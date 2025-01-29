It's messy, but it's not hard: An Interview with M. Alejandra Parra-Orlandoni (MAPO), COO of Pasteur Labs
In this episode of the Just AI podcast, Paige interviews Alejandra Parra-Orlandoni, who shares her unique journey through education and career, highlighting her experiences at the Naval Academy, MIT, and Harvard Law. Alejandra (or MAPO, as she is commonly known) discusses her transition into the field of responsible tech and ethical innovation, emphasizing the importance of leadership and collaboration. She explains her role as VP of Ethical Innovation, detailing how it involves balancing innovation with risk mitigation. Currently, as COO of Pasture Labs, she focuses on improving simulation processes in industrial R&D. The conversation also addresses common misconceptions about responsible AI, particularly the belief that it is merely about compliance with laws. In this conversation, the speakers delve into the complexities of responsible innovation and the ethical implications of technology, particularly artificial intelligence (AI). They discuss common misconceptions about responsible innovation, the philosophical questions surrounding technology's purpose, and the challenges of navigating AI ethics and regulations. The conversation also touches on the future of AI regulation in the US, strategies for meaningful change in AI practices, and advice for those looking to enter the field of responsible AI.
Just AI Weekly News Update - Week of January 27, 2025
In this episode of the Just AI podcast, host Paige Lord discusses the intersection of AI policy, censorship, and the Stargate AI infrastructure project. She dives into notable news updates, including the EU AI Act, copyright issues, and the implications of AI self-replication. The conversation also addresses social media interference, censorship related to reproductive rights, and the significant $500 billion Stargate project announced by President Trump, highlighting the evolving landscape of AI governance and its societal impacts. She raises concerns about the environmental impact of expanding AI data centers, especially in light of the U.S. withdrawal from the Paris Climate Agreement. The conversation shifts to the latest AI benchmark test, 'Humanity's Last Exam,' and the implications of AI policy changes under the Trump administration. Paige also explores China's advancements in AI, particularly the DeepSeek model, and concludes with a discussion on the potential of AI in education, particularly in Pakistan, and the importance of responsible AI strategies for businesses.
Just AI Weekly News Update - Week of January 20, 2025
In this episode, we explore the big stories shaping the world of AI and technology this week:
MLK Day and Inauguration Day Reflections: A moment of unity inspired by Martin Luther King Jr.'s timeless words on mutuality and destiny.
World Economic Forum’s Future of Jobs Report: The WEF highlights AI's transformative impact on the workforce, with 40% of today’s skills set to become outdated by 2030.
AI Missteps and Scams: From AI-generated transcript errors at Park Aerospace to an $850,000 Brad Pitt AI scam, we discuss the risks and responsibilities in today’s AI landscape.
Responsible AI Milestones: Anthropic achieves ISO 42001 certification, setting a new standard for ethical AI practices.
The Latest in AI Policy: OpenAI’s economic blueprint for U.S. AI leadership and Trump’s second-term AI initiatives take center stage in shaping America’s future.
Join us as we break down these complex topics and their real-world implications. Don’t forget to follow, share, and subscribe to stay informed about AI’s ever-changing landscape.
Just AI Weekly News Update - Week of January 13, 2025
Welcome to the inaugural episode of Just AI! In this week's update, we go over rumors of AI's involvement in the LA wildfires, Meta's wilding, Microsoft's new lawsuit taking on foreign cybercriminals, the UK's big bet on AI - and more!
The Just AI podcast explores what's happening at the intersection of Justice and AI. Hosted by Paige Lord, a seasoned tech leader with nearly 15 years of experience at industry giants like Microsoft and GitHub, this podcast dives into the most pressing issues shaping our digital future. Tune in for weekly news updates, insightful conversations with AI industry experts, and thought-provoking takes on how AI impacts society, policy, and justice—because the future of AI should work for everyone.