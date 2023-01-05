Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
iHeartPodcasts
Bethenny Frankel is undeniably the breakout star of The Real Housewives franchise. More than a decade later, Bethenny is ready to rehash, revisit and rewatch th... More
Bethenny Frankel is undeniably the breakout star of The Real Housewives franchise. More than a decade later, Bethenny is ready to rehash, revisit and rewatch th... More

Available Episodes

  • “If anyone is gonna cry here, it’s not going to be you” with Tori Spelling - PART 2
    RHOBH - S3, E8 “VANDERPUMP RULES” part 2!   You didn’t think Bethenny’s rules were going to fit into just one episode did you?!  She’s got opinions and we’ve got the time! Part 2 begins now…See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
    5/2/2023
    42:04
  • “If anyone is gonna cry here, it’s not going to be you” with Tori Spelling - PART 1
    RHOBH - S3, E8 “VANDERPUMP RULES” Bethenny makes her own rules! Find out who she believes deserves to be a Real Housewife, who needs to stay in their lane and what affair was actually worse than Scandoval!  Plus, Tori reveals which ex Housewife’s Husband she dated in the past…See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
    5/1/2023
    32:44
  • Housewives University: Ramona Singer 101
    Welcome to Housewives University where Bethenny breaks down the harsh reality of how Real Housewives handled the business of fame. It may not always be flattering, it may not always be nice…but you can bet it’s gonna be the truth.  Today’s case study is Ramona Singer of the RHONY.  The lesson begins…now!See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
    4/21/2023
    14:34
  • ReWives ReRant: Big Time Fail
    Find out why some of the Real Housewives are catching Bethenny’s eye, but for all the wrong reasons. Consider this rant...a warning.See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
    4/19/2023
    3:04
  • “Bravo, Bravo, F*cking Bravo” with Margaret Cho
    RHOBH - S10, E12 “ROMAN RUMORS” Bethenny is joined by comedian Margaret Cho as they go open mic on the RHOBH! They address a glaring issue from the episode and how it would be even worse today and even call out some bad acting?  And that’s not all…Bethenny and Margaret even go as far as role playing to recreate how they think a dramatic interaction between a couple of the Housewives should have gone! See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
    4/17/2023
    39:25

About ReWives with Bethenny Frankel

Bethenny Frankel is undeniably the breakout star of The Real Housewives franchise. More than a decade later, Bethenny is ready to rehash, revisit and rewatch the most iconic episodes from all of your favorite cities. 

The Real Housewives portrays lavish parties, over-the-top vacations, and extravagant excess. Beyond throwing drinks (and legs), exist lessons about marriage, divorce, friendship, money, parenting, business and fame… IF the right minds analyze and dig deeper. On ReWives, Bethenny is joined by unexpected thought leaders and celebrity friends to have insightful conversations, using the most notorious Housewives episodes as vehicles for hilarious and outrageous commentary on real topics. ReWives is a must listen watercooler podcast.

If you’re ready to Mention It All, listen to ReWives with Bethenny Frankel, an iHeartRadio Podcast.

ReWives with Bethenny Frankel: Podcasts in Family