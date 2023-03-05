Welcome to “Barely Filtered” hosted by Aurora Culpo + Kristen Gaffney. This is our safe space where we talk about controversial topics, debate different points ... More
Men: Dealbreakers, Communication & Who's Worth Changing For
Kristen and Aurora are on two different paths when it comes to their relationship status. Kristen has been in a healthy relatoinship with her husband, Tyler for over 10 years. Aurora is right in the middle of a divorce & is returning to the dating pool. When it comes to understanding men, the pair have very different perspectives. Kristen shares her specific deal breakers, while Aurora opens up about wanting to be the 'cool girlfriend.' Aurora says all men will never change while Kristen thinks it takes finding the right woman worth changing for. Listen in for the breakdown on how effective communication & finding balance is key in any relationship.
5/17/2023
39:34
Katie Austin: Creating A Brand, Practicing Gratitude & Making Her Own Name
On today's episode, content queen, fitness influencer + Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Rookie Katie Austin talks about finding the balance between passion & workflow, asking for help & practicing gratitude. Katie shares tips on creating & sharing content & the importance of finding joy in the little things, as well as how she prepped for her big SI Swim shoot. She also shares the rebrand of her app, The Katie Austin App where you can find over 250+ workout videos + recipes.
5/10/2023
40:04
Thirty, Flirty & Thriving
Today we get to know our hosts in true form while Kristen & Aurora share advice they wished they had known in their twenties. The pair shares some similarities & differences in what got them to where they are today. Aurora shows up hungover from a party the night before, telling us that there are some things you may never learn, while Kristen emphasizes that everything is a journey & that your mistakes don't define you.
5/3/2023
31:31
Life Hacks for Balancing Your Glucose for Skin, Weight & Mental Health with "The Glucose Goddess" Jessie Inchauspé
On today's episode, we are joined by Jessie Inchausepé, better known as "The Glucose Goddess" to her 1.7 million social media followers. Jessie debunks commonly used health hacks such as juicing & breaks down how the human body breaks down & stores sugar for energy. Jessie explains not only what foods affect our mental & physical health, but how the order of food consumption affects our daily life. Jessie discusses 10 health hacks that will immediately change your life, as well as her new 4-week program book "The Glucose Goddess Method."
4/26/2023
44:51
Red Flags & Butterflies Are Not the Same Thing
Aurora and Kristen dive deep into the 'yays & nays' of relationships and talk red flags in partners. Aurora speaks openly about her divorce and reflects on her younger self and the agreement she made with her now ex-husband.
Welcome to “Barely Filtered” hosted by Aurora Culpo + Kristen Gaffney. This is our safe space where we talk about controversial topics, debate different points of view and always keep it real, despite who we might offend. Aurora is a mom of two from Rhode Island, currently living in Los Angeles with her ex-husband (it's complicated). Part granola mom, part glamorous jet setter, Aurora is the funniest sister & the star of HBO Max's reality show The Culpo Sisters. Kristen is a start up nerd who married the hot football jock from every 90s movie (varsity jacket included), modeled for Sports Illustrated Swimsuit & is the CEO of children’s health brand Super True. A mom of three & fearless business woman, she also likes to microdose in her coffee before she hits up carpool. Aurora & Kristen discuss everything you’re scared to talk about, and while they don’t always agree on everything, they do agree on this - live your best fucking life.