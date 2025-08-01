Pyotr Il'yich Tchaikovsky (1840-1893)

Donald Macleod explores Tchaikovsky's life away from home. He spent significant parts of his peak years travelling or staying with friends, and a remarkable amount of his music was composed whilst staying with friends, on holiday or concert tours, or sometimes as a fugitive on the run. This evolved into a full decade of rootless wandering, which is peculiar given his frequent homesickness for Russia.Music Featured: Overture in C Minor Symphony No 1 in G Minor, Op 13, "Winter Daydreams" Cherevichki, Op 4 Symphony No 2 in C Minor, Op 17, "Little Russian" Piano Concerto No 1 in B-Flat Minor, Op 23 Eugene Onegin, Act III Scene 2, Onegin! Ya togda molozhe Swan Lake, Avt IV (excerpt) Symphony No 4 in F Minor, Op 36 Suite No 1 in D Major, Op 43 6 Romances, Op 38, No 6, Pimpinella (arr. E. Firsova) The Maid of Orleans, Op 4, Act I, Aria: Da, chas nastal - Ja, es ist Zeit … Lebt wohl, ihr Berge Capriccio Italien, Op 45 Mazeppa: Act II, Scene 2, O, Mariya, Mariya! (Mazepa) Vesper Service, Op 52 Les saisons (The Seasons), Op 37a Fantaisie de Concert in G Major, Op 56 Piano Trio in A Minor, Op 50 Suite No 4 in G Major "Mozartiana" Op 61 Manfred Symphony, Op 5 Symphony No 5 in E Minor, Op 64 The Queen of Spades (Pique Dame), Op 68: Act I Scene1 (excerpt) String Sextet in D, Souvenir de Florence, Op 70 The Nutcracker, Op 71: Act II Tableau 3: Dance of the Sugar-Plum Fairy Symphony No 6 in B Minor, "Pathétique" Op 74Presented by Donald Macleod Produced by Iain Chambers for BBC Audio Wales & West