DWTS LINDSAY ARNOLD on COMING BACK TO DANCE, SEASON FINALE REACTIONS, RYLEE & STEPHEN, MOM LIFE

Lindsay Arnold is a professional latin and ballroom dancer. She was on Dancing With The Stars as a pro dancer and won the mirrorball trophy one time with Jordan Fisher. She talks about her decision stepping away from the show, her younger sister Rylee Arnold taking reigns on the show, growing up with Witney and Jenna, becoming a mom and her fitness journey company. She also discusses Derek Hough, past partners like Kareem Abdul Jabbar, dancing with Mark Ballas and so much more.SUPPORT OUR SPONSOR Get Magic Mind at 50% off with the Black Friday offer, available only through my link until December 6th: https://magicmind.com/lightweightsjvbfCheck out lindsay on all socials at "LINDSAYARNOLD" Subscribe to her youtube channel here @TheArnoldSisters Watch the video version here: https://youtu.be/3rqIcB5lhpAEpisode 310Subscribe to my video channel here: https://youtu.be/0ZbVP96BZSEFollow Joe on Instagram: @thejoe https://www.instagram.com/thejoe/Welcome to the LIGHTWEIGHTS PODCAST official YouTube channel! Hosted by Joe Vulpis, AKA "Ugh It's Joe" and "The Joe", Lightweights shares the most exciting parts of the guests unique story. Guests range from world renowned wildlife biologists and BRIT Award winning rockstars to the largest Tik Tokkers in the world and NYT Number One Best Sellers.Joe achieved internet notoriety with his unique witty Vlog style and passion for food. Amassing a total of more than 2,000,000 followers across social platforms and over 400,000,000 Youtube views across his channels.Lightweights, out!!For fans of Call Her Daddy, Tiny Meat Gang, The Try Pod, Joe Rogan, Nick Viall Viall Files, RAW TALK with Bradley Martyn, Danny Duncan, Zane and Heath Unfiltered, Roman Atwood Podcast, Unplanned Podcast, Dropouts Podcast, Theo Von, Pretty Basic, Wild Til 9, The Really Good Podcast, lindsay arnold, foxtrot, reaction, lindsey, rylee and lindsay, best dances, mark ballas, derek hough, carrie ann, brunoAdvertising Inquiries: https://redcircle.com/brandsPrivacy & Opt-Out: https://redcircle.com/privacy