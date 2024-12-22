Magick in Music & The Great Wall of Tartaria @uconspiracy

On today's JT's Mix Tape we have a return guest, Paul from @uconspiracy , along with myself and @demonerasers ! The discussion starts with dirty music industry and pop stars like #ladygaga #beyonce #madonna #britneyspears to #kanye talking about the "sacrifices" required to succeed in this business. The 2nd half of the conversation is all about the #oldworldarchitecture from the old #pennstation to the #pantheon in Rome to the #greatwallofchina of is it the #greatwall of #tartaria ?? @PARASYKETV & his Beyonce vid: https://youtu.be/gYEynO1P55c?si=yY2su_phbcMrDtrW Paul's book: https://www.amazon.com/Nephilim-Looke... Paul's YouTube: / @uconspiracy Paul's IG: / understandingconspiracy Paul's X: https://x.com/U_Conspiracy If you want to submit videos for us to review on future episodes tweet at me on X and hastag #jtsmixtape JT's X: https://x.com/jtfollowsjc Bryan's Links: Ancient Angels: https://vimeo.com/ondemand/demonerasers/ Bryan's TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@demonerasers?... Bryan's Instagram: / demonerasers JT's Links: Ancient Angels: https://vimeo.com/ondemand/demonerasers/ YouTube: / @jtfollowsjc JT's Instagram: / jtfollowsjc JT's TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@jt_follows_jc... Facebook: / jtfollowsjc Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/jtfollowsjc Discord: / discord Support this podcast at — https://redcircle.com/jt-follows-jc/exclusive-contentAdvertising Inquiries: https://redcircle.com/brandsPrivacy & Opt-Out: https://redcircle.com/privacy