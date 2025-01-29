It's messy, but it's not hard: An Interview with M. Alejandra Parra-Orlandoni (MAPO), COO of Pasteur Labs

In this episode of the Just AI podcast, Paige interviews Alejandra Parra-Orlandoni, who shares her unique journey through education and career, highlighting her experiences at the Naval Academy, MIT, and Harvard Law. Alejandra (or MAPO, as she is commonly known) discusses her transition into the field of responsible tech and ethical innovation, emphasizing the importance of leadership and collaboration. She explains her role as VP of Ethical Innovation, detailing how it involves balancing innovation with risk mitigation. Currently, as COO of Pasture Labs, she focuses on improving simulation processes in industrial R&D. The conversation also addresses common misconceptions about responsible AI, particularly the belief that it is merely about compliance with laws. In this conversation, the speakers delve into the complexities of responsible innovation and the ethical implications of technology, particularly artificial intelligence (AI). They discuss common misconceptions about responsible innovation, the philosophical questions surrounding technology's purpose, and the challenges of navigating AI ethics and regulations. The conversation also touches on the future of AI regulation in the US, strategies for meaningful change in AI practices, and advice for those looking to enter the field of responsible AI. Here's MAPO's info, if you want to get in touch with her: LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/callmemapo/ Substack: https://callmemapo.substack.com/ Instagram: @call.me.mapo (for dog photos) Website: spirare.tech