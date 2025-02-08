Powered by RND
PodcastsSociety & CultureLove-ly
Listen to Love-ly in the App
Listen to Love-ly in the App
(36,319)(250,152)
Save favorites
Alarm
Sleep timer
Download for free in the App StoreDownload for free in the Play Store

Love-ly

Podcast Love-ly
Immigrantly Media
What happens when cultural traditions collide with the whirlwind of modern dating? Welcome to Love-ly, the podcast where our host (@whatthemehak) explores the ...
Society & CultureRelationships

Available Episodes

3 of 3
  • What We Weren’t Taught About Intimacy: Love, Boundaries & Letting Go
    What does real intimacy look like? And how often do we mistake control for care? This week on Lovely, Mehak gets personal about love, entitlement, and learning to walk away from relationships that don’t feel safe. She shares her own experiences with intimacy—both the kind that left her questioning herself and the kind that finally made her feel seen. Then, she sits down with sexuality educator Justine Ang Fonte, a leading voice in consent and boundaries, to unpack how cultural expectations shape our understanding of love. Together, they explore the immigrant lens on intimacy, dating while unlearning, and what it truly means to choose yourself. If you've ever felt love was something you had to earn, this episode is for you. Hosted by: Mehak @whatthemehak on TikTok Producer: Saadia Khan and Shei Yu | Content Writers: Mehak I Editorial Review: Saadia Khan I Sound Designer & Editor: Lou Raskin I Love-ly Theme Music: Lou Raskin | Other Music: Epidemic Sound | Cover art design: Josephine Chai | Executive Producer: Saadia Khan Please share the love and leave us a review on Apple Podcasts & Spotify to help more people find us!  If you want to share your thoughts about this or other episodes, reach out at [email protected] Follow us on IG @immigrantlymedia On TikTok @immigrantlypodcast Follow Mehak on Tiktok @whatthemehak Love-ly is an Immigrantly Media Production. For advertising inquiries, email [email protected] Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
    --------  
    43:29
  • Love-ly Beginnings: Matchmaking & Modern Romance
    Welcome to the very first episode of Love-ly, your new favorite podcast about the messy, funny, and painfully honest world of love and dating. Hosted by Mehak, a 30-something techie by day, aspiring TikTok star by night, and forever navigating the trenches of modern romance in downtown Toronto—this isn’t your typical advice podcast. Instead, it’s a mix of personal stories, hilarious mishaps, and heartwarming (or head-scratching) moments that’ll have you saying, “Wow, I feel so seen.” Since it’s Valentine’s Day, we’re kicking things off with matchmaking, featuring two incredible guests: Hoda Abrahim, founder of Love, Inshallah, and Yasmin Elhady, lawyer and comedian. They are both the stars of Hulu’s Muslim Matchmaker. These modern-day fairy godmothers share their insights, personal dating stories, and what makes Muslim matchmaking different from the Sima Aunty school of "compromise, beta.” Plus, Mehak spills the tea on her own matchmaking “success” story from Brat Summer blind dates to spotting red flags faster than a Taylor Swift lyric drop. Will this episode inspire her mom to stop texting her rishtas? Probably not, but it’s worth a shot. Tune in for laughs, lessons, and maybe a little love because on Love-ly, the journey is just as important as the destination.  Don’t forget to check out Muslim Matchmaker on Hulu, dropping February 11th! Hosted by: Mehak Producer: Saadia Khan and Shei Yu | Content Writers: Mehak I Editorial Review: Saadia Khan I Sound Designer & Editor: Lou Raskin I Love-ly Theme Music: Lou Raskin | Other Music: Epidemic Sound | Cover art design: Josephine Chai | Executive Producer: Saadia Khan Please share the love and leave us a review on Apple Podcasts & Spotify to help more people find us!  If you want to share your thoughts about this or other episodes, reach out at [email protected] Follow us on IG @immigrantlymedia On TikTok @immigrantlypodcast Follow Mehak on Tiktok @whatthemehak Love-ly is an Immigrantly Media Production. For advertising inquiries, email [email protected] Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
    --------  
    48:51
  • Introducing Love-ly
    Welcome to Love-ly! Hosted by Mehak, this isn't your typical advice show—no perfect love stories or sugar-coated romance here. Instead, Mehak takes you on a hilarious, brutally honest, and sometimes painfully awkward journey through the highs, lows, and "what was I even thinking?" moments of modern dating. From dodging her mom's "When are you getting married?" interrogation to unpacking the chaos of dating apps, Mehak spills it all. And she's not alone—each week, she's joined by dating experts, friends, and guests who bring their own wild love stories to the mix. So whether you're prepping for a date, nursing a heartbreak, or just avoiding your to-do list, Love-ly is your perfect companion. New episodes drop every Friday—tune in wherever you get your podcasts! Hosted by: Mahek Producer: Saadia Khan and Shei Yu | Content Writers: Mehak I Editorial Review: Saadia Khan I Sound Designer & Editor: Lou Raskin I Love-ly Theme Music: Lou Raskin | Other Music: Epidemic Sound | Cover art design: Josephine Chai | Executive Producer: Saadia Khan Please share the love and leave us a review on Apple Podcasts & Spotify to help more people find us!  If you want to share your thoughts about this or other episodes, reach out at [email protected] Follow us on IG @immigrantlymedia On TikTok @immigrantlypodcast Follow Mehak on Tiktok @whatthemehak Love-ly is an Immigrantly Media Production. For advertising inquiries, email [email protected] Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
    --------  
    1:03

More Society & Culture podcasts

Trending Society & Culture podcasts

About Love-ly

What happens when cultural traditions collide with the whirlwind of modern dating? Welcome to Love-ly, the podcast where our host (@whatthemehak) explores the beautifully messy, deeply personal stories of love, identity, and connection. From first and second-generation immigrants balancing family expectations to Gen Z navigating dating apps and “situationships,” Love-ly dives into the heart of what it means to love in today’s tech-driven world. Every Friday, tune in for heartfelt conversations that remind us of one universal truth: no matter where you’re from or what your relationship status is, everyone has a lovely story worth telling.
Podcast website

Listen to Love-ly, Behind the Bastards and many other podcasts from around the world with the radio.net app

Get the free radio.net app

  • Stations and podcasts to bookmark
  • Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
  • Supports Carplay & Android Auto
  • Many other app features
Open app

Love-ly: Podcasts in Family

Company
Legal
Service
Apps
Social
Radio USA
v7.9.5 | © 2007-2025 radio.de GmbH
Generated: 2/27/2025 - 3:17:01 PM