Powered by RND
PodcastsGovernmentKeeping it Cool: Navigating the Refrigerant Transition
Listen to Keeping it Cool: Navigating the Refrigerant Transition in the App
Listen to Keeping it Cool: Navigating the Refrigerant Transition in the App
(36,319)(250,152)
Save favorites
Alarm
Sleep timer
Download for free in the App StoreDownload for free in the Play Store

Keeping it Cool: Navigating the Refrigerant Transition

Podcast Keeping it Cool: Navigating the Refrigerant Transition
Air-Conditioning, Heating, and Refrigeration Institute
A podcast focused on navigating the Refrigerant Transition brought to you by the Air-Conditioning, Heating, and Refrigeration Institute, the trade association f...
Government

Available Episodes

1 of 1
  • Keeping it Cool: Navigating the Refrigerant Transition
    An expert discussion of the opportunities and challenges to implementing the AIM Act and completing the U.S. refrigerant transition. Brought to you by the Air-Conditioning, Heating, and Refrigeration Institute, the trade association for manufacturers of residential and commercial heating, cooling, and water heating equipment and commercial refrigeration equipment.  Some 330 members strong, AHRI is a respected global standards developer and certifies the performance of HVACR and water heating products and equipment through its globally recognized, industry respected Certification program.  AHRI’s members include both refrigerant producers and manufacturers of equipment that uses those refrigerants.
    --------  
    3:25

More Government podcasts

Trending Government podcasts

About Keeping it Cool: Navigating the Refrigerant Transition

A podcast focused on navigating the Refrigerant Transition brought to you by the Air-Conditioning, Heating, and Refrigeration Institute, the trade association for manufacturers of residential and commercial heating, cooling, and water heating equipment and commercial refrigeration equipment. Some 330 members strong, AHRI is a respected global standards developer and certifies the performance of HVACR and water heating products and equipment through its globally recognized, industry respected Certification program. AHRI’s members include both refrigerant producers and manufacturers of equipment that uses those refrigerants.
Podcast website

Listen to Keeping it Cool: Navigating the Refrigerant Transition, 5-4 and many other podcasts from around the world with the radio.net app

Get the free radio.net app

  • Stations and podcasts to bookmark
  • Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
  • Supports Carplay & Android Auto
  • Many other app features
Open app
Company
Legal
Service
Apps
Social
Radio USA
v7.7.0 | © 2007-2025 radio.de GmbH
Generated: 2/12/2025 - 10:11:55 PM