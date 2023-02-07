Ep 365! WWE, AEW, & NXT TV, Mailbag, Forbidden Door & more!

This week, Konnan and Disco deep dive into recent WWE, AEW, and NXT's shows, storytelling, and character development! Larry Dallas returns for some more hot Lucha Libre news, and even more disagreements with Disco! Plus the listener mailbag, a fan writes a promo, Konnan & Joe review Forbidden Door, what's up with the Elite's AEW contracts, mafia history, Alex Shelley vs. Nick Aldis in Impact, The Raven Effect, Cody Rhodes, Orange Cassidy, CM Punk, Seth Rollins, and so much more!