Hosted by Joe Vulpis, AKA "Ugh It's Joe" and "The Joe", Lightweights Podcast dives into the most exciting parts of the guests unique story. Guests range from wo...
  • DWTS VAL CHMERKOVSKIY on JUDGING THE SHOW, JENNA JOHNSON WIN, ZENDAYA, FATHERHOOD, and WHATS NEXT
    Valentin "Val" Chmerkovskiy is a 2x World Latin Dance Champion, 14x U.S. National Latin Dance Champion, and 3x Dancing With The Stars Mirror Ball Champion. Val discusses this season on DWTS, his reaction to Jenna Johnson's win with Joey Graziadei, training with different celebrities over the years like Xochitl Gomez and Zendaya, and his journey from the competition world to working on this hit dance television show. It was an honor to chat with Val to see how he approaches the competition.Check out Val on all socials with his handle here "VALENTIN"Watch the video version here: https://youtu.be/35QeMyoTfUsEpisode 311Subscribe to my video channel here: https://youtu.be/35QeMyoTfUsFollow Joe on Instagram: @thejoe https://www.instagram.com/thejoe/Welcome to the LIGHTWEIGHTS PODCAST official YouTube channel! Hosted by Joe Vulpis, AKA "Ugh It's Joe" and "The Joe", Lightweights shares the most exciting parts of the guests unique story. Guests range from world renowned wildlife biologists and BRIT Award winning rockstars to the largest Tik Tokkers in the world and NYT Number One Best Sellers.Joe achieved internet notoriety with his unique witty Vlog style and passion for food. Amassing a total of more than 2,000,000 followers across social platforms and over 400,000,000 Youtube views across his channels.Lightweights, out!!GHOST TAGS: For fans of Call Her Daddy, Tiny Meat Gang, The Try Pod, Joe Rogan, Nick Viall Viall Files, RAW TALK with Bradley Martyn, Danny Duncan, Zane and Heath Unfiltered, Roman Atwood Podcast, Unplanned Podcast, Dropouts Podcast, Theo Von, Pretty Basic, Wild Til 9, The Really Good Podcast, ughitsjoe podcast, ugh its joe podcast, lightweights podcast, val, valentin, reaction, jenna johnson win, joey graziadei, phaedra, celebs, pros, phaedra parks, dancing, foxtrot, freestyle, zendaya, xochitl, gomez, competition, black pool, mark ballas, married, couple, judge, judges, judging, reactionsAdvertising Inquiries: https://redcircle.com/brandsPrivacy & Opt-Out: https://redcircle.com/privacy
    2:14:52
  • DWTS LINDSAY ARNOLD on COMING BACK TO DANCE, SEASON FINALE REACTIONS, RYLEE & STEPHEN, MOM LIFE
    Lindsay Arnold is a professional latin and ballroom dancer. She was on Dancing With The Stars as a pro dancer and won the mirrorball trophy one time with Jordan Fisher. She talks about her decision stepping away from the show, her younger sister Rylee Arnold taking reigns on the show, growing up with Witney and Jenna, becoming a mom and her fitness journey company. She also discusses Derek Hough, past partners like Kareem Abdul Jabbar, dancing with Mark Ballas and so much more.SUPPORT OUR SPONSOR Get Magic Mind at 50% off with the Black Friday offer, available only through my link until December 6th: https://magicmind.com/lightweightsjvbfCheck out lindsay on all socials at "LINDSAYARNOLD" Subscribe to her youtube channel here  @TheArnoldSisters Watch the video version here: https://youtu.be/3rqIcB5lhpAEpisode 310Subscribe to my video channel here: https://youtu.be/0ZbVP96BZSEFollow Joe on Instagram: @thejoe https://www.instagram.com/thejoe/Welcome to the LIGHTWEIGHTS PODCAST official YouTube channel! Hosted by Joe Vulpis, AKA "Ugh It's Joe" and "The Joe", Lightweights shares the most exciting parts of the guests unique story. Guests range from world renowned wildlife biologists and BRIT Award winning rockstars to the largest Tik Tokkers in the world and NYT Number One Best Sellers.Joe achieved internet notoriety with his unique witty Vlog style and passion for food. Amassing a total of more than 2,000,000 followers across social platforms and over 400,000,000 Youtube views across his channels.Lightweights, out!!For fans of Call Her Daddy, Tiny Meat Gang, The Try Pod, Joe Rogan, Nick Viall Viall Files, RAW TALK with Bradley Martyn, Danny Duncan, Zane and Heath Unfiltered, Roman Atwood Podcast, Unplanned Podcast, Dropouts Podcast, Theo Von, Pretty Basic, Wild Til 9, The Really Good Podcast, lindsay arnold, foxtrot, reaction, lindsey, rylee and lindsay, best dances, mark ballas, derek hough, carrie ann, brunoAdvertising Inquiries: https://redcircle.com/brandsPrivacy & Opt-Out: https://redcircle.com/privacy
    1:47:30
  • DWTS MARK BALLAS on JUDGING PERMANENTLY, CHARLI D'AMELIO, FATHERHOOD, JERSEY BOYS, FINAL PREDICTIONS
    Dancing With The Stars 20 season pro Mark Ballas and 3x Mirror Ball Champion joins Lightweights Podcast with Joe Vulpis to discuss guest judging on the hit dance show, his 20 year run as a pro coach, past celeb partners like Charli, Shawn Johnson, and Paige VanZant, plus if the opportunity came up as a 4th judge, what might happen. He discusses fatherhood and family life with his wife BC Jean, his band Alexander Jean, broadway shows hes starred in like Jersey Boys & Kinky Boots, his lifelong love for dance and friendship with Derek Hough. Mark is a master of everything and is truly such a gem of a person.Check out the sponsor FANDUEL here to learn more! https://FanDuel.com/lightweights Support Mark on all of his socials at "MARKBALLAS" Support Mark's band on youtube here:  @AlexanderJeanOfficial Watch the video version here: https://youtu.be/0ZbVP96BZSEEpisode 309Subscribe to my video channel here: https://youtu.be/0ZbVP96BZSEFollow Joe on Instagram: @thejoe https://www.instagram.com/thejoe/Welcome to the LIGHTWEIGHTS PODCAST official YouTube channel! Hosted by Joe Vulpis, AKA "Ugh It's Joe" and "The Joe", Lightweights shares the most exciting parts of the guests unique story. Guests range from world renowned wildlife biologists and BRIT Award winning rockstars to the largest Tik Tokkers in the world and NYT Number One Best Sellers.Joe achieved internet notoriety with his unique witty Vlog style and passion for food. Amassing a total of more than 2,000,000 followers across social platforms and over 400,000,000 Youtube views across his channels.Lightweights, out!!For fans of Call Her Daddy, Tiny Meat Gang, The Try Pod, Joe Rogan, Nick Viall Viall Files, RAW TALK with Bradley Martyn, Danny Duncan, Zane and Heath Unfiltered, Roman Atwood Podcast, Unplanned Podcast, Dropouts Podcast, Theo Von, Pretty Basic, Wild Til 9, The Really Good Podcast, hazbin hotel, hazbin, hasbin, joel perez, valentino, angel dust, best momentsAdvertising Inquiries: https://redcircle.com/brandsPrivacy & Opt-Out: https://redcircle.com/privacy
    1:42:20
  • HAZBIN HOTEL VALENTINO JOEL PEREZ INTERVIEW! Vivziepop, Broadway, Angel Dust, and Season 2!
    support the podcast and check out MAGIC MIND for up to 48% off your first subscription or 20% off one time purchase with code "LIGHTWEIGHTSJV20" at checkout only on https://magicmind.com/lightweightsjvJoel Perez is a voice actor, actor, broadway star, writer, and awesome dude. We chat about how he landed Valentino for the hit animated show Hazbin Hotel, Vivziepop creative genius, his real relationship with Angel Dust, the fandom, the conventions, his start on broadway, future goals, and advice for anyone who wants to follow the footsteps of anything hes done.Watch the video version here: https://youtu.be/z1E2WV-qxXgEpisode 307Subscribe to my video channel here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9PeEvIRHOWs&t=513sFollow Joe on Instagram: @thejoe https://www.instagram.com/thejoe/Welcome to the LIGHTWEIGHTS PODCAST official YouTube channel! Hosted by Joe Vulpis, AKA "Ugh It's Joe" and "The Joe", Lightweights shares the most exciting parts of the guests unique story. Guests range from world renowned wildlife biologists and BRIT Award winning rockstars to the largest Tik Tokkers in the world and NYT Number One Best Sellers.Joe achieved internet notoriety with his unique witty Vlog style and passion for food. Amassing a total of more than 2,000,000 followers across social platforms and over 400,000,000 Youtube views across his channels.Lightweights, out!!For fans of Call Her Daddy, Tiny Meat Gang, The Try Pod, Joe Rogan, Nick Viall Viall Files, RAW TALK with Bradley Martyn, Danny Duncan, Zane and Heath Unfiltered, Roman Atwood Podcast, Unplanned Podcast, Dropouts Podcast, Theo Von, Pretty Basic, Wild Til 9, The Really Good Podcast, hazbin hotel, hazbin, hasbin, joel perez, valentino, angel dust, best momentsAdvertising Inquiries: https://redcircle.com/brandsPrivacy & Opt-Out: https://redcircle.com/privacy
    1:03:47
  • DWTS PASHA PASHKOV on ELIMINATIONS, DANIELLA KARAGACH, DWTS TOUR, TORI SPELLING, ARIANA MADIX
    Pasha Pashkov is a Pro dancer on Dancing With The Stars and 7x Dancing Champion! He's competing in countless competitions around the world and discusses the ups and downs of being in the ballroom competition world. He has been partnered with Ariana Madix, Tori Spelling, Kate Flannery and many others on the dancing comeptition show, married to Daniella Karagach and the two just welcomed their daughter into the world discussing fatherhood, and his introduction to dance. Hope you all enjoy this deep convo with Pasha! Support PASHA on all socials with his handle "PASHAPASHKOV"Watch the video version here: https://youtu.be/pPi8wWnYVfwEpisode 306Subscribe to my video channel here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9PeEvIRHOWs&t=513sFollow Joe on Instagram: @thejoe https://www.instagram.com/thejoe/Welcome to the LIGHTWEIGHTS PODCAST official YouTube channel! Hosted by Joe Vulpis, AKA "Ugh It's Joe" and "The Joe", Lightweights shares the most exciting parts of the guests unique story. Guests range from world renowned wildlife biologists and BRIT Award winning rockstars to the largest Tik Tokkers in the world and NYT Number One Best Sellers.Joe achieved internet notoriety with his unique witty Vlog style and passion for food. Amassing a total of more than 2,000,000 followers across social platforms and over 400,000,000 Youtube views across his channels.Lightweights, out!!GHOST TAGS: For fans of Call Her Daddy, Tiny Meat Gang, The Try Pod, Joe Rogan, Nick Viall Viall Files, RAW TALK with Bradley Martyn, Danny Duncan, Zane and Heath Unfiltered, Roman Atwood Podcast, Unplanned Podcast, Dropouts Podcast, Theo Von, Pretty Basic, Wild Til 9, The Really Good Podcast, Daniella Karagach, Pasha pashkov, dance routine, choreography, dwts, interview, response, reaction, post show, good morning america, sit down, black pool, ballroom, cha cha, rumba, best dance, compilation,Advertising Inquiries: https://redcircle.com/brandsPrivacy & Opt-Out: https://redcircle.com/privacy
About Lightweights Podcast

Hosted by Joe Vulpis, AKA "Ugh It's Joe" and "The Joe", Lightweights Podcast dives into the most exciting parts of the guests unique story. Guests range from world renowned wildlife biologists and BRIT Award winning rockstars to the largest Tik Tokkers in the world and NYT Number One Best Sellers. Joe achieved internet notoriety with his unique witty Vlog style and passion for food. Amassing a total of more than 2,000,000 followers across social platforms and over 300,000,000 Youtube views across his channels.
