Madam Vice President? Madam Speaker? Now there’s Madam Policy, a podcast by and about women shaping policy and creating history. Hosted by Dee Martin—life-long ...
Toni-Marie Higgins, Chief of Staff, Sen. John Boozman (R-AR): Words of Wisdom from a Capitol Hill Pro!
“Be open to new and different opportunities along the way”—sage advice from Toni-Marie Higgins, Chief of Staff to Sen. John Boozman (R-AR). With an impressive tenure of over two decades on Capitol Hill, Toni-Marie has worked her way up from Staff Assistant to Chief of Staff, only 1 of 32 women to hold this prestigious position in the Senate. Toni-Marie’s work is widely recognized. She was named a John C. Stennis Congressional Staff Fellow, and she co-leads the bipartisan group of female Chiefs of Staff and Staff Directors. Last year, she was part of an important team dedicated to supporting democracy through election observation in Kenya. Tune in as hosts and Arkansans Dee Martin and Shelby Kelley sit down with Toni-Marie Higgins to discuss how “bipartisanship is still very much alive in the halls of Congress if you look hard enough.” Hear how Toni-Marie balances between the policy and politics, elevates female leaders across Congress, and aims for bipartisanship. Perhaps most importantly, hear about the Boozman Team’s important work for the great state of Arkansas! Want to hear about the Farm bill, what makes a good Hill staffer, and how to make great pasta? Listen now!
7/31/2023
37:32
Dr. Evelyn Wang, Director, ARPA-E & World-Renowned Mechanical Engineer: Driving High-Risk, High-Reward Energy Innovation
“Persistence and resiliency” are words to live by, according to trailblazer and innovator Dr. Evelyn Wang. During her successful tenure as Head of the Department of Mechanical Engineering at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), President Biden nominated Dr. Wang to lead the Advanced Research Projects Agency-Energy (ARPA-E), the “crown jewel” and research arm of the U.S. Department of Energy. Dr. Wang and her team of brilliant inventers identify, develop, and fund disruptive energy innovations in their developmental stages. Tasked with thinking boldly and outside the box, ARPA-E is a catalyst for early-stage R&D. Having participated in ARPA-E’s Energy Innovation Summit to now leading it, Dr. Wang is strengthening the community of industry leaders and innovators who share her passion for solving energy problems and powering the clean energy future. Dr. Wang joins hosts Dee Martin and Carolyn Spector to discuss her work as Director of ARPA-E and her experiences as a department head, beloved professor, and mentor at MIT. From geomechanical pumps to thermal batteries, Dr. Wang breaks down ARPA-E’s process to transform early ideas into proof-of-concept demonstrations. Dr. Wang discusses the importance of supporting young innovators, especially women, and how women in STEM should reject “imposter syndrome” and instead “savor the spotlight.” Tune in now!
7/6/2023
24:24
Founder and Chair of Susan Davis International: Susan Davis: Intersectional Resiliency in a Changing World
“Do well while doing good” is the philosophy that global public affairs and policy powerhouse Susan Davis has followed throughout her four-decade long career. As owner of Susan DavisInternational and global activist, Susan has received numerous awards such as the Global Empowerment Humanitarian Award, the Stevie Award for Lifetime Achievement in Business, and National Woman Business Owner of the Year. As the Board Chair for Razia’s Ray of Hope Foundation and Chair Emeritus of Vital Voices Global Partnership, Susan works closely with Afghan women and children. Renowned for her proficiency in strategic positioning, reputation management, government relations, and crisis communications, Susan Davis does it all! Tune in as hosts Dee Martin and Kendall Mitchell sit down with Susan to discuss the role of resiliency in shaping policy, staying on track even when things go awry, and the normalcy of failure. Want to hear about Susan’s work on military caregiving, a discussion about ongoing issues in Sudan, and losing John Wayne’s toupee on national television? Listen now!
6/22/2023
37:25
Colorado Secretary of State Jena Griswold: Protecting Fundamental Freedoms & Inspiring Young Leaders
“Ignore the naysayers,” is the advice that Colorado’s Secretary of State Jena Griswold would give to her 24-year-old self and other young people. Hailing from rural Colorado, hard-working Secretary Griswold became the youngest elected Secretary of State in the United States. Currently in her second term, Secretary Griswold oversees state-wide elections and is dedicated to protecting voter’s rights and expanding access to elections. The Secretary is also dedicated to ensuring access to reproductive healthcare in Colorado and has worked with Governor Jared Polis to do so. Secretary Griswold joins host Dee Martin to discuss her important work on these and many other issues, and she also shares pragmatic lessons learned throughout her journey. Don’t miss the conversation between the Secretary and Dee about the importance of bipartisan advocacy and coalition building, as well as the harmful role of mis- and disinformation in political campaigns. Tune in now!
In an activity awash with top minds and top talent, Eugenia (Eu) Giampetruzzi and Grace Kessler stand out as two of the best, brightest, and fastest collegiate debaters in the country. This pair of scholars from Emory University recently finished the 2023 debate season earning the award for second best partnership in the country for the regular season, culminating in a Final Four appearance at the prestigious National Debate Tournament championship. On top of that, Eu is the first woman to be crowned with the #1 individual speaker award at the national championship in back-to-back years. Hosts Dee Martin and successful, former college debater David Bernstein sit down with Eu and Grace to talk about the high stakes-high reward ecosystem of collegiate debate. Grace and Eu also discuss how their finely honed debate skills translate into success in shaping policy across a spectrum of issue areas, including mental healthcare. Tune in to hear what advice Eu and Grace would give to their 50-year-old selves and take a listen to what the fast-paced and highly successful duo sound like using their debate voices!
