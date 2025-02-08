Welcome to the very first episode of Love-ly, your new favorite podcast about the messy, funny, and painfully honest world of love and dating. Hosted by Mehak, a 30-something techie by day, aspiring TikTok star by night, and forever navigating the trenches of modern romance in downtown Toronto—this isn’t your typical advice podcast. Instead, it’s a mix of personal stories, hilarious mishaps, and heartwarming (or head-scratching) moments that’ll have you saying, “Wow, I feel so seen.”
Since it’s Valentine’s Day, we’re kicking things off with matchmaking, featuring two incredible guests: Hoda Abrahim, founder of Love, Inshallah, and Yasmin Elhady, lawyer and comedian. They are both the stars of Hulu’s Muslim Matchmaker. These modern-day fairy godmothers share their insights, personal dating stories, and what makes Muslim matchmaking different from the Sima Aunty school of "compromise, beta.”
Plus, Mehak spills the tea on her own matchmaking “success” story from Brat Summer blind dates to spotting red flags faster than a Taylor Swift lyric drop. Will this episode inspire her mom to stop texting her rishtas?
Probably not, but it’s worth a shot.
Tune in for laughs, lessons, and maybe a little love because on Love-ly, the journey is just as important as the destination.
Don’t forget to check out Muslim Matchmaker on Hulu, dropping February 11th!
Hosted by: Mehak
Producer: Saadia Khan and Shei Yu | Content Writers: Mehak I Editorial Review: Saadia Khan I Sound Designer & Editor: Lou Raskin I Love-ly Theme Music: Lou Raskin | Other Music: Epidemic Sound | Cover art design: Josephine Chai | Executive Producer: Saadia Khan
