Ladies & Tangents
Ladies & Tangents
Ladies & Tangents

Ladies & Tangents | Para Pods
Society & Culture
Ladies & Tangents
  • Call me dirty water because I’m stagnant af - Aura Colors
    We've been given so many special gifts on tour and one inspired today's episode. We were gifted two books by the author Mystic Michaela, celebrity aura reader, psychic and podcaster. A special patreon episode coming out this Friday shows us deep diving into the questions of the book to find the aura colors that match us in this season. In this episode, we take a shortened version of the quiz online and react to what our aura colors mean about us! If you want to take the quiz for yourself, here's the link! https://knowyouraura.com/quizzes/what-color-is-your-aura/ SOURCE - What's My Aura? - Mystic Michaela THANKS SPONSORS Download Cash App Today: https://click.cash.app/ui6m/0hxmsp1v #CashAppPod Cash App is a financial services platform, not a bank. Banking services provided by Cash App’s bank partner(s). Prepaid debit cards issued by Sutton Bank, Member FDIC. See terms and conditions at cash.app/legal/us/en-us/card-agreement. Promotions provided by Cash App, a Block, Inc. brand. Visit cash.app/legal/podcast for full disclosures. Cancel your unwanted subscriptions and reach your financial goals faster with Rocket Money. Go to http://RocketMoney.com/ladies today. Head to https://www.tryfum.com/LADIES and use promo code LADIES to get your free gift with purchase, and start The Good Habit today! Make laundry day the best day of the week! Get 20% off your entire order @LaundrySauce with code LADIES at https://laundrysauce.com/ladies #laundrysaucepod Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
    1:22:48
  • Here's a flower shaped cantaloupe covered in your dad - HOLIDAY SCANDALS
    Tis the season to ask your boozy grandma and your loose-lipped aunt for tea. Based on this episode alone, we know we can count on family drama to be the gift that keeps on giving. If you have stories that are as magically messy as these, send them over to [email protected] to have them featured in our next Ho-ho-holiday scandal roundup! THANKS SPONSORS! Go to http://Leesa.com for 30% off mattresses PLUS get an extra $50 off with promo code LADIES, exclusive for my listeners.  Get your first month on us when you head to acornsearly.com/ladies or download the Acorns Early app. One month FREE when you sign up at acornsearly.com/ladies Head to https://www.tryfum.com/LADIES and use promo code LADIES to get your free gift with purchase, and start The Good Habit today! Get better sleep, hair and skin with Blissy and use LADIESPOD to get an additional 30% off at http://blissy.com/LADIESPOD WE’RE GOING ON TOUR - https://www.ladiesandtangents.com/live-show WE’RE ON CAMEO - https://www.cameo.com/ladiesandtangents WE'RE ON PATREON - patreon.com/ladiesandtangents  MERCH - https://ladiesandtangents.kingsroadmerch.com/ *NEW* SUBMIT YOUR STORIES - [email protected]  FOLLOW ALONG WITH US ON SOCIAL MEDIA - @ladiesandtangents Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
    1:27:01
  • The cryptid that looks like a sad hamster -Spooky Guess Who w/ TWO GIRLS ONE GHOST
    We teamed up with our besties to play a little game of spooky Guess Who! It will become increasingly more clear throughout the episode which of us hosts a paranormal podcast and which of us simply knows that mothman has a dumptruck. Shoutout to  ⁨@twogirlsoneghost⁩  for such a fun episode. We love you guys! Follow along with them at Two Girls One Ghost everywhere! THANKS SPONSORS! Head to https://NurtureLife.com/LADIES and use code LADIES for 55% off your first order PLUS free shipping. Don’t get them socks. Get them premium wireless for $15/mo. Shop Mint Unlimited Plans at https://MINTMOBILE.com/LADIES . Head to https://www.tryfum.com/LADIES and use promo code LADIES to get your free gift with purchase, and start The Good Habit today!J oin the loyalty program for renters at http://joinbilt.com/LADIES So if you are looking for that perfect holiday gift or, want to impress your friends and family with an epic Thanksgiving, go to https://GOLDBELLY.com and get 20% off your first order with promo code LADIES. WE’RE GOING ON TOUR - https://www.ladiesandtangents.com/live-show WE’RE ON CAMEO - https://www.cameo.com/ladiesandtangents WE'RE ON PATREON - patreon.com/ladiesandtangents MERCH - https://ladiesandtangents.kingsroadmerch.com/ *NEW* SUBMIT YOUR STORIES - [email protected] FOLLOW ALONG WITH US ON SOCIAL MEDIA - @ladiesandtangents Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
    57:39
  • You’re not that special, and that’s ok - Limerence PT II
    It's time for Part II of our deep dive into the world of Limerence. If you felt called out last week, hang in there- we're not done with you yet. Grab a snack and a drink because somehow this one was longer than the last. We'll get through it together! Thanks to this week's sponsors! Cancel your unwanted subscriptions and reach your financial goals faster with Rocket Money. Go to http://RocketMoney.com/ladies today. Get a daily detox with Chlorophyll Stick Packs. Nature’s Sunshine is offering 20% off your first order plus free shipping. Go to http://naturessunshine.com and use the code LADIES at checkout. https://www.skims.com/ladies If you’re 21 or older, go to https://indacloud.co and use code LADIES for 40% off your first order plus free shipping. Go to https://www.amentara.com/go/lt22 and use code LT22 for 22% off your first order. RESOURCES-https://www.attachmentproject.com/love/limerence/ WE’RE GOING ON TOUR - https://www.ladiesandtangents.com/live-show WE’RE ON CAMEO - https://www.cameo.com/ladiesandtangents WE'RE ON PATREON - patreon.com/ladiesandtangents MERCH - https://ladiesandtangents.kingsroadmerch.com/ *NEW* SUBMIT YOUR STORIES - [email protected] FOLLOW ALONG WITH US ON SOCIAL MEDIA - @ladiesandtangents Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
    1:35:59
  • You asked for this, thanks for nothing - Limerence Pt. 1
    We're diving into our own psyche's again in this episode to see how this weeks favorite tiktok word relates to us. We're opening up our past and present personal lives to the internet once again in the name of *healing.* Limerence sounds cute, sweet, bright and sunny but that too happens to just be a made up story in my head, it's actually a mental trap that far too many of us fall into. Come back next week when we figure out how to get out and gather tools to prevent us from going down the rabbit hole again! THANKS, SPONSORS- Get better sleep, hair and skin with Blissy and use LADIESPOD to get an additional 30% off at http://blissy.com/LADIESPOD Get your first month on us when you head to http://acornsearly.com/ladies or download the Acorns Early app. Head to http://moshlife.com/LADIES to save 20% off plus FREE shipping on the Best sellers Trial Pack or the NEW plant-based trial pack. Download Cash App Today: https://click.cash.app/ui6m/0hxmsp1v #CashAppPod. Cash App is a financial services platform, not a bank. Banking services provided by Cash App’s bank partner(s). Prepaid debit cards issued by Sutton Bank, Member FDIC. See terms and conditions at https://cash.app/legal/us/en-us/card-agreement. Discounts and promotions provided by Cash App, a Block, Inc. brand. Visit http://cash.app/legal/podcast for full disclosures. RESOURCES- https://www.attachmentproject.com/love/limerence/ WE’RE GOING ON TOUR - https://www.ladiesandtangents.com/live-show WE’RE ON CAMEO - https://www.cameo.com/ladiesandtangents WE'RE ON PATREON - patreon.com/ladiesandtangents  MERCH - https://ladiesandtangents.kingsroadmerch.com/ *NEW* SUBMIT YOUR STORIES - [email protected]  FOLLOW ALONG WITH US ON SOCIAL MEDIA - @ladiesandtangents Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
    1:10:34

About Ladies & Tangents

A community for people who hate leaving the house but also want friendship. Talking about things we find fascinating or don't understand & almost certainly getting completely sidetracked along the way with well, tangents.
