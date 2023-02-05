Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
Podcast Killing Dad: The Crystal Howell Story
  • 6: The Roommate
    The Howell’s get a roommate, and the wrath of Michael leaves her fleeing in the middle of the night. 
    5/2/2023
    40:13
  • 5: The Runaway is Kidnapped
    After a father-daughter bonding camping trip, an argument turns violent causing Crystal to turn to an Internet hook up for refuge; instead, she finds herself kidnapped. 
    4/25/2023
    27:42
  • 4: Dad and Daughter Shooting lesson
    Michael Howell takes Crystal on a bizarre and disturbing shooting lesson in the woods, then another incident causes dad to send his daughter away. 
    4/18/2023
    34:09
  • 3: Troubled Teen Turns Runaway
    Crystal and her dad’s close relationship is tested, leading her to run away for relief, but a friend’s concerned parent calls the police to help bring her home. The incident would leave a permanent mark. 
    4/11/2023
    24:28
  • 2: The Hidden Foe
    Crystal meets her first love while confronting an alleged predator and starts fresh in the mountain community of Maggie Valley, North Carolina.
    4/5/2023
    31:56

About Killing Dad: The Crystal Howell Story

At 17 Crystal Howell killed her father Michael in their mountaintop home in North Carolina. She then put his body in a storage bin, hid it in the shed, and moved in her friends before fleeing to Georgia where she was arrested. Crystal is now speaking for the first time. Hear why she killed her dad, along with new information and evidence in the case. It’s a new perspective that brings everything you’ve heard about this case into question. At the end of this ten-part exclusive series we ask, does she deserve the 30 years to life sentence?
