Living Fully with Mallory Ervin

105. Kyle DiMeola: From Dating Days to Marriage Life and Building a Family Together!
This week on The Living Fully Podcast, Mallory sits down with one of her most highly requested guests of all time, her husband, Kyle DiMeola! Together, they pull back the curtain on their relationship, sharing the real, raw, and hilarious journey of their life together. Sharing stories from how they first met to navigating the beautiful chaos of marriage and parenthood. Now with their fourth child on the way, reflecting back on their years together made for an incredible conversation you will not want to miss!Throughout the episode, Mallory and Kyle dive into:- How they first met and got to talking at a random coffee shop in Nashville- The toughest challenges they've faced in marriage and parenthood and how they've grown stronger together through those times- Their transition from a party of two to a family of five (soon to be six!), and the lessons they've learned along the way- Good and honest advice for newly weds and new parents and how to keep each other as priorities in their lives- How their relationship has evolved through life's ups and downs, and why they truly believe they were made for each otherThey wrap up the episode with reflections on love and why showing up for each other every day is a key to living fully. This conversation is full of love, wisdom, and plenty of laughs that you won't want to miss it!
50:56
104. Sibling Roundtable: Growing Up Ervin - From Childhood Chaos to Lifelong Bonds!
This week on The Living Fully Podcast, Mallory is joined by her siblings, Jade, Luke, and Gabe, for a sibling roundtable discussion that is full of laughter, childhood reflections, and, of course, some sibling banter! Growing up in a big, lively family on a farm in Kentucky, the four of them share their favorite memories, the lessons and values learned from their parents, and what keeps them so close as adults. From hilarious childhood stories to the unique bond that each shares with each sibling, this episode is a peek into the love and chaos of the Ervin family.Throughout the episode, Mallory, Jade, Luke, and Gabe dive into:Funny and unexpected stories from their childhood, including who got in the most trouble and (mostly) harmless sibling pranksWho is REALLY Mom and Dad's favorite childHow they navigate staying close despite busy lives, careers, and families of their ownWhat they admire most about one another and how those qualities have shaped their relationshipsFamily values that have been passed down through generations and how to plan to continue to keep those values instilled in families of their ownThey close out the episode with reflections on family, the legacy their parents have passed down, and the reasons why their sibling bond remains so strong. This episode is packed with laughs, love, and plenty of silly sibling rivalry - you won't want to miss it!Follow along on Instagram: www.instagram.com/malloryervin
1:17:25
103. The Brett Boyer Foundation Crew: Honoring Hearts and Celebrating Life!
This week on The Living Fully Podcast, Mallory is joined by her sister, Jade, along with Ellen Boyer and Caroline Bryan. Together, they sit down to discuss their personal experiences and the mission and hearts behind The Brett Boyer Foundation, which was started to raise awareness surrounding CHD (Congenital Heart Defects) and share the love of Down syndrome. Both Ellen and Jade have walked the journey of losing a child to CHD - Ellen's daughter, Brett, and Jade's son, Blaise - and they help lead a conversation aimed to brighten lives and build a legacy of love and hope.Throughout the episode, Mallory, Jade, Ellen, and Caroline dive into:- The annual Red Bird Games, held at Caroline and her husband Luke Bryan's farm, which bring together friends, family, and community to support CHD research and The Brett Boyer Foundation- Hilarious and touching stories from their hospital days with their children, including Caroline's swollen lip moment and why Mallory brought cabbage to Jade- How starting the foundation has helped them honor Brett and Blaise's memories(among so many others!), raising awareness and funding for CHD while uplifting families and communities- Finding joy and purpose after loss, and why celebrating each life, even through difficult times, is so essentialThey close out the episode with reflections on family and life, and the simple, powerful moments that remind us to live fully. This episode is one you won't want to miss - it's sure to leave you inspired to live and love a lot more fully!The Brett Boyer Foundation: https://www.thebrettboyerfoundation.org/Follow Along with Jade: https://www.instagram.com/jadeervincherwak/?hl=enFollow Along with Ellen: https://www.instagram.com/ellenboyer/?hl=enFollow Along with Caroline: https://www.instagram.com/linabryan3/?hl=en
1:05:53
102. Farrell Mason: Living An Enriched Life By The Seat Of Her Soul!
This week on The Living Fully Podcast, Mallory sits down with her new soul sister, Farrell Mason. Farrell is an author, traveller of the world, mom to six, pastor, bee-keeper… and the list just goes on with Farrell Mason! After discussing how Living Fully and Living Soulfully intertwine, the two instantly clicked - which made for such an aligned and transformative conversation.Throughout their conversation, Mallory and Farrell talk about:- Navigating motherhood with six kids and the cancer diagnosis of her oldest child- The bravery it takes to be human- Her book, "Soulfull," and how she lives by the seat of her soul- Transforming your house into a sanctuary - How she has expanded and enriched her life to build a meaningful existence- The importance of faith and community and finding joy in the small thingsFarrell closes out this episode by sharing her "Soulfull Six" which were cornerstones for Mallory and are sure to inspire and enlighten you as well! You won't want to miss this episode! This conversation will leave you motivated and ready to live fully!Follow along with Farrell: https://www.instagram.com/farrellmason_/?hl=enFarrell's book, "Soulfull": https://www.penguinrandomhouse.com/books/717385/soulfull-by-farrell-mason/Bread And Honey Blog: https://www.breadandhoneyblog.net/
1:10:30
101. Solo Q&A: Let’s Get Down To Business - Answering All Your Burning Business Questions!
Let's get down to business! This week on The Living Fully Podcast, Mallory is going solo to answer all your burning business questions! Whether you're just getting started in the entrepreneurial world or already running a successful business, Mallory shares everything she knows and has learned over the years of building her brands!Throughout this episode, Mallory dives into:- How to get started when you don't know where or how to begin- The best pieces of business advice she has ever received- Why she started Living Fully Co. and In My Sundays- Navigating growth while maintaining authenticity- Finding balance between creativity and structure in your business- The best and worst parts of being a business owner- Creating brands that resonate deeply with you AND your communityYou won't want to miss this episode! If you're ready to take your business or brand to the next level, this episode will give you the tools and inspiration to make it happen. Listen now!
Are you ready to start living your best life today? Welcome to the Living Fully Podcast!Each week, join Mallory Ervin, wife, mom and entrepreneur, as she encourages you toward a life of joy and fulfillment. She’ll be chatting with inspirational trailblazers like Jamie Kern Lima, who built a business from the ground up, and eventually sold it for $1 Billion dollars to Loreal. And legacy-leaving motivators that are close to heart, like her dad who has summited the 8 largest mountains around the world - even into his 60s. You’ll be sure to walk away changed and equipped with the tools to live your fullest life.Mallory’s heart of big dreams took her a long way from growing up on a farm in Kentucky - from Miss America to the Amazing Race - and then all the way to writing a bestselling book and creating two multi–million dollar merchandise lines. Now, her mission is to motivate YOU to find your own version of living fully. Here, we believe you have a choice in your legacy. So let’s start living it out today. Welcome to the Living Fully Podcast.www.malloryervin.com