/sites/197/0613_742018_OOP-Elevating-Excellence-Brochure-FY22_9x9_ADA-FINAL.pdfIHEP Case Study: Student Success is in the DNA of NAU: https://www.ihep.org/wp-content/uploads/2022/09/IHEP_VDC_CaseStudy_NAU_rd3_print-1-1.pdfFor more on the work of our guest, Jose Luis Cruz Rivera: https://nau.edu/president/jose-luis-cruz-rivera-biography/Learn more about our host, Jen Hatmaker: https://jenhatmaker.comOur production staff includes Sabrina Farhi, Hiwote Getaneh, Julia Natt, and our sound designer Kristin Mueller. Our Executive Producer is Eric Nuzum and the host is Jen Hatmaker. Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
    5/3/2023
    18:39
  • Make Me Care About My Kid's Friend Circle
    Having friends from diverse economic backgrounds is beneficial for all of us, but it is especially important for kids from low-income communities. Learn why, as well as how and where to make friends with people who are different from you.This episode features Jen Hatmaker, an American author, speaker, blogger, and television presenter, in conversation with Abigail Hiller, Research Translation Manager, Opportunity Insights in the United States. Jen and Abigail discuss how having friends from diverse economic backgrounds is beneficial for all of us but is especially important for children from low-income communities. This is because these social networks can help children excel despite challenges like poverty, wealth inequality, and racial segregation. It is important to overcome our friendship biases, which wire us to socialize only with those who share similar backgrounds, and foster cross class connections to increase professional opportunity, mobility, and income for marginalized communities and create a fairer, more interconnected society and economy.Make Me Care About is produced by Magnificent Noise in partnership with The Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation.To learn more about our show: https://www.gatesfoundation.org/podcast/make-me-care-aboutFor more on The Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation’s work: https://www.gatesfoundation.orgTo learn more about My Kid’s Friends Circle:Opportunity Insights: https://opportunityinsights.org/Social Atlas: https://socialcapital.org/For more on the work of our guest,  Abigail Hiller: https://bfi.uchicago.edu/scholar/abby-hiller/Learn more about our host, Jen Hatmaker: https://jenhatmaker.comOur production staff includes Sabrina Farhi, Hiwote Getaneh, Julia Natt, and our sound designer Kristin Mueller. Our Executive Producer is Eric Nuzum and the host is Jen Hatmaker. Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
    4/26/2023
    14:57
  • Make Me Care About Garbanzo Beans
    Garbanzo BeansMost of us eat garbanzo beans in our hummus or salads. What you might not know is that these little round legumes are actually one of the world’s best ingredients to improving gut health and tackling malnutrition. From our mental health to our immune system, garbanzo beans could be key to living a healthy life.This episode features Jen Hatmaker, an American author, speaker, blogger, and television presenter, in conversation with Vanessa Ridaura, a Senior Program Officer for Maternal, Newborn, and Child Health at the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation. Jen and Vanessa discuss how garbanzo beans and other functional foods show how we can use foods to improve gut and microbiome health as well as tackle malnutrition. This also aids our immune system and our mental health. To increase global health, we need to focus on producing foods locally as there are challenges with accessibility, implementation, and compliance when sourcing food from other continents.Make Me Care About is produced by Magnificent Noise in partnership with The Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation.To learn more about our show: https://www.gatesfoundation.org/podcast/make-me-care-aboutFor more on The Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation’s work: https://www.gatesfoundation.orgTo learn more about  Garbanzo Beans and gut health:Nutrition Strategy : https://www.gatesfoundation.org/our-work/programs/global-growth-and-opportunity/nutritionMNCH D&T: https://www.gatesfoundation.org/our-work/programs/gender-equality/maternal-newborn-and-child-health-discovery-and-toolsFor more on the work of our guest, Vanessa Ridaura: https://scholar.google.ca/citations?user=M4O5lw8AAAAJ&hl=enLearn more about our host, Jen Hatmaker: https://jenhatmaker.comOur production staff includes Sabrina Farhi, Hiwote Getaneh, Julia Natt, and our sound designer Kristin Mueller. Our Executive Producer is Eric Nuzum and the host is Jen Hatmaker. Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
    4/19/2023
    13:36
  • Make Me Care About Maternal Mortality
    When it goes well, giving birth can be a wonderful experience, but, when it goes wrong, it can be deadly for mother and child alike. Too often, where you live, your access to quality care, and in some places the color of your skin determines whether or not you live or die during birth.This episode features Jen Hatmaker, an American author, speaker, blogger, and television presenter, in conversation with Eva Lathrop, Global Medical Director for Population Services International, and Elaine Welteroth, an award-winning journalist, TV host, and author. Eva shares how almost 300,000 women die every year from childbirth and pregnancy, and almost all of them are preventable. Maternal deaths have been increasing in the United States and are high in low and middle income countries around the world, with Black and native women in the US (along with women who are pregnant and delivering over 40 and women who have preexisting medical conditions) being most at risk for complications and death during pregnancy. Better investments in quality antenatal care, prenatal care, interpartum care, and postpartum care can help prevent both maternal and neonatal deaths. Elaine shares how inequity in maternal deaths can be addressed by changing policy and improving the medical and insurance system (including supporting health workers) to deliver accessible and affordable quality care. Midwives provide unique support, respect, and care to their patients and are a promising solution.Make Me Care About is produced by Magnificent Noise in partnership with The Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation.To learn more about our show: https://www.gatesfoundation.org/podcast/make-me-care-aboutFor more on The Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation’s work: https://www.gatesfoundation.orgTo learn more about maternal mortality:Gender Equality Strategy: https://www.gatesfoundation.org/our-work/programs/gender-equality/gender-equalityMaternal, Infant and Child Health: https://www.gatesfoundation.org/our-work/programs/gender-equality/maternal-newborn-and-child-healthFor more on the work of our guest, Elaine Welteroth: https://www.elainewelteroth.com/Learn more about our host, Jen Hatmaker: https://jenhatmaker.comOur production staff includes Sabrina Farhi, Hiwote Getaneh, Julia Natt, and our sound designer Kristin Mueller. Our Executive Producer is Eric Nuzum and the host is Jen Hatmaker. Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
    4/12/2023
    27:49
  • Make Me Care About Syringes
    Vaccines have made headlines over the past few years, but what do you know about the syringes used to deliver them? Misused, syringes have the potential to spread more disease than the medicines they carry can prevent. Yet one innovation is eliminating that risk. Learn the simple solution making syringes safer for everyone.Summary: This episode features Jen Hatmaker, an American author, speaker, blogger, and television presenter, in conversation with Surabhi Rajaram, a Program Officer focused on Immunization Delivery at the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation. Surabhi shares how safe syringes are critical to vaccine delivery and life-saving immunization. A safe syringe prevents the spread of illness in that process. This is called the auto disabled syringe, which has a special feature that physically prevents the user from being able to withdraw the syringe again and includes a fixed needle and dose. As seen with COVID, a disease (health threat) in one place becomes a threat anywhere. A way to prepare for these threats is by investing in effective and scalable syringe manufacturing and considering how to improve the entire vaccine supply chain through innovations like the auto disabled syringe.Make Me Care About is produced by Magnificent Noise in partnership with The Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation.To learn more about our show: https://www.gatesfoundation.org/podcast/make-me-care-aboutFor more on The Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation’s work:  https://www.gatesfoundation.orgTo learn more about the topic of syringes:* Vaccine Development and Surveillance: https://www.gatesfoundation.org/our-work/programs/global-health/vaccine-development-and-surveillance* Amid surging demand for syringes, a new investment supports long-term supply on the African continent: https://www.gatesfoundation.org/ideas/articles/syringe-vaccine-distribution-in-africa* PATH Syringe GAP analysis: https://www.path.org/resources/autodisable-syringe-gap-analysis/* UNICEF Syringes explainer: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ckosI9k-yGULearn more about our host, Jen Hatmaker: https://jenhatmaker.comOur production staff includes Sabrina Farhi, Hiwote Getaneh, Julia Natt, and our sound designer Kristin Mueller. Our Executive Producer is Eric Nuzum and the host Jen Hatmaker. Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
    4/5/2023
    15:38

There are so many things clamoring for our attention and it’s hard to distill which issues are important…or why we should care. In partnership with The Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, Make Me Care About explores topics that have deep importance and impact in the world…yet you may have never thought twice about, such as garbanzo beans, ninth grade, iodized salt, your kid’s friend circle, and…poop.


You will hear the case as to why you should care from champions who are creating solutions that address inequities and…help people reach their potential to lead healthy, productive lives. Not only will you learn something new, but, who knows, you might end up feeling a bit more hopeful, too.


Make Me Care About is produced by Magnificent Noise in partnership with The Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation.



