You asked for this, thanks for nothing - Limerence Pt. 1
We're diving into our own psyche's again in this episode to see how this weeks favorite tiktok word relates to us. We're opening up our past and present personal lives to the internet once again in the name of *healing.* Limerence sounds cute, sweet, bright and sunny but that too happens to just be a made up story in my head, it's actually a mental trap that far too many of us fall into. Come back next week when we figure out how to get out and gather tools to prevent us from going down the rabbit hole again!
RESOURCES-
https://www.attachmentproject.com/love/limerence/
