Look Back and Ahead with Logan P

The Athletic's Ben Standig and Commanders analyst Logan Paulsen join forces for a two-part discussion on the season that was and a look-ahead to the future. NFCCG takeaways. Rookie Jayden Daniels rocked this season. What does he (and Kliff Kingsbury) need to work on this off-season? Keep the RB tandem? 2025 path for Sinnott, McCaffrey. Importance of Adam Peters weighing whether to keep the band together vs. upgrading the roster. Plus, thoughts on the Peters/Quinn news conference and player exit interviews.