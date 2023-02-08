Toni-Marie Higgins, Chief of Staff, Sen. John Boozman (R-AR): Words of Wisdom from a Capitol Hill Pro!

“Be open to new and different opportunities along the way”—sage advice from Toni-Marie Higgins, Chief of Staff to Sen. John Boozman (R-AR). With an impressive tenure of over two decades on Capitol Hill, Toni-Marie has worked her way up from Staff Assistant to Chief of Staff, only 1 of 32 women to hold this prestigious position in the Senate. Toni-Marie’s work is widely recognized. She was named a John C. Stennis Congressional Staff Fellow, and she co-leads the bipartisan group of female Chiefs of Staff and Staff Directors. Last year, she was part of an important team dedicated to supporting democracy through election observation in Kenya. Tune in as hosts and Arkansans Dee Martin and Shelby Kelley sit down with Toni-Marie Higgins to discuss how “bipartisanship is still very much alive in the halls of Congress if you look hard enough.” Hear how Toni-Marie balances between the policy and politics, elevates female leaders across Congress, and aims for bipartisanship. Perhaps most importantly, hear about the Boozman Team’s important work for the great state of Arkansas! Want to hear about the Farm bill, what makes a good Hill staffer, and how to make great pasta? Listen now!