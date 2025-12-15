Let Freedom: Political News, Un-Biased, Lex Fridman, Joe Rogan, CNN, Fox News

In this episode, we break down Belarus releasing 123 prisoners as a bid to improve relations with the United States—and why it may be a strategic move, not a moral turn. In this episode, we explain how authoritarian regimes use detainees as leverage and what Washington should demand before offering any real concessions.Get the top 40+ AI Models for $20 at AI Box: https://aibox.aSee Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
North Korea Sends Troops to Aid Russia
In this episode, we break down reports that Kim Jong Un is tightening North Korea’s alliance with Vladimir Putin by sending troops to support Russia’s war effort. In this episode, we explain why this deepening authoritarian partnership matters beyond Ukraine and what it signals about deterrence, enforcement, and U.S. credibility in Asia and worldwide. Get the top 40+ AI Models for $20 at AI Box: https://aibox.aiSee Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
America First Peace Plan for Ukraine
In this episode, we break down what an “America First” peace plan for the Ukraine–Russia war would actually involve, from conditional aid and negotiations to freezing the conflict around current realities. In this episode, we explore arguments for burden-sharing with Europe and why a growing slice of the U.S. right says endless escalation risks more war with no clear endpoint.Get the top 40+ AI Models for $20 at AI Box: https://aibox.aiSee Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
US Troops in Syria Face Fire
In this episode, we break down reports of U.S. troops in Syria coming under hostile fire during a routine patrol and what it reveals about America’s ongoing, undeclared military presence there. In this episode, we explore the America First critique that the mission has drifted past defeating ISIS—raising questions about congressional accountability, Iran-backed militia threats, and what an actual exit strategy should look like. Get the top 40+ AI Models for $20 at AI Box: https://aibox.aiSee Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
FDA Prepares Black Box Warning for COVID Vaccines
In this episode, we break down reports that the FDA is preparing to issue a black box warning—the agency’s strongest risk label—on COVID-19 vaccines, signaling a major shift in how regulators publicly frame vaccine safety. In this episode, we cover what’s being claimed about the internal push for the warning, why critics argue the supporting data hasn’t been shared transparently, and how this move could reshape public trust and the broader vaccine debate. Get the top 40+ AI Models for $20 at AI Box: https://aibox.aiSee Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
About Let Freedom: Political News, Un-Biased, Lex Fridman, Joe Rogan, CNN, Fox News
The "Let Freedom" Podcast is a fast, punchy daily show that breaks down the biggest stories in politics, business, and policy. Hosted by Dailin Schafer, it delivers clear reporting, and actionable analysis. Think of it like Lex Fridman meets Joe Rogan meets breaking news room... If you want straight talk on what’s real, what matters, and how to stay ahead without the Beltway spin you hear on CNN and Fox News, this is your show.