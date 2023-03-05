About Lady Audaci-Tea

Lady Audaci-Tea is the podcast where two moms and friends do a healthy amount of spiraling on everything from Meredith's obsession with the Royal Rota's relationship to the British Royal Family to Alex's thesis on why Kate and William are the royal parallel to Summer House’s Amanda and Kyle and more.

Join us every other week for the audaci-tea of it all.

