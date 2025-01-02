Let It Be Easy with Susie Moore

Create Amazing 2025 Karma With Me (It's My Birthday Today)!
What if the secret to attracting positive karma lies not in your thoughts, but in your actions? On this special birthday celebration edition of Let it Be Easy, I'm turning 41 and inviting you to explore this transformative concept with me. Join me as I recount an enlightening conversation with my astrologer, Jade Luna, who demystifies the essence of karma. Often misunderstood, karma is revealed as the law of action, emphasizing how our deeds shape the universe's response rather than our mere intentions.
5:32
Happy New Year!
Start your New Year with insightful reflections and transformative lessons that promise to set you on a path of intention and purpose. Discover the five powerful lessons that have shaped my journey, drawn from the wisdom of over 500 self-help books. As we embrace 2025, let's talk about taking responsibility for our lives and harnessing the main character energy within us. This episode is your invitation to step into your potential, embrace your unique gifts, and remember that you're worthy just because you exist.
7:07
If Nothing Much Happened This Year
What if taking a step back is actually a giant leap forward? Join me, as I uncover the profound power of the "fallow year," a concept that emerged during a transformative goal-setting party hosted by my dear friend Francesca Amber. Borrowed from agricultural practices, a fallow year is all about allowing fields—and metaphorically, ourselves—a season of rest to enhance future productivity. As we navigate the quieter rhythms of 2024, I invite you to see the unexpected stillness not as a setback, but as a crucial pause that sets the stage for greater accomplishments ahead.
5:28
When You Don't Know What To Do Next
Feeling lost as the new year approaches? Let's flip the script. Imagine focusing less on external pressures and more on nurturing your inner self. With 2025 just around the corner, join me as we explore personal growth during times of uncertainty. Whether you're facing the remnants of a challenging 2024 or simply craving a sense of direction, this episode is your invitation to pause, reflect, and rediscover joy in the present. You'll learn how to gently guide yourself through periods of ambiguity, reframing them as opportunities for introspection and self-improvement.
5:15
Advice From Cher
Feeling the buzz of a new year on the horizon? Join me as I unpack the powerful lessons from Cher's compelling memoir and connect them with the invigorating message from Bill Perkins' book Die With Zero. As I prepare for my upcoming appearance on the Today Show in Australia, I explore the concept of seizing the now, inspired by Cher's reflections and her remarkable journey through a life of challenges and triumphs. The memoir reveals how her early adversities fueled a desire for stability, illustrating the transformative power of embracing life's hurdles to create a reality on one's own terms.
World-renowned life coach and author Susie Moore presents the Let It Be Easy with Susie Moore podcast. After years of coaching celebrities, CEOs, Olympians, and other high performers, Susie knows how to break down barriers to success and personal happiness. Through an engaging mix of short and long episodes, exclusive interviews with deep thinkers, and a focus on examining and upgrading personal beliefs, Susie will share how you can confidently take control, shift your perspectives and live a wildly fun, expansive, and joyful life. This podcast is the encouraging, warm and wise friend we all wish we had. Susie is the resident life coach for the world's biggest health and wellness site for Millennials, Greatist. She's a sought-after life coach for media outlets and has been featured on the likes of the Today show, Good Morning America, Dr. Oz, Business Insider, Forbes, Oprah, The Wall Street Journal, Cosmopolitan, and Marie Claire. Her work has also been shared by celebrities and thought leaders like Arianna Huffington, Kris Jenner, Paulo Coelho, T.Harv Ekker, Tony Robbins, Dave Asprey, Sara Blakely, Gay Hendricks and Steven Pressfield.