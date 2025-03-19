Join Mayor Tony Perry as he chats with Monmouth County resident and influencer Nicole Gangino who runs the Bayshore + Beyond website and social media channels. With her brand, Nicole shares hidden gems throughout the Bayshore area, promotes weekly events, and highlights amazing places to eat, explore, and have fun! As a Bayshore local with thousands of followers, Nicole really brings home the message of loving where you live.
--------
32:02
Episode 10: Jason Marquis
Join Mayor Tony Perry as he sits down with former professional baseball player Jason Marquis as he talks about his career as a pitcher in the MLB and offers advice for those looking to get into professional sports!
--------
59:25
Episode 9: Vinnie Brand
Tune in for laughs, stories, and unexpected wisdom as Mayor Tony Perry interviews stand-up comedian and Middletown native Vinnie Brand in the funniest podcast episode yet!
--------
53:09
Episode 8: Liz Graham
Join Mayor Tony Perry as he sits down with Liz Graham, the inspiring CEO of 180 Turning Lives Around, a nonprofit dedicated to providing hope, healing, and resources for survivors of domestic violence and sexual assault. Together, they explore the struggles survivors face and how we can all help build a safer, more supportive community.
--------
25:14
Episode 7: Christine Hanlon
Join Mayor Tony Perry as he sits down with Monmouth County Clerk Christine Hanlon to discuss early voting, the upcoming election, and Middletown and Monmouth County America 250 initiatives.
Locally Sourced brings you the latest community updates and Township initiatives straight from Mayor Tony Perry. Join us every other week for engaging interviews with local business owners, discover the stories behind your favorite spots, and stay informed about the projects shaping our town. Tune into Locally Sourced - where Middletown comes first!