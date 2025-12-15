Let Freedom: Political News, Un-Biased, Lex Fridman, Joe Rogan, CNN, Fox News

America First Peace Plan for Ukraine

In this episode, we break down what an "America First" peace plan for the Ukraine–Russia war would actually involve, from conditional aid and negotiations to freezing the conflict around current realities. In this episode, we explore arguments for burden-sharing with Europe and why a growing slice of the U.S. right says endless escalation risks more war with no clear endpoint.