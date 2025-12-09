Call me dirty water because I’m stagnant af - Aura Colors

We've been given so many special gifts on tour and one inspired today's episode. We were gifted two books by the author Mystic Michaela, celebrity aura reader, psychic and podcaster. A special patreon episode coming out this Friday shows us deep diving into the questions of the book to find the aura colors that match us in this season. In this episode, we take a shortened version of the quiz online and react to what our aura colors mean about us! If you want to take the quiz for yourself, here's the link! https://knowyouraura.com/quizzes/what-color-is-your-aura/ SOURCE - What's My Aura? - Mystic Michaela