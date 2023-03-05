Men: Dealbreakers, Communication & Who's Worth Changing For

Kristen and Aurora are on two different paths when it comes to their relationship status. Kristen has been in a healthy relatoinship with her husband, Tyler for over 10 years. Aurora is right in the middle of a divorce & is returning to the dating pool. When it comes to understanding men, the pair have very different perspectives. Kristen shares her specific deal breakers, while Aurora opens up about wanting to be the ‘cool girlfriend.’ Aurora says all men will never change while Kristen thinks it takes finding the right woman worth changing for. Listen in for the breakdown on how effective communication & finding balance is key in any relationship. Please note that this episode may contain paid endorsements and advertisements for products and services. Individuals on the show may have a direct or indirect financial interest in products or services referred to in this episode Produced by Dear Media