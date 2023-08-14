Homeschool * Home Education * Motherhood * Homemaking * Parenting
Do you wish you could feel confident in your homeschool decisions? Are you concerned that y...
More
Available Episodes
5 of 183
181. Gentle Learning While Homeschooling the Younger Years with Lyndsey Mimnagh of Treehouse Schoolhouse
You've heard it being talked about in homeschool circles. But wonder what it actually looks like. And how it could translate into your home.
Today, I am joined by Lyndsey Mimnagh of Treehouse Schoolhouse, to discuss gentle learning while you homeschool the younger years.
Lyndsey is a homeschool mom of four children. Before motherhood, she had a career in children's ministry and special needs education. Her home education centers around living books and ideas, hands-on learning, nature exploration, and biblical discipleship.
In this podcast episode, we dive into creating an atmosphere within your home that will help your children develop a love of learning.
I invite you to curl up with your favorite cozy drink and a notebook and get ready to be inspired and encouraged.
♥ Leigh
Use code: LITTLEBYLITTLE15 in the Treehouse Schoolhouse shop to save 15% off your total order. (One use per customer. Cannot be combined with other promos. Expires 2-28-24)
Lyndsey's website: https://treehouseschoolhouse.com/
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/treehouse_schoolhouse/
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/treehouse.schoolhouse/
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/c/TreehouseSchoolhouse
Pinterest: https://www.pinterest.com/TSMotherhoodHomeschool/_shop/
JOIN CLARIFY YOUR HOMESCHOOL TODAY --> www.clarifyyourhomeschool.com
Website - > www.littlebylittlehomeschool.com
Newsletter - > https://littlebylittlehomeschool.subscribemenow.com/
Community -＞https://www.facebook.com/groups/homeschoollifestylecommunity
Follow -＞https://www.instagram.com/littlebylittlehomeschool/
Connect -＞ [email protected]
Listen to these related episodes:
50. 5 Steps to Start Homeschooling as a New Homeschool Mom and Why These Can Guide You In the Early Years
66. Two Essential Homeschool Approaches Every Mom Needs to Know Because it Will Completely Change Your Child’s Education
72. Why Sending Your Child to Preschool is Unnecessary and How to Homeschool Preschool
116. How To Balance Technology In Homeschool When You Are Trying To Provide An Old-Fashioned Childhood
8/28/2023
30:11
180. The Best Way to Begin Your Homeschool Year That Will Keep You From Being Overwhelmed
There are some best kept "secrets" in the homeschool realm that most of us learn by trial and error. And then have to clean up the mess we made when it comes to beginning a new school year.
But I want to let you in on these today, so that you can get started with this year of home education feeling equipped and ready.
There may still be some hiccups and unexpected situations...but, that's motherhood in general. However, these few key insights I am sharing with you today will help to minimize those. As well as, give you the right outlook and perspective when challenges arise.
Grab your homeschool mom notebook and get ready to write these down. And afterwards, make the plans for your new homeschool year!
♥ Leigh
JOIN CLARIFY YOUR HOMESCHOOL TODAY --> www.clarifyyourhomeschool.com
Website - > www.littlebylittlehomeschool.com
Newsletter - > https://littlebylittlehomeschool.subscribemenow.com/
Community -＞https://www.facebook.com/groups/homeschoollifestylecommunity
Follow -＞https://www.instagram.com/littlebylittlehomeschool/
Connect -＞ [email protected]
Listen to these related episodes:
71. It’s the First Day of Homeschool: What Are You Supposed to Do? 10 Ideas for the Homeschool Family
89. How to Create the Love of Reading in Your Homeschooler and Why This Is Important for Their Education
151. What’s the Big Deal About Reading Aloud to Your Child? Top Benefits and Reasons to Include This In Your Homeschool
170. How to Begin and Stay Consistent With Reading Aloud During the Homeschool Day
8/24/2023
20:07
179. It’s Your First Year Of Homeschool: 4 Tips I Wish I Knew From Day One
This is so exciting! You are homeschooling your children! Eek!
It's the beginning of a new way of life for your family and I just know you are feeling a mixture of excitement and a twinge of uncertainty.
Guess what? You are completely normal. We all feel like this when we start homeschooling. You're in good company.
And I promise that you'll grow in confidence over time. Taking this first step is huge, but I'm so proud of you for making the decision.
Can I share some tips with you that I wish someone told me when I was just starting out 13 years ago? My hope is that this not only encourages you, but grounds you a bit as well.
♥ Leigh
JOIN CLARIFY YOUR HOMESCHOOL TODAY --> www.clarifyyourhomeschool.com
Website - > www.littlebylittlehomeschool.com
Newsletter - > https://littlebylittlehomeschool.subscribemenow.com/
Community -＞https://www.facebook.com/groups/homeschoollifestylecommunity
Follow -＞https://www.instagram.com/littlebylittlehomeschool/
Connect -＞ [email protected]
Listen to these related episodes:
3. How to Figure Out the Easiest Homeschool Routine in ONLY 5 Minutes!
8. 6 Things I Don’t Do In My Homeschool and Why You Can Ditch Them Too--Insights After Homeschooling for 10 Years
23. How to Keep From Falling Behind in Kindergarten and What a Homeschool Mom’s Attitude Should Be When Choosing Curriculum
28. Why Parents Shouldn’t Focus on the Best Homeschool Program for a Child and What You Should Do Instead
8/21/2023
21:36
178. 10 Ways to Set Up Your Daily Homeschool Schedule
Now that you are homeschooling, you're looking at how to best fill up your days. What should your schedule look like?
It can be overwhelming to look at the long to-do list and all the hopes and dreams you have for homeschool. And then be stumped on how it actually pans out in the real world of the day in and day out.
Today, I'm going to give you ten options so that you can create amazing days, which become amazing weeks, then months, and years.
Are you ready? Grab your notebook and write down the ideas that intrigue you!
♥ Leigh
JOIN CLARIFY YOUR HOMESCHOOL TODAY --> www.clarifyyourhomeschool.com
Website - > www.littlebylittlehomeschool.com
Newsletter - > https://littlebylittlehomeschool.subscribemenow.com/
Community -＞https://www.facebook.com/groups/homeschoollifestylecommunity
Follow -＞https://www.instagram.com/littlebylittlehomeschool/
Connect -＞ [email protected]
Listen to these related episodes:
141. Where the Real Learning of Homeschool Happens: How A Homeschool Mom Can Confidently Taps Into These Resources
152. Creating a Summer Routine For Your Homeschool Family: 3 Great Options to Set Up Your Days
171. Tired of ”Doing School at Home” and Want to Really Homeschool? Change Your Approach Today!
177. 6 Steps to Lay Down Busy and Creating the Homeschool Lifestyle Your Family Will Thrive In
8/17/2023
21:31
177. 6 Steps to Lay Down Busy and Creating the Homeschool Lifestyle Your Family Will Thrive In
It's the beginning of the homeschool year and you're finding yourself overwhelmed before you even begin. How in the world are you supposed to fit education into an already jam-packed calendar?
But there is this nagging in the back of your mind that tells you that there is more to this homeschool lifestyle than driving children to every activity under the sun.
Can I let you in on a secret? There is so much more that will lead your family to thriving than saying yes to every opportunity.
It doesn't mean those are bad things to say yes too. But you are tired of the stress, anxiety, and anger that comes from days that are too full.
I've been there. I know what it feels like. And I want to show you there is a way to lay down busy and pick up thriving.
Are you ready to be open and honest with yourself? Yes. Great! Grab a pen and paper and get ready for a way out of the stress.
♥ Leigh
READY TO JOIN CLARIFY YOUR HOMESCHOOL? Use coupon code: FLASH40 until 11:59PM EST on Tuesday, August 15, 2023 to save $40! ---> www.clarifyyourhomeschool.com
Website - > www.littlebylittlehomeschool.com
Newsletter - > https://littlebylittlehomeschool.subscribemenow.com/
Community -＞https://www.facebook.com/groups/homeschoollifestylecommunity
Follow -＞https://www.instagram.com/littlebylittlehomeschool/
Connect -＞ [email protected]
Listen to these related episodes:
2. How Feeling Like an Overwhelmed Homeschool Mom Leads to Peace & 3 Tips to Keep It In Check
34. How Homeschooling Will Give you the Motherhood You’ve Always Dreamed Of and Why it is Counter-Cultural
125. 6 Warning Signs You Are About to Burnout As a Homeschool Mom
168. When Your Homeschool Child is Ready to Move Out: How Does Mom Move On?
About Little by Little Homeschool - Homeschooling, Motherhood, Homemaking, Education, Family
Homeschool * Home Education * Motherhood * Homemaking * Parenting
Do you wish you could feel confident in your homeschool decisions? Are you concerned that you aren’t doing it right? Do you wish you could get answers to all your homeschooling questions? Are you struggling to balance all your roles in this season of life?
In this podcast, you will find tactical and realistic solutions to set you free from the concerns and stress of whether you are doing the right things.
My mission is to equip you in your calling to embrace and then thrive in your homeschool, motherhood, and homemaking.
If you’re ready to get out of survival mode, feel confident, and have peace in your heart and home--you’re in the right place!
Hi, I’m Leigh, a kingdom-minded wife and mom. I tried to duct tape my priorities together without the right focus for way too many years. I was busy chasing approval from others, trying to meet perceived external expectations, and flying by the seat of my pants as a homeschool mom.
I finally realized that if I was going to fully embrace the life I had, I needed to operate from a place of peace and joy. That’s when I planted my feet firmly where I was and began to create beauty, seek simplicity, and live intentionally. And I’m ready to share this with you!
If you are ready to love your life as a homeschool mom and to know for certainty that you are doing the right thing for your children--this podcast is for you!
Close up that lesson book, mama, let the kids go play, it’s time for you to thrive!
Let’s work together and get your homeschool to the place you just know it can be. We all can get stuck and not know what to do, how to adjust, or if we’re even doing it right. We’ll dive in deep to all the homeschool hot topics and create the homeschool that you and your children will thrive in! ENROLL IN CLARIFY YOUR HOMESCHOOL TODAY --＞ www.clarifyyourhomeschool.com
Connect -＞ [email protected]
Community -＞ www.facebook.com/groups/homeschoollifestylecommunity/
Instagram -＞ @littlebylittlehomeschool