Bethenny Frankel is undeniably the breakout star of The Real Housewives franchise. More than a decade later, Bethenny is ready to rehash, revisit and rewatch the most iconic episodes from all of your favorite cities.
The Real Housewives portrays lavish parties, over-the-top vacations, and extravagant excess. Beyond throwing drinks (and legs), exist lessons about marriage, divorce, friendship, money, parenting, business and fame… IF the right minds analyze and dig deeper. On ReWives, Bethenny is joined by unexpected thought leaders and celebrity friends to have insightful conversations, using the most notorious Housewives episodes as vehicles for hilarious and outrageous commentary on real topics. ReWives is a must listen watercooler podcast.
If you’re ready to Mention It All, listen to ReWives with Bethenny Frankel, an iHeartRadio Podcast.