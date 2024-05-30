Chesa Boudin, raised by radicals, on the songs that shaped him
Lawyer Chesa Boudin’s professional life has been nearly as tumultuous as his upbringing. He was raised by family friends because his parents—members of the Weather Underground—were incarcerated for crimes committed when he was just 14 months old. Boudin eventually became a progressive San Francisco district attorney representing criminal justice reform. However, he was recalled a few years later. These are his songs.
Worlds Apart (1985 Original Broadway Cast) – Daniel Jenkins
Fast Car – Tracy Chapman
Dear Mama – Tupac Shakur
I Wish I Knew How It Would Feel to Be – Free Nina Simone
Be (Intro) – Common
Here Comes the Sun – The Beatles
Baby Shark – Pinkfong
Rahsaan “New York” Thomas on breaking barriers behind bars
Rahsaan “New York” Thomas spent more than two decades incarcerated before being granted a commutation for his rehabilitation efforts behind bars. He shares how his life was shaped by growing up in Brownsville, “the murder capital of New York,” the music that got him through prison life and what he’s working on now. Here are his songs.
Rapper's Delight – The Sugarhill Gang
Survival of the Fittest – Mobb Deep
Do What I Gotta Do – Ralph Tresvant
Good Man – India Arie
Black – The-Dream
Empire State of Mind (Part II) Broken Down – Alicia Keys
Why Kara Swisher loves country music and the military
Longtime journalist and media entrepreneur Kara Swisher has been covering Silicon Valley and the Internet since the days of dial-up. She’s taken nearly all of technology's titans to task with a fearless, no-nonsense style. But in this episode, she shows another side of herself: the “San Francisco liberal lesbian who loves country music and wanted to be in the military.” Here are her songs.
The Last Great American Dynasty – Taylor Swift
Whatever Will Be, Will Be (Que Sera, Sera) – Doris Day
Corner Of The Sky – John Rubinstein
Landslide – Fleetwood Mac
Jesus, Take the Wheel – Carrie Underwood
Wahine ‘Ilikea – Dennis Kamakahi
Quarter Moon – Cheryl Wheeler
Turns out, Mark Cuban is an emotional guy
Billionaire businessman and investor Mark Cuban is known for making — or crushing — entrepreneurs' dreams on the TV show Shark Tank. But in reality, he's a big softie. Here, he talks about getting his start selling trash bags as a kid, opening a bar before he was even 21, and betting on the Internet early. Here are his seven songs, including his life’s “theme” and a song that brings him to tears.
Play That Funky Music – Wild Cherry
Life’s Been Good – Joe Walsh
September – Earth, Wind & Fire
Fame – DMX
Rapper's Delight – The Sugarhill Gang
Eminence Front – The Who
