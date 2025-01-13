Book Character Hear Me Out Cake (Gone Wrong?)

Watch as we create our Book Character Hear Me Out Cake featuring beloved (and questionable) literary favorites! Join us for laughs and heated debates as we defend our controversial character crushes and share hilarious one-star reviews of our favorite books. From Sarah J. Maas's iconic heroes to surprising picks like the Sandworm from Dune, we're building the ultimate bookish cake that will make you question everything – and maybe your own taste in fictional characters! Get ready for shocking character choices, passionate defenses of unlikely crushes, and plenty of playful banter as we tackle everything from Tamlin to Tom Hanks in Polar Express. Whether you're Team Hobo-on-the-Train or Team King Triton, this episode serves up the perfect blend of bookish humor and questionable taste. Plus, discover which one-star reviews of beloved books had us clutching our pearls and which ones actually made us laugh out loud. This episode is packed with literary references, unexpected picks, and the kind of friendship that makes reading (and judging books) so much fun. From ACOTAR to Crescent City, Twilight to The Hunger Games, no character is safe from our "hear me out" considerations. Even if you disagree with our choices, you're guaranteed to laugh along with our passionate defenses and outrageous selections.