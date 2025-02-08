About Love-ly

What happens when cultural traditions collide with the whirlwind of modern dating? Welcome to Love-ly, the podcast where our host (@whatthemehak) explores the beautifully messy, deeply personal stories of love, identity, and connection. From first and second-generation immigrants balancing family expectations to Gen Z navigating dating apps and “situationships,” Love-ly dives into the heart of what it means to love in today’s tech-driven world. Every Friday, tune in for heartfelt conversations that remind us of one universal truth: no matter where you’re from or what your relationship status is, everyone has a lovely story worth telling.