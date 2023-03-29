Just Glow With It is a lifestyle, wellness and personal growth podcast that’s here to inspire and guide you on your journey of becoming your best self and creat... More
Life Changing Habits That Transformed My 20's
In this episode, I share my personal experience and insights on the nine habits that have helped me transform my life during my 20s. These habits include setting clear goals and taking action towards them, being intentional with time management, practicing self-care and prioritizing mental health, learning to say no and setting boundaries, cultivating a growth mindset, surrounding myself with positive and supportive people and embracing failures as opportunities for growth. I also emphasized the importance of being patient and consistent in developing these habits, as they may not bring immediate results but can have a significant positive impact in the long run. Overall, the episode aimed to inspire and motivate listeners to take steps towards transforming their lives by adopting these habits.
Free Journaling Guide: https://www.jasmineshah.org/shop/free-journaling-101-ebook
Pinterest: https://www.pinterest.com/missjasmineshah/personal-development/
4/30/2023
24:28
Overcoming a Victim Mindset & Taking Charge of Your Life
In this podcast episode, I discuss taking charge and ownership of our lives to create a life that aligns with our values and goals. I explain how having a victim mindset can hinder our progress and prevent us from recognizing our power to make intentional choices. I share my experience of being in a rut and attending a sound bath healing class that helped me shift my energy. I realized that I was operating from a victim mindset, and to shift away from it, I needed to take responsibility for my thoughts, feelings, and actions. Journaling helped me identify negative patterns of thinking and behavior that were hindering my progress. I also emphasize the importance of finding a balance between surrendering to things beyond our control and taking ownership of the things we can control.
4/23/2023
21:46
8 Signs You're Ready to Upgrade Your Life
In this episode, I discuss the signs that suggest one is ready to expand and upgrade their life. I share my own experiences and how I have learned to recognize these signs to make proactive decisions for personal growth. Recognizing these signs can be valuable tools for personal growth and can help make transitions smoother. The signs I discuss include feeling uncomfortable or out of place in one's physical environment, the body reacting differently to certain products or foods, shifting interests and priorities, feeling a sense of stagnation or dissatisfaction in one's career or job, changing relationships, feeling more confident and assertive, being more mindful of thoughts and behaviors, and feeling a sense of inner peace and clarity. I emphasize the importance of listening to the body, being aware of the environment, and making proactive decisions to create the change one needs for personal growth.
4/16/2023
28:05
How To Pivot & Embrace Change In Life
In this special episode, we celebrate the one-year anniversary of my decision to pivot from life coaching to content creation. Join me as I reflect on my journey and share some valuable lessons I've learned along the way, including trusting your intuition, giving yourself permission to change your mind, and gaining clarity on your desires. If you're looking for guidance on making a change in your life or trusting your intuition, this episode is for you.
4/5/2023
23:30
Spring Reset: Refreshing Routines, Goals & Staying Motivated
Spring is a time of renewal, growth, and new beginnings. It's also the perfect time to hit the reset button on our lives, reevaluate our goals and priorities, and set ourselves up for success in the coming months. In this episode, we'll explore how to stay motivated and inspired by doing a quarter audit and spring resetting.
We'll discuss practical tips and strategies for resetting your life every season, including how to refresh your intentions, clean and organize your space, and adjust your routines. We'll also delve into the benefits of doing a quarterly audit to track your progress, celebrate your successes, and identify areas for improvement.
Finally, we'll talk about how to prepare for Q2 by setting realistic and specific goals, prioritizing self-care, and maintaining your energy and focus. Whether you're feeling stuck or simply want to optimize your life and work, this episode will provide valuable insights and inspiration for your spring reset journey.
