Matt Nathanson

No one asked for it, but here we are– back for Season Three of “Load-In Through the Back!”Our guest today is a certified badass… well, definition dependent– but regardless, anyone who rocks Prince in a minx coat as their ZOOM hold screen certainly warrants some praise when it comes to badassery. Of course (based on our episode’s title) we’re talking about my forever man-crush: Matt Nathanson.Matt is the Massachusetts-born singer/songwriter behind the platinum-selling hit “Come On Get Higher.” We guarantee that in some fashion, his music has touched your life– whether it be featured in the American Pie movie franchise, an episode of One Tree Hill or The Bachelor, or gracing the loudspeaker of a Whole Foods. He has toured with artists such as Matchbox 20, Counting Crows, John Mayer, Sugarland, Sister Hazel, and Switchfoot. His latest album, “King of (Un)simple” was released earlier this year. Matt joins us to chat about the Fabio-esque slipcover to his “Some Mad Hope” record, Swifties, paying a fan to ‘shut the F up,’ life after a hit song, relentless touring, and the Indigo Girls.Visit MattNathanson.com for merch and up-coming tour dates, and follow @MattNathanson across social media in hopes of seeing that Prince photo. As per usual, leave us a comment or a review wherever you’re listening. If social media is your bag, we’re @LoadInPodcast on Threads and Instagram. “Load-In Through the Back Podcast” will send you our way via Facebook. Our official website is LoadInPodcast.com.