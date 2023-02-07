Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
HomePodcastsSports
K100 with Konnan and Disco presents arguably the biggest box office sensation in the history of Mexico! A WWF, WCW, MLW and Lucha Underground superstar, head wr...
SportsWrestlingSociety & Culture
K100 with Konnan and Disco presents arguably the biggest box office sensation in the history of Mexico! A WWF, WCW, MLW and Lucha Underground superstar, head wr...
  • Ep 365! WWE, AEW, & NXT TV, Mailbag, Forbidden Door & more!
    This week, Konnan and Disco deep dive into recent WWE, AEW, and NXT's shows, storytelling, and character development! Larry Dallas returns for some more hot Lucha Libre news, and even more disagreements with Disco! Plus the listener mailbag, a fan writes a promo, Konnan & Joe review Forbidden Door, what's up with the Elite's AEW contracts, mafia history, Alex Shelley vs. Nick Aldis in Impact, The Raven Effect, Cody Rhodes, Orange Cassidy, CM Punk, Seth Rollins, and so much more!
    7/2/2023
    2:17:13
  • K100 Sports Ep 23: NBA Free Agency, MLB All Star Game & more!
    Get Interactive on Twitter @Konnan5150 @TheRealDisco @MaskedRepublic @JFFeeney3rd @TheCCNetwork1 @K100Konnan @TheHughezy @LarryDallasAAACheck out our Patreon site at Konnan.me and Patreon.com/Konnan for extra audio, FULL AD FREE episodes, exclusive video, listener roundtable discussion shows, weekly watch-a-longs, call in shows with Konnan and DI, plus so much more!TrueClassic.com has joined K100 as our newest sponsor! Try out their gear, including the MOST comfortable t shirts out there, button downs, hoodies, pants and more, and use code K100 for 25% off and FREE shipping for orders $100 and over!Go to Manscaped.com and use our new code K100 for 20% off all your below the belt male grooming needs, including a trimmer, razor, cologne, wash and deodorant and more! PLUS, the NEW Lawnmower 4.0!Check out LegacySupps.com and use the code K100 for 10% off of their fat burner, pre workout, testosterone supplement, and sleep aid! Brought to you by friend of the show, Nick Aldis! Plus they now carry Women's supplements, brought to you by Mickie James!This show is part of the Spreaker Prime Network, if you are interested in advertising on this podcast, contact us at https://www.spreaker.com/show/4672635/advertisement
    7/2/2023
    28:49
  • BONUS Mailbag! Konnan/Vampiro, Punk/Elite, Conor controversies!
    On this bonus mailbag edition of K100, the crew dives deep into the mailbag, to answer listener questions about Goldberg & DDP, 90s cruiserweights, Konnan vs. Vampiro in WCW, reasons for K100 mailbag suspensions, CM Punk & The Elite, AEW Collision, sports in Las Vegas, Conor McGregor recent controversies, KENTA, and more!
    6/29/2023
    37:05
  • BONUS Mailbag! Randy Savage, Hall & Nash, MJF!
    On this bonus mailbag edition of K100, the crew dives deep into the mailbag, to answer listener questions about Konnan's most recent injury, working out, "Macho Man" Randy Savage, Scott Hall & Kevin Nash, racial disparities today and problematic US history, MJF, Logan Paul & WWE Money In The Bank, Jimmy Jacobs & AEW, public perception of Tony Khan. Bully Ray & Busted Open, Ric Flair gettinbg ribbed, Curt Hennig, and much more!
    6/28/2023
    36:10
  • K100Talks...RFK Jr./Rogan/Hotez
    Get Interactive on Twitter @Konnan5150 @TheRealDisco @MaskedRepublic @JFFeeney3rd @TheCCNetwork1 @K100Konnan @TheHughezy @LarryDallasAAACheck out our Patreon site at Konnan.me and Patreon.com/Konnan for extra audio, FULL AD FREE episodes, exclusive video, listener roundtable discussion shows, weekly watch-a-longs, call in shows with Konnan and DI, plus so much more!TrueClassic.com has joined K100 as our newest sponsor! Try out their gear, including the MOST comfortable t shirts out there, button downs, hoodies, pants and more, and use code K100 for 25% off and FREE shipping for orders $100 and over!Go to Manscaped.com and use our new code K100 for 20% off all your below the belt male grooming needs, including a trimmer, razor, cologne, wash and deodorant and more! PLUS, the NEW Lawnmower 4.0!Check out LegacySupps.com and use the code K100 for 10% off of their fat burner, pre workout, testosterone supplement, and sleep aid! Brought to you by friend of the show, Nick Aldis! Plus they now carry Women's supplements, brought to you by Mickie James!This show is part of the Spreaker Prime Network, if you are interested in advertising on this podcast, contact us at https://www.spreaker.com/show/4672635/advertisement
    6/26/2023
    19:36

About K100 w/ Konnan & Disco

K100 with Konnan and Disco presents arguably the biggest box office sensation in the history of Mexico! A WWF, WCW, MLW and Lucha Underground superstar, head writer, producer for AAA in Mexico, and power broker… not that Konnan is being vainglorious or anything! One thing is for sure, through it all, Konnan has always Kept it 100.While this has not always kept him endeared to management, it's one reason why he's garnered a huge worldwide following of fans who love hearing him spit the truth. "Not hatin, just statin." He ain't afraid to touch on any hot topic in wrestling; MMA, boxing, politics, pop culture as he goes uncut and uncensored on a weekly basis.This show is part of the Spreaker Prime Network, if you are interested in advertising on this podcast, contact us at https://www.spreaker.com/show/4672635/advertisement
