Gail and her husband Rick Brink were murdered, but the case went cold for years. Twenty years later, the truth came out, revealing not only the unexpected murderer, but dark family secrets.
Go to HelloFresh.com/killer50 and use code killer50 for 50% off, plus your first box ships free
Give all the “moms” in your life a unique, heartfelt gift you’ll all cherish for years – StoryWorth! Right now, for a limited time, you’ll save $10 on your first purchase when you go to StoryWorth.com/killer!
go to Stamps.com, click the microphone at the top of the page, and enter code KILLER
If you have any thoughts on this case or any other case, or just want to get in touch with Savannah about the show, email her at [email protected]
Watch the podcast on YouTube: https://bit.ly/KillerInstinctYT
Don’t forget to subscribe to the podcast for free wherever you're listening or by using this link: http://bit.ly/KillerInstinctPod
If you like the show, telling a friend about it would be helpful! You can text, email, Tweet, or send this link to a friend: http://bit.ly/KillerInstinctPod
Follow Savannah on IG: @savannahbrymer
Follow Savannah on Twitter: @savannahbrymer
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices