Dissecting 'The Secret History' with my BFF, Emma!
Madison welcomes her best friend Emma into her padded cell to discuss one of the most iconic modern classics: 'The Secret History' by Donna Tartt. Delving into the real life inspirations for the characters, the cursed (literally) attempted screen adaptations, and analyzing the story with use of Emma's FOUR rereads is topped off with reactions to Madison's most wild comments on her viral 'The Secret History' TikTok videos. Let's learn about the variety of interpretations (right, wrong, and middling) that have kept this novel relevant for over 30 years.
--------
1:26:37
Explaining How Twilight is Inspired by Classic Books to my Poor Mom
We've all watched Twilight be analyzed and shredded for over a decade now, but have you ever analyzed it through the lens of classic literature? Yeah. I'm not joking. In this episode Madison breaks down each of the classic books that Stephanie Meyer based the Twilight books off of. And who better to talk about a vampire werewolf love triangle book with than your mom who is paying for a degree for you to be able to analyze said vampire werewolf love triangle book!
--------
54:16
Learning about 'The Catcher in the Rye' with My Brother Who Definitely Loves Me
On the first episode of Mad About It, Madison talks with her sixteen year old brother about J.D. Salinger's 1951 novel, 'The Catcher in the Rye': a book that has been plaguing sophomore year English for decades. After all, Salinger wrote the novel upon returning from combat in World War II, and what could be more comparable to war than being a teenager? Join Madison and her brother as they analyze the casually mentally unstable Holden Caulfield, the novel's brief stint as an accomplice to murder, and why this story has stayed with us for generations.
About Mad About It: Learning Literature with Madison
Learn the literary history, rhetorical techniques, and more behind the books you weren't quite taught right in school. Have fun with Madison as we analyze both classic and modern books a little too much.