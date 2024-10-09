Seclusion, Restraint and Abuse/Mistreatment of Children with Disabilities in Public Schools

Seclusion, Restraint and Abuse/Mistreatment of Children with Disabilities in Public Schools: Performance Audit Services Senior Auditor Alison Butts recaps a new LLA report that evaluates the Louisiana Department of Education’s oversight of the use of seclusion and restraint for students with disabilities, as well as Louisiana’s laws and regulations related to allegations of staff abuse of students with disabilities. | https://LLA.La.gov/go/podcast