Video here: https://youtu.be/YdfWeYwtzsoOn the show today, we are blessed to have the one and only Max Powers of @PARASYKETV join us to discuss the fires in LA and the inept response by Gavin Newsom, Karen Bass and the Los Angeles fire department. We also discuss the story of Isaac Kappy the mystery surrounding his untimely demise. All that more on episode 13 of JT's Mix Tape!If you want to submit videos for us to review on future episodes tweet at me on X and hastag #jtsmixtape Max's Links: Youtube:https://www.youtube.com/@PARASYKETVInstagram: https://www.instagram.com/maxpowerstv/X: https://x.com/ParasykeTVPatreon: https://www.patreon.com/parasyketvAncient Angels Podcast Episode 3: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gnLL4MooPUI&t=2s
59:20
Little Season Theories
Discussing the #littleseason with Ricardo of the Question the Narrative Podcast and Paul from Understanding Conspiracy
1:40:59
Conspiracies & Three Letter Agencies (JT's Mix Tape Ep 12)
Strap on your tinfoil hat and let's talk today about the influence the 3 letter agencies have on Hollywood and the culture as a whole. #themoreyouknowAll that and much much more!If you want to submit videos for us to review on future episodes tweet at me on X and hastag #jtsmixtape
1:20:11
Magick in Music & The Great Wall of Tartaria @uconspiracy
On today's JT's Mix Tape we have a return guest, Paul from @uconspiracy , along with myself and @demonerasers !
The discussion starts with dirty music industry and pop stars like #ladygaga #beyonce #madonna #britneyspears to #kanye talking about the "sacrifices" required to succeed in this business.
The 2nd half of the conversation is all about the #oldworldarchitecture from the old #pennstation to the #pantheon in Rome to the #greatwallofchina of is it the #greatwall of #tartaria ??
@PARASYKETV & his Beyonce vid: https://youtu.be/gYEynO1P55c?si=yY2su_phbcMrDtrW
Paul's book: https://www.amazon.com/Nephilim-Looke...
Paul's YouTube: / @uconspiracy
Paul's IG: / understandingconspiracy
Paul's X: https://x.com/U_Conspiracy
If you want to submit videos for us to review on future episodes tweet at me on X and hastag #jtsmixtape
JT's X: https://x.com/jtfollowsjc
Bryan's Links:
Ancient Angels: https://vimeo.com/ondemand/demonerasers/
Bryan's TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@demonerasers?...
Bryan's Instagram: / demonerasers
JT's Links: Ancient Angels: https://vimeo.com/ondemand/demonerasers/
YouTube: / @jtfollowsjc
JT's Instagram: / jtfollowsjc
JT's TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@jt_follows_jc...
Facebook: / jtfollowsjc
Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/jtfollowsjc
Discord: / discord
Support this podcast at — https://redcircle.com/jt-follows-jc/exclusive-content
1:58:15
Insane Asylums & Ancient American Mysteries
On today's episode of Mix Tape, we have a special guest along with myself and @demonerasers, Ricardo from @Contendforthefaith1and host of the Question the Narrative podcast!
Today we're discussing hidden history from pyramids in Bosnia to Egyptian temples in Oregon! But wait...THERE'S MORE. We also discuss the INSANE history of insane asylums in America! This is fun one where we speculate wildly about the "founding fathers" and the faces on Mt Rushmore.
All that and much much more!
If you want to submit videos for us to review on future episodes tweet at me on X and hastag #jtsmixtape
Ricardo's Links:
Linktree: https://linktr.ee/contendforthefaith?
YouTube: / @contendforthefaith1
IG: / contendforthefaith1
Ancient Angels Podcast Episode 3: • Nephilim Christmas Origins - Ancient ...
JT's X: https://x.com/jtfollowsjc
Bryan's Links:
Ancient Angels: https://vimeo.com/ondemand/demonerasers/
Bryan's TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@demonerasers?...
Bryan's Instagram: / demonerasers
JT's Links: Ancient Angels: https://vimeo.com/ondemand/demonerasers/
YouTube: / @jtfollowsjc
JT's Instagram: / jtfollowsjc
JT's TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@jt_follows_jc...
Facebook: / jtfollowsjc
Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/jtfollowsjc
Discord: / discord
Support this podcast at — https://redcircle.com/jt-follows-jc/exclusive-content