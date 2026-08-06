One skill that can easily be overlooked as we raise our children is how they can conversate and relate to other people. Interpersonal skills are greatly underrated, yet we know as homeschool parents how it can help or hinder a young person.

What if homeschoolers were the ones that showed their peers what it was like to have a thoughtful conversation with other people?

They can be and I don't think we should wait around for others to figure out how to begin and hold a conversation. Let's include this is in our homeschool so that our children, tweens, and teens can feel confident walking into any situation.

Grab a pen and paper to jot down some ideas and then you're off and running with your assignment!

♥ Leigh



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