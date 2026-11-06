Shop my favorite loungewear and pajamas at ⁠https://SKIMS.com/killer⁠. After you place your order, be sure to let them know we sent you! Select "podcast" in the survey and be sure to select our show in the dropdown menu that follows. #skimspartner



Harold Allen thought he had finally found his happily ever after when he reconnected with former classmate Marsha Druxon at a high school reunion. But just days before Christmas 2022, Harold suddenly died in his Indiana home, and his death was initially attributed to a heart attack. It wasn't until a burglary led investigators to a shocking confession that a much darker story began to emerge: a mother-daughter plot involving Ashley Jones and Marsha Allen, secret text messages, and an alleged poisoning scheme involving a root beer float. As investigators uncovered evidence of a calculated murder, another suspicious death from years earlier raised even more questions. What really happened inside Harold Allen's home?



Get exclusive Killer Instinct content on my Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/killerinstinct



If you like the show, telling a friend about it would be helpful! You can text, email, Tweet, or send this link to a friend: http://bit.ly/KillerInstinctPod



Watch the podcast on YouTube: ⁠https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLAQF-jwi6TtQ2gPibBdw_u9V86J_koq30⁠



Follow Savannah on IG: ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠@savannahbrymer⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠



Follow Savannah on Twitter: ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠@savannahbrymer⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠

Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices