Powered by RND
PodcastsSportsLast Man Standig
Listen to Last Man Standig in the App
Listen to Last Man Standig in the App
(36,319)(250,152)
Save favorites
Alarm
Sleep timer
Download for free in the App StoreDownload for free in the Play Store

Last Man Standig

Podcast Last Man Standig
Ampire Media
Ben Standig of The Athletic brings his unique insight and reporting covering the Washington Commanders, Washington Wizards and other DC Sports teams. He also sh...
SportsFootballNewsSports News

Available Episodes

5 of 98
  • Look Back and Ahead with Logan P
    The Athletic’s Ben Standig and Commanders analyst Logan Paulsen join forces for a two-part discussion on the season that was and a look-ahead to the future. NFCCG takeaways. Rookie Jayden Daniels rocked this season. What does he (and Kliff Kingsbury) need to work on this off-season? Keep the RB tandem? 2025 path for Sinnott, McCaffrey. Importance of Adam Peters weighing whether to keep the band together vs. upgrading the roster. Plus, thoughts on the Peters/Quinn news conference and player exit interviews. HOME | Ampire Media Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
    --------  
    1:08:48
  • The End of 2024. The New Era Has Begun.
    The Athletic’s Ben Standig shares his day after thoughts on the Commanders' NFC Championship game loss, the joyous season, the good/concerning aspects of the future and more. Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
    --------  
    40:42
  • The Final Countdown
    The Athletic’s Ben Standig is here for a final look at Sunday’s NFC Championship game: * David Aldridge (The Athletic) on the D.C. area rocking with the Commanders * National NFL writer and "QB Tiers" guru Mike Sando (The Athletic) with perspective on Jayden Daniels's monster season, Sunday’s matchup  * Hear Kliff Kingsbury on collaborating with his players, Philly's defense  HOME | Ampire Media Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
    --------  
    1:21:40
  • Fact or Fiction: Commanders Stop Saquan
    The Athletic’s Ben Standig and Eagles beat reporter Zach Berman (PHLY) preview Sunday’s NFC Championship game. How do the Commanders slow down Saquon? What's the Eagles approach vs. Jayden Daniels? Plus Ben's check-in on the Commanders' vibe. HOME | Ampire Media Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
    --------  
    44:35
  • Riding High Into the NFC Championship
    The Athletic's Ben Standig spends a couple of minutes with Commanders Managing Director Josh Harris post the win in Detroit and speaks with Team 980 host Kevin Sheehan as Washington gets set to face the Eagles in the NFC title game. HOME | Ampire Media Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
    --------  
    31:52

More Sports podcastsMore Sports podcasts

Trending Sports podcasts

About Last Man Standig

Ben Standig of The Athletic brings his unique insight and reporting covering the Washington Commanders, Washington Wizards and other DC Sports teams. He also shares his league wide access to decision makers across the NFL.
Podcast website

Listen to Last Man Standig, The Herd with Colin Cowherd and many other podcasts from around the world with the radio.net app

Get the free radio.net app

  • Stations and podcasts to bookmark
  • Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
  • Supports Carplay & Android Auto
  • Many other app features
Open app

Last Man Standig: Podcasts in Family

  • Podcast John Keim Report
    John Keim Report
    Sports, Football
Company
Legal
Service
Apps
Social
Radio USA
v7.5.1 | © 2007-2025 radio.de GmbH
Generated: 1/30/2025 - 6:05:05 AM