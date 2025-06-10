Mad About It: Learning Literature with Madison

Learning about 'The Catcher in the Rye' with My Brother Who Definitely Loves Me

On the first episode of Mad About It, Madison talks with her sixteen year old brother about J.D. Salinger's 1951 novel, 'The Catcher in the Rye': a book that has been plaguing sophomore year English for decades. After all, Salinger wrote the novel upon returning from combat in World War II, and what could be more comparable to war than being a teenager? Join Madison and her brother as they analyze the casually mentally unstable Holden Caulfield, the novel's brief stint as an accomplice to murder, and why this story has stayed with us for generations.