About King Slime: The Prosecution of Young Thug and YSL

On May 9, 2022, Atlanta police raided the mansion of Jeffrey Lamar Williams, known across the globe as Young Thug. An 88-page indictment alleges that the rapper and 28 other co-defendants participated in organized gang activity, committing crimes ranging from assault and theft to murder. Music journalist Christina Lee and crime and politics reporter George Chidi team up to tell the full story of the craziest trial in Atlanta and hip hop’s history.