PodcastsMusicLoad-In Through The Back
radio.net
    No one asked for it, but here we are– back for Season Three of “Load-In Through the Back!”Our guest today is a certified badass… well, definition dependent– but regardless, anyone who rocks Prince in a minx coat as their ZOOM hold screen certainly warrants some praise when it comes to badassery. Of course (based on our episode’s title) we’re talking about my forever man-crush: Matt Nathanson.Matt is the Massachusetts-born singer/songwriter behind the platinum-selling hit “Come On Get Higher.” We guarantee that in some fashion, his music has touched your life– whether it be featured in the American Pie movie franchise, an episode of One Tree Hill or The Bachelor, or gracing the loudspeaker of a Whole Foods. He has toured with artists such as Matchbox 20, Counting Crows, John Mayer, Sugarland, Sister Hazel, and Switchfoot. His latest album, “King of (Un)simple” was released earlier this year. Matt joins us to chat about the Fabio-esque slipcover to his “Some Mad Hope” record, Swifties, paying a fan to ‘shut the F up,’ life after a hit song, relentless touring, and the Indigo Girls.Visit MattNathanson.com for merch and up-coming tour dates, and follow @MattNathanson across social media in hopes of seeing that Prince photo. As per usual, leave us a comment or a review wherever you’re listening. If social media is your bag, we’re @LoadInPodcast on Threads and Instagram. “Load-In Through the Back Podcast” will send you our way via Facebook. Our official website is LoadInPodcast.com.
    It’s the moment that some of you have all been waiting for–We are SO excited to share our conversation with Wheatus and Steve Poltz from the Spruce Peak Performing Arts Center in Stowe, VT.Recorded in front of a live audience on May 2nd, 2025, Brendan B. Brown and Steve join Troy and Pauly to discuss shoot-outs, kidnapping John Prine, and Jewel soliciting a JUUL sponsorship (don’t worry, we won’t take too much of a cut). Make sure to stay connected with our show so you don’t miss the next “Load-In Through the Back LIVE” by following @LoadInPodcast on Instagram, X, and Threads, and “Load-In Through the Back” on Facebook.Check out LoadInPodcast.com for extended show notes, past episodes, and more.
    It’s the Season Finale of “Load-In Through the Back” and it features a conversation with Doug Robb– the lead vocalist of alt rockers Hoobastank.On the back of their 2004 mega-hit “The Reason”, Hoobastank has sold over 10 million records worldwide and been nominated for three GRAMMY Awards.The band experienced a huge resurgence post-pandemic coinciding with the 20th Anniversary edition of their sophomore album and an accompanying documentary, which you can watch for free on YouTube. Doug joins us to discuss authenticity in an often-parodied genre, the pressure to capitalize on a radio hit, growing up with Incubus and Linkin Park, his early influences, backyard venues, and more. The band is touring sporadically through the rest of 2025. Dates and more information can be found at Hoobastank.com. For additional content, follow @Hoobastank on Instagram.As mentioned in the show, don’t let the season break fool you!It is more important now than ever to “follow” or “subscribe”, leave a comment or review on Spotify and Apple Podcasts, or simply tell a friend about the pod!We are @LoadInPodcast on Instagram, Threads, and X, as well as “Load-In Through the Back Podcast” on Facebook.Our official website is LoadInPodcast.com.
    Our guest on Season 02, Episode 39 of “Load-In Through the Back” is Chris Vos, the rootsy lead vocalist and guitarist of blues rockers The Record Company.The band burst onto the national scene with their 2016 debut “Give it Back to You” and have since released four full-length albums and been named an “Artist You Need to Know” by Rolling Stone Magazine. They have toured extensively with the likes of John Mayer, B.B. King, Social Distortion, Blackberry Smoke, Buddy Guy, Bob Seger, Grace Potter, and more. Chris joins us to discuss the culture shock of leaving rural Wisconsin for the bright lights of Los Angeles, the art of the power trio, “Space Oddity”, early successes, band chemistry, and more. Their most recent release, 2023’s “the Fourth Album” is available everywhere you stream or purchase music. Physical copies can be found at TheRecordCompany.net. The band is on tour all summer long (including two Vermont dates in July). Stay up-to-date by following @TheRecordCompany on social media. Be sure to “follow” the show and leave a comment and/or review wherever you’re listening!Want to be social? How about finding us on social media?We are “Load-In Through the Back Podcast” on Facebook, and @LoadInPodcast on Instagram, Threads, and X. Our official website is LoadInPodcast.com.
    Say “so long” to Astoria, and “hello” to Kristopher Roe of the Ataris on Season 02, Episode 38 of “Load-In Through the Back”!The Indiana rockers 2003 album “So Long, Astoria” is widely regarded as one of pop punk’s best, and has been Certified Gold by the RIAA on the back of the hit singles “In This Diary” and their immensely popular Don Henley cover “Boys of Summer.”Kristopher joins us to talk about life on the road, his creative process, the early-aughts revival, Toad the Wet Sprocket, and the strangest gifts he has ever been given by a fan.The Ataris are back on the road this fall supporting MXPX, and will open Sioux Falls, South Dakota’s Phase Fest on June 13th alongside Taking Back Sunday, Bowling for Soup, Hoobastank, and more! Find more information by visiting TheAtarisBand.com and stay up-to-date with future announcements by following @TheAtaris on social media. As always, be sure to “follow” the show and leave a comment and/or review! We are “Load-In Through the Back Podcast” on Facebook, and @LoadInPodcast on Instagram, Threads, and X. Our official website is LoadInPodcast.com.
About Load-In Through The Back

Hosted by singer/songwriter Troy Millette and Paul Varricchione of the “No Thought Required” and “Nights of the Round Table” podcasts, “Load-In Through the Back” is a music podcast with personality. An interview show that emphasizes human connection and camaraderie with a focus on the art of touring, recording, and generally enjoying music. Visit our official website, LoadInPodcast.com, and follow us @LoadInPodcast on Facebook / Instagram / X (Twitter) / Threads. Leave us a comment and a rating wherever you consume podcasts. Need to contact us directly? [email protected].
