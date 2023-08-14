180. The Best Way to Begin Your Homeschool Year That Will Keep You From Being Overwhelmed

There are some best kept "secrets" in the homeschool realm that most of us learn by trial and error. And then have to clean up the mess we made when it comes to beginning a new school year. But I want to let you in on these today, so that you can get started with this year of home education feeling equipped and ready. There may still be some hiccups and unexpected situations...but, that's motherhood in general. However, these few key insights I am sharing with you today will help to minimize those. As well as, give you the right outlook and perspective when challenges arise. Grab your homeschool mom notebook and get ready to write these down. And afterwards, make the plans for your new homeschool year! ♥ Leigh