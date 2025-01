Villains We Can Actually Fix: The Shocking Truth

The Truth About Tamlin: Why We Were ALL Wrong 😱 Dive into a shocking revelation about your favorite villains! Join Melissa and Ellie as they flip the script on Sarah J. Maas's most controversial characters. From Tamlin's tragic misunderstandings to Koschei's hidden depths, prepare for mind-blowing theories and unexpected sympathy. Get ready for an engaging and lively discussion that'll have you questioning everything you thought you knew about these complex antagonists. With humor and camaraderie, our hosts offer fresh perspectives on Eris, Lord Darrow, and even the enigmatic Viper Queen. This episode is packed with literary analysis, character dynamics, and wild theories that'll keep you on the edge of your seat. Whether you're Team "I Can Fix Him" or firmly against redemption arcs, you'll find plenty to debate and discuss. Are they truly irredeemable, or have we all been wrong this whole time? Remember, in the world of fantasy, nothing is ever as it seems.