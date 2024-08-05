The Athletic’s Ben Standig and Commanders analyst Logan Paulsen join forces for a two-part discussion on the season that was and a look-ahead to the future. NFCCG takeaways. Rookie Jayden Daniels rocked this season. What does he (and Kliff Kingsbury) need to work on this off-season? Keep the RB tandem? 2025 path for Sinnott, McCaffrey. Importance of Adam Peters weighing whether to keep the band together vs. upgrading the roster. Plus, thoughts on the Peters/Quinn news conference and player exit interviews.
The End of 2024. The New Era Has Begun.
The Athletic’s Ben Standig shares his day after thoughts on the Commanders' NFC Championship game loss, the joyous season, the good/concerning aspects of the future and more.
The Final Countdown
The Athletic’s Ben Standig is here for a final look at Sunday’s NFC Championship game:
* David Aldridge (The Athletic) on the D.C. area rocking with the Commanders
* National NFL writer and "QB Tiers" guru Mike Sando (The Athletic) with perspective on Jayden Daniels's monster season, Sunday’s matchup
* Hear Kliff Kingsbury on collaborating with his players, Philly's defense
Fact or Fiction: Commanders Stop Saquan
The Athletic’s Ben Standig and Eagles beat reporter Zach Berman (PHLY) preview Sunday’s NFC Championship game. How do the Commanders slow down Saquon? What's the Eagles approach vs. Jayden Daniels? Plus Ben's check-in on the Commanders' vibe.
Riding High Into the NFC Championship
The Athletic's Ben Standig spends a couple of minutes with Commanders Managing Director Josh Harris post the win in Detroit and speaks with Team 980 host Kevin Sheehan as Washington gets set to face the Eagles in the NFC title game.
Ben Standig of The Athletic brings his unique insight and reporting covering the Washington Commanders, Washington Wizards and other DC Sports teams. He also shares his league wide access to decision makers across the NFL.