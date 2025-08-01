Powered by RND
Composer of the Week
Composer of the Week
Composer of the Week

BBC Radio 3
Music
Composer of the Week
Latest episode

Available Episodes

5 of 634
  • Arvo Pärt
    Composer of the Week celebrates the 90th birthday of Arvo Pärt, one of the world’s most-performed and recognisable living composers. A composer who had the courage to defy Soviet edicts, to spend years searching for answers, to invent a personal language that pivots on past and present, on sound, silence and clarity. This week, Kate Molleson explores Pärt’s landmark works and extraordinary story in conversation with his son Michael. Music Featured: The Deer’s Cry Songs from Childhood (I Am Already Big) Symphony No 1 (“Polyphonic” Sonatina No 1 Nekrolog Collage über BACH Ukuaru Waltz Festina Lente Credo Quintettino Symphony No 3 When Sarah Was Ninety Years Old (excerpt) Magnificat Arbos Für Alina Summa Fratres Tabula Rasa Missa Syllabica Hymn to a Great City De Profundis Cantus in Memoriam Benjamin Britten Spiegel im Spiegel Passio Berlin Mass Estonian Lullaby Vater Unser Orient and Occident Which Was the Son Of… Littlemore Tractus And I Heard a VoicePresented by Kate Molleson Produced by Amelia Parker for BBC Audio Wales & WestFor full track listings, including artist and recording details, and to listen to the pieces featured in full (for 30 days after broadcast) head to the series page for Arvo Pärt https://www.bbc.co.uk/programmes/m002g1r7And you can delve into the A-Z of all the composers we’ve featured on Composer of the Week here: http://www.bbc.co.uk/programmes/articles/3cjHdZlXwL7W41XGB77X3S0/composers-a-to-z
    --------  
    1:19:02
  • Pyotr Il'yich Tchaikovsky (1840-1893)
    Donald Macleod explores Tchaikovsky’s life away from home. He spent significant parts of his peak years travelling or staying with friends, and a remarkable amount of his music was composed whilst staying with friends, on holiday or concert tours, or sometimes as a fugitive on the run. This evolved into a full decade of rootless wandering, which is peculiar given his frequent homesickness for Russia.Music Featured: Overture in C Minor Symphony No 1 in G Minor, Op 13, "Winter Daydreams" Cherevichki, Op 4 Symphony No 2 in C Minor, Op 17, "Little Russian" Piano Concerto No 1 in B-Flat Minor, Op 23 Eugene Onegin, Act III Scene 2, Onegin! Ya togda molozhe Swan Lake, Avt IV (excerpt) Symphony No 4 in F Minor, Op 36 Suite No 1 in D Major, Op 43 6 Romances, Op 38, No 6, Pimpinella (arr. E. Firsova) The Maid of Orleans, Op 4, Act I, Aria: Da, chas nastal - Ja, es ist Zeit … Lebt wohl, ihr Berge Capriccio Italien, Op 45 Mazeppa: Act II, Scene 2, O, Mariya, Mariya! (Mazepa) Vesper Service, Op 52 Les saisons (The Seasons), Op 37a Fantaisie de Concert in G Major, Op 56 Piano Trio in A Minor, Op 50 Suite No 4 in G Major "Mozartiana" Op 61 Manfred Symphony, Op 5 Symphony No 5 in E Minor, Op 64 The Queen of Spades (Pique Dame), Op 68: Act I Scene1 (excerpt) String Sextet in D, Souvenir de Florence, Op 70 The Nutcracker, Op 71: Act II Tableau 3: Dance of the Sugar-Plum Fairy Symphony No 6 in B Minor, "Pathétique" Op 74Presented by Donald Macleod Produced by Iain Chambers for BBC Audio Wales & WestFor full track listings, including artist and recording details, and to listen to the pieces featured in full (for 30 days after broadcast) head to the series page for Pyotr Il'yich Tchaikovsky (1840-1893) https://www.bbc.co.uk/programmes/m002ftltAnd you can delve into the A-Z of all the composers we’ve featured on Composer of the Week here: http://www.bbc.co.uk/programmes/articles/3cjHdZlXwL7W41XGB77X3S0/composers-a-to-z
    --------  
    1:12:29
  • Grace Williams (1906-1977)
    Donald Macleod delves into the life and music of Welsh composer, Grace Williams.Music Featured: Elegy for Cynddylan Missa Cambrensis Castell Caernafon Four Medieval Welsh Poems Trumpet Concerto Suite for 9 Instruments Hen Walia Sextet Elegy for Strings Suite for 9 Instrument Symphony No 1 Sea Sketches Fantasia on Welsh Nursery Tunes The Dancers Penillion Symphony No 2 The Parlour Two Choruses Ballads Fairest of StarsPresented by Donald Macleod Produced by Chris Taylor for BBC Audio Wales & WestFor full track listings, including artist and recording details, and to listen to the pieces featured in full (for 30 days after broadcast) head to the series page for Grace Williams (1906-1977) https://www.bbc.co.uk/programmes/m002f7dd And you can delve into the A-Z of all the composers we’ve featured on Composer of the Week here: http://www.bbc.co.uk/programmes/articles/3cjHdZlXwL7W41XGB77X3S0/composers-a-to-z
    --------  
    1:02:13
  • Erik Satie (1866-1925)
    Donald Macleod explores the life of maverick composer Erik Satie, the inventor of “furniture music”, whose innovations delighted and divided France. Satie's compositions – and their peculiar annotations – were a revolution, paving the way for a new generation of musical rebels, including Les Six. He was just as odd in his day-to-day life, known for his quirky fashion and dramatic outbursts, he always kept a hammer in his pocket for fear of muggers and once even founded his own church.Music Featured:Allegro Valse-ballet Fantaisie-valse Chanson hongroise Untitled (Première pensée Rose+Croix) Ogives Sarabandes Gymnopédies Vexations Trois Gnossiennes Le Fils des étoiles Danses gothiques Prélude de la porte héroïque du ciel Pièces froides Je te veux La Diva de l’Empire Trois morceaux en forme de poire En habit de cheval Sports et divertissements Enfantillages pittoresques (No 1, Petit prélude à la journée) Descriptions automatiques Parade Musique d’ameublement Socrate (Mort de Socrate) Nocturnes Ludions Trois Mélodies Mercure Relâche, Pt. 1 (No 10, Final) Enfantines: Menus propos enfantins Enfantines: Peccadilles importunesPresented by Donald Macleod Produced by Alice McKee for BBC Audio Wales & WestFor full track listings, including artist and recording details, and to listen to the pieces featured in full (for 30 days after broadcast) head to the series page for Erik Satie (1866-1925) https://www.bbc.co.uk/programmes/m002dy5k And you can delve into the A-Z of all the composers we’ve featured on Composer of the Week here: http://www.bbc.co.uk/programmes/articles/3cjHdZlXwL7W41XGB77X3S0/composers-a-to-z
    --------  
    1:02:05
  • Gavin Bryars
    Kate Molleson meets Gavin Bryars, the celebrated and much-loved composer whose kaleidoscopic career defies categorisation. As an inveterate collaborator, Bryars has worked alongside figures as diverse as Brian Eno, Tom Waites, the Hilliard Ensemble, Mainz Opera and Faroese singer-songwriter, Eivør Pálsdottír. He has collected a lifetime’s-worth of amazing stories along the way, and Kate invites Gavin to share some of the many surprising twists and turns in his journey from experimental outsider to concert hall favourite.Music Featured: Jesus' Blood Never Failed Me Yet The Stopping Train Crookesmoor The Sinking of the Titanic My First Homage White’s SS Medea: Prelude to Act 5 Les Fiançailles On Photography String Quartet No 2 Glorious Hill Cadman Requiem Epilogue from Wonderlawn Adnan Songbook: Song IV Epilogue from ‘G’ Biped Morte à spento quel sol ch' abagliar suolmi (Second Book of Madrigals) Double Bass Concerto "Farewell to St. Petersburg" A Man in a Room, Gambling (2, ‘3 Card Trick’) The Fifth Century, (VI, His Omnipresence Is Our Field Of Joys) Ciascun ke fede sente (Lauda 37) Tróndur í Gøtu (V, Shall I Abandon) A Native HillPresented by Kate Molleson Produced by Chris Taylor for BBC Audio Wales & WestFor full track listings, including artist and recording details, and to listen to the pieces featured in full (for 30 days after broadcast) head to the series page for Gavin Bryars https://www.bbc.co.uk/programmes/m002djt7 And you can delve into the A-Z of all the composers we’ve featured on Composer of the Week here: http://www.bbc.co.uk/programmes/articles/3cjHdZlXwL7W41XGB77X3S0/composers-a-to-z
    --------  
    1:20:51

About Composer of the Week

BBC Radio 3's Composer Of The Week is a guide to composers and their music. The podcast is compiled from the week's programmes and published on Friday, it is only available in the UK.
