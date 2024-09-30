Omar El Akkad’s New Book Critiques American Hypocrisy On the Gaza War

Journalist and writer Omar El Akkad has won acclaim for his novels "American War" and "What Strange Paradise," and he's now published his first non-fiction book which takes a searing look at the war in Gaza. "One Day, Everyone Will Have Always Been Against This," is a rebuke of Western institutions including governments, universities, and the media for failing to denounce Israel's treatment of Palestinians in Gaza. El Akkad, born in Egypt, examines the political systems, beliefs, and prejudices that he says Americans have used to shield themselves from confronting atrocities. Guests: Omar El Akkad, journalist and author, His latest book is, "One Day, Everyone Will Have Always Been Against This." He is also author of the novels, "American War" and "What Strange Paradise."