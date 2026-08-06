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Little by Little Homeschool - Christian Homeschooling and Motherhood
Leigh Nguyen - Homeschool Mom, Homeschooling, Education, Motherhood, Homemaking, Christian Parenting
Latest episode
490 episodes
- More than anything else, homeschool moms question their own ability to homeschool. We don't typically doubt our children's ability to learn.
Am I enough? Can I really do this? Will they be doomed because of me? And...do I have the capacity to homeschool?
I'm not mincing words in this episode because you probably don't need any fluff right about now. What I want is to shoot it straight and then build you up. That combination has the possibility of launching you into a really good homeschool year.
Grab an ice tea and pull up a chair while the kids play and let's have a good chat.
♥ Leigh
GET AMAZING CURRICULUM FOR YOUR HOMESCHOOL AT APOLOGIA https://www.apologia.com/
GET YOUR TICKET FOR LITTLE BY LITTLE HOMESCHOOL CONFERENCE https://littlebylittlehomeschool.com/conference
DESIGN YOUR FAMILY'S UNIQUE HOMESCHOOL THAT YOU'LL LOVE! https://littlebylittlehomeschool.com/blueprint
CREATE YOUR HOMESCHOOL FAMILY'S HOME TASK SYSTEM https://www.littlebylittlehomeschool.com/tidyhome
GET EXCLUSIVE MENTORSHIP WITH LEIGH https://littlebylittlehomeschool.com/mentorship
SIMPLIFY YOUR MEAL PLANNING https://littlebylittlehomeschool.com/meal
Website - https://www.littlebylittlehomeschool.com
Newsletter - https://littlebylittlehomeschool.myflodesk.com/subscribe
Instagram - https://www.instagram.com/littlebylittlehomeschool/
Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/littlebylittlehomeschool/
Little by Little Homeschool podcast is part of the Christian Parenting Podcast Network. Find more information at https://www.christianparenting.org
Listen to these related episodes:
241.Can You Successfully Homeschool On A Budget? 8 Ideas To Help Your Family
290.How To Change From A Classroom Mentality To A Life Of Education For Your Homeschool
333.I've Neglected My Homeschool And My Children Are Struggling
- Right now is the perfect time to sit in a little bit of tension and admit frustration or a lack of excitement for your homeschool year. All is not lost!
You are not a bad homeschool mom because you see the need to overhaul your home education. I actually think it's a brave and humble thing to admit the need for some sweeping changes to your family.
In this episode, I have a step by step plan for how to put a plan in place to take your homeschool from where it's been to where it can be. Grab a pen and paper to write these down and then let's jump in and get to a place of feeling really good about the year ahead!
♥ Leigh
DESIGN YOUR FAMILY'S UNIQUE HOMESCHOOL THAT YOU'LL LOVE! https://littlebylittlehomeschool.com/blueprint
GET YOUR TICKET FOR LITTLE BY LITTLE HOMESCHOOL CONFERENCE https://littlebylittlehomeschool.com/conference
CREATE YOUR HOMESCHOOL FAMILY'S HOME TASK SYSTEM https://www.littlebylittlehomeschool.com/tidyhome
GET EXCLUSIVE MENTORSHIP WITH LEIGH https://littlebylittlehomeschool.com/mentorship
SIMPLIFY YOUR MEAL PLANNING https://littlebylittlehomeschool.com/meal
Website - https://www.littlebylittlehomeschool.com
Newsletter - https://littlebylittlehomeschool.myflodesk.com/subscribe
Instagram - https://www.instagram.com/littlebylittlehomeschool/
Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/littlebylittlehomeschool/
Little by Little Homeschool podcast is part of the Christian Parenting Podcast Network. Find more information at https://www.christianparenting.org
Listen to these related episodes:
429.How To Create A Rhythm For Your Homeschool
71.It’s the First Day of Homeschool: What Are You Supposed to Do? 10 Ideas for the Homeschool Family
174.10 Things to Consider When Beginning a New Homeschool Year
- In an effort to make sure that we are "doing enough," the typical homeschool mom will add a bunch more things to the list and then wonder if it's too much.
Funny how we like to swing that pendulum from one end to another.
Today's episode is aimed at how much is too much for your homeschool. I have a few key points that will help you to measure this as you step into the new homeschool year soon. However, these take-aways are applicable for any time of the year.
My hope is that my words lead you and your family to a place of contentment with your homeschool education.
♥ Leigh
DESIGN YOUR FAMILY'S UNIQUE HOMESCHOOL THAT YOU'LL LOVE! https://littlebylittlehomeschool.com/blueprint
GET YOUR TICKET FOR LITTLE BY LITTLE HOMESCHOOL CONFERENCE https://littlebylittlehomeschool.com/conference
CREATE YOUR HOMESCHOOL FAMILY'S HOME TASK SYSTEM https://www.littlebylittlehomeschool.com/tidyhome
GET EXCLUSIVE MENTORSHIP WITH LEIGH https://littlebylittlehomeschool.com/mentorship
SIMPLIFY YOUR MEAL PLANNING https://littlebylittlehomeschool.com/meal
Website - https://www.littlebylittlehomeschool.com
Newsletter - https://littlebylittlehomeschool.myflodesk.com/subscribe
Instagram - https://www.instagram.com/littlebylittlehomeschool/
Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/littlebylittlehomeschool/
Little by Little Homeschool podcast is part of the Christian Parenting Podcast Network. Find more information at https://www.christianparenting.org
Listen to these related episodes:
389.Homeschooling Golden Ticket: Family Style Learning
401.How To Raise Your Homeschoolers NOT To Be A Nominal Christian
431.What You Should Do Every Evening Before Bed
- One skill that can easily be overlooked as we raise our children is how they can conversate and relate to other people. Interpersonal skills are greatly underrated, yet we know as homeschool parents how it can help or hinder a young person.
What if homeschoolers were the ones that showed their peers what it was like to have a thoughtful conversation with other people?
They can be and I don't think we should wait around for others to figure out how to begin and hold a conversation. Let's include this is in our homeschool so that our children, tweens, and teens can feel confident walking into any situation.
Grab a pen and paper to jot down some ideas and then you're off and running with your assignment!
♥ Leigh
LISTEN TO FAMILY LIFE TODAY! https://www.familylife.org/
GET YOUR TICKET FOR LITTLE BY LITTLE HOMESCHOOL CONFERENCE https://littlebylittlehomeschool.com/conference
DESIGN YOUR FAMILY'S UNIQUE HOMESCHOOL THAT YOU'LL LOVE! https://littlebylittlehomeschool.com/blueprint
CREATE YOUR HOMESCHOOL FAMILY'S HOME TASK SYSTEM https://www.littlebylittlehomeschool.com/tidyhome
GET EXCLUSIVE MENTORSHIP WITH LEIGH https://littlebylittlehomeschool.com/mentorship
SIMPLIFY YOUR MEAL PLANNING https://littlebylittlehomeschool.com/meal
Website - https://www.littlebylittlehomeschool.com
Newsletter - https://littlebylittlehomeschool.myflodesk.com/subscribe
Instagram - https://www.instagram.com/littlebylittlehomeschool/
Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/littlebylittlehomeschool/
Little by Little Homeschool podcast is part of the Christian Parenting Podcast Network. Find more information at https://www.christianparenting.org
Listen to these related episodes:
251.What I Base Every Decision On In My Motherhood, Homeschool, And Homemaking
275.5 Tips On How To Increase Your Patience With Your Homeschooled Children
322.Time Blocking The Homeschool Day To Get Everything Done
471. Don't Sleep On This: Teach Your Homeschooler Logic (My Favorite Resources!)07/23/2026 | 15 mins.To be honest, I was a little behind the 8 ball on teaching logic to my homeschoolers. If I must confess, I will tell you that I didn't even know about this subject, until...I did! And then, we jumped straight into it and it became a staple of their home education.
But that included me using a handful of resources and muddling through the process without having a clear vision.
Today's episode will be exposing our ups and downs to teaching logic in our homeschool and I'm laying out the plan I would use if I had a do-over.
My mess-ups are all for your benefit!
♥ Leigh
GET YOUR TICKET FOR LITTLE BY LITTLE HOMESCHOOL CONFERENCE https://littlebylittlehomeschool.com/conference
DESIGN YOUR FAMILY'S UNIQUE HOMESCHOOL THAT YOU'LL LOVE! https://littlebylittlehomeschool.com/blueprint
CREATE YOUR HOMESCHOOL FAMILY'S HOME TASK SYSTEM https://www.littlebylittlehomeschool.com/tidyhome
GET EXCLUSIVE MENTORSHIP WITH LEIGH https://littlebylittlehomeschool.com/mentorship
SIMPLIFY YOUR MEAL PLANNING https://littlebylittlehomeschool.com/meal
Website - https://www.littlebylittlehomeschool.com
Newsletter - https://littlebylittlehomeschool.myflodesk.com/subscribe
Instagram - https://www.instagram.com/littlebylittlehomeschool/
Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/littlebylittlehomeschool/
Little by Little Homeschool podcast is part of the Christian Parenting Podcast Network. Find more information at https://www.christianparenting.org
LOGIC RESOURCES IN ALPHABETICAL ORDER:
Art of Argument: https://classicalacademicpress.com/products/the-art-of-argument-program?_pos=1&_fid=b31461f99&_ss=c
Fallacy Detective: https://on.ltk.com/+smYckpewKC1nnc_fRgfkZA
Filter It Through A Brain Cell: https://www.filteritthroughabraincell.com/
Introduction to Logic: https://www.masterbooks.com/introduction-to-logic?srsltid=AfmBOoqgM7BDQz_LXWHcf6vVUMw8X1HTguViOoRdaVmHaQCjfhcKjB_t
Listen to these related episodes:
450.Are Learning Styles Dead For Homeschoolers?
463.4 Perspective Shifts To Homeschool Long-Term
466.What My Homeschool Graduate Said At His Ceremony That Surprised Me: And How Others Felt About It
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About Little by Little Homeschool - Christian Homeschooling and Motherhood
Do you wish you felt confident in your homeschool decisions instead of constantly second-guessing yourself? Are you overwhelmed by questions, pressure, and the many roles you carry as a homeschool mom?The Little By Little Homeschool Podcast offers tactical and realistic encouragement to free you from the stress, pressure, and constant uncertainty that so many homeschool moms feel. You'll find practical guidance and mindset shifts that help you move forward with clarity, confidence, and peace.Hi, I'm Leigh, a Christian wife and mom who spent far too many years trying to duct-tape my priorities together. I chased approval, tried to meet unspoken expectations, and navigated homeschooling without a clear foundation. I finally realized that if I was going to fully embrace the life I had, I needed to operate from a place of peace and joy. That's when I planted my feet firmly where I was and began to create beauty, seek simplicity, and live intentionally.If you are ready to love your life as a homeschool mom and to know with confidence that you are doing the right thing for your children--this podcast is for you!Together, we'll dive into homeschool hot topics, practical adjustments, and mindset shifts that help you create a homeschool where both you and your children can flourish—little by little.Website - ＞ www.littlebylittlehomeschool.comFacebook - ＞ https://www.facebook.com/littlebylittlehomeschoolInstagram -＞ https://www.instagram.com/littlebylittlehomeschool/Podcast website
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