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419 episodes
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Harold Allen thought he had finally found his happily ever after when he reconnected with former classmate Marsha Druxon at a high school reunion. But just days before Christmas 2022, Harold suddenly died in his Indiana home, and his death was initially attributed to a heart attack. It wasn't until a burglary led investigators to a shocking confession that a much darker story began to emerge: a mother-daughter plot involving Ashley Jones and Marsha Allen, secret text messages, and an alleged poisoning scheme involving a root beer float. As investigators uncovered evidence of a calculated murder, another suspicious death from years earlier raised even more questions. What really happened inside Harold Allen's home?
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- In October 1990, gay adult film actor William “Billy” Newton, known professionally as Billy London, was last seen at Rage Nightclub in West Hollywood. The following day, his dismembered remains were discovered in a dumpster, launching a murder investigation that would go cold for more than three decades. Investigators even explored a possible connection to Jeffrey Dahmer before the case finally broke open in 2023, when a confession tied Newton’s killing to a series of murders. Now, after years of unanswered questions, the truth behind Billy Newton’s brutal murder has finally come to light.
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If you like the show, telling a friend about it would be helpful! You can text, email, Tweet, or send this link to a friend: http://bit.ly/KillerInstinctPod
Watch the podcast on YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLAQF-jwi6TtQ2gPibBdw_u9V86J_koq30
Follow Savannah on IG: @savannahbrymer
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- On Halloween weekend in 2011, 44-year-old wife and mother of four Karen Swift vanished after a party in Dyersburg, Tennessee. Her abandoned car and shattered cell phones raised immediate questions, and six weeks later, her body was discovered in the Bledsoe Cemetery, with an autopsy revealing blunt force trauma to the head. Suspicion centered on her estranged husband, David Swift, amid a turbulent marriage and plans for divorce. But despite his 2022 arrest, the case remains unsolved following a not-guilty verdict on the first and second-degree charges and a mistrial on the voluntary manslaughter charge. More than a decade later, the circumstances surrounding Karen’s disappearance and murder continue to haunt investigators and leave her family searching for answers.
Get exclusive Killer Instinct content on my Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/killerinstinct
If you like the show, telling a friend about it would be helpful! You can text, email, Tweet, or send this link to a friend: http://bit.ly/KillerInstinctPod
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- In 1993, 18-year-old Tricia Pacaccio was brutally murdered outside her family home in Illinois, and suspicion fell on someone disturbingly close to her family. But the case went unsolved, and the suspected killer eventually moved to Los Angeles, where his deadly obsession with young women continued. Years later, aspiring actress Ashley Ellerin was found stabbed to death just hours before a planned date with Ashton Kutcher. As more women became targets of vicious attacks, investigators began uncovering a terrifying pattern connecting the crimes. For years, Michael Gargiulo had been hiding in plain sight, stalking his victims and waiting for the perfect moment to strike. But one woman’s desperate fight for survival would finally help expose the serial killer known as the “Hollywood Ripper.”
Get exclusive Killer Instinct content on my patreon : https://www.patreon.com/killerinstinct
If you like the show, telling a friend about it would be helpful! You can text, email, Tweet, or send this link to a friend: http://bit.ly/KillerInstinctPod
Follow Savannah on IG: @savannahbrymer
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- When Myriam and Robert Dienes were found shot to death at their Florida home, investigators quickly turned their attention to Myriam’s 21-year-old daughter, Nicole Nachtman. But as detectives questioned Nicole, the case took an increasingly bizarre turn when she began talking about Frozen, the “Snow Queen,” and a fantasy world she seemed deeply consumed by. What followed was a disturbing case involving alleged abuse, voices in Nicole’s head, a carefully cleaned crime scene, and a controversial question at trial: was this calculated murder, or the result of a severe psychological break?
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Shop my favorite loungewear and pajamas at https://skims.com/killer.
After you place your order, be sure to let them know we sent you! Select "podcast" in the survey and be sure to select our show in the dropdown menu that follows.
Get exclusive Killer Instinct content on my patreon : https://www.patreon.com/killerinstinct
If you like the show, telling a friend about it would be helpful! You can text, email, Tweet, or send this link to a friend: http://bit.ly/KillerInstinctPod
Follow Savannah on IG: @savannahbrymer
Follow Savannah on Twitter: @savannahbrymer
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About Killer Instinct
Every Wednesday, join Savannah Brymer as she delves into the gripping and mysterious world of true crime, where each case uncovers hidden truths and unexpected twists. From infamous serial killers to haunting missing person mysteries, Killer Instinct goes beyond the headlines to seek justice and uncover the emotional depths of each story. With meticulous research and heartfelt storytelling, Savannah sheds light on untold tales of resilience, loss, and the relentless pursuit of truth, inviting listeners to journey through the darkest corners of human nature—and the strength of those left behind. Get the ad-free version here: https://killerinstinct.supercast.tech/ For advertising opportunities please email PodcastPartnerships@Studio71us.com We wanna make the podcast even better, help us learn how we can: https://bit.ly/2EcYbu4 Privacy Policy: https://www.studio71.com/us/terms-and-conditions-use/#Privacy%20PolicyPodcast website
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