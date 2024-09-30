DWTS VAL CHMERKOVSKIY on JUDGING THE SHOW, JENNA JOHNSON WIN, ZENDAYA, FATHERHOOD, and WHATS NEXT
Valentin "Val" Chmerkovskiy is a 2x World Latin Dance Champion, 14x U.S. National Latin Dance Champion, and 3x Dancing With The Stars Mirror Ball Champion. Val discusses this season on DWTS, his reaction to Jenna Johnson's win with Joey Graziadei, training with different celebrities over the years like Xochitl Gomez and Zendaya, and his journey from the competition world to working on this hit dance television show. It was an honor to chat with Val to see how he approaches the competition.