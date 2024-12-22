Powered by RND
JT Follows JC

Take no part in the unfruitful works of darkness, but instead expose them. Ephesians 5:11
Religion & SpiritualityChristianity

  • Highway to HELL.A. @PARASYKETV ​
    Video here: https://youtu.be/YdfWeYwtzsoOn the show today, we are blessed to have the one and only Max Powers of ‎@PARASYKETV join us to discuss the fires in LA and the inept response by Gavin Newsom, Karen Bass and the Los Angeles fire department. We also discuss the story of Isaac Kappy the mystery surrounding his untimely demise. All that more on episode 13 of JT's Mix Tape!If you want to submit videos for us to review on future episodes tweet at me on X and hastag #jtsmixtape Max's Links: Youtube:https://www.youtube.com/@PARASYKETVInstagram: https://www.instagram.com/maxpowerstv/X: https://x.com/ParasykeTVPatreon: https://www.patreon.com/parasyketvAncient Angels Podcast Episode 3: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gnLL4MooPUI&t=2sJT's X: https://x.com/jtfollowsjcBryan's Links:Ancient Angels: https://vimeo.com/ondemand/demonerasers/Bryan's TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@demonerasers?is_from_webapp=1&sender_device=pcBryan's Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/demonerasers/JT's Links: Ancient Angels: https://vimeo.com/ondemand/demonerasers/YouTube: www.youtube.com/@jtfollowsjcJT's Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/jtfollowsjc JT's TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@jt_follows_jc?is_from_webapp=1&sender_device=pc Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/JTFOLLOWSJCRumble: https://rumble.com/user/jtfollowsjcDiscord: https://discord.com/invite/UCetDA65Support this podcast at — https://redcircle.com/jt-follows-jc/exclusive-contentAdvertising Inquiries: https://redcircle.com/brandsPrivacy & Opt-Out: https://redcircle.com/privacy
    --------  
    59:20
  • Little Season Theories
    Discussing the #littleseason with Ricardo of the Question the Narrative Podcast and Paul from Understanding ConspiracySupport this podcast at — https://redcircle.com/jt-follows-jc/exclusive-contentAdvertising Inquiries: https://redcircle.com/brandsPrivacy & Opt-Out: https://redcircle.com/privacy
    --------  
    1:40:59
  • Conspiracies & Three Letter Agencies (JT's Mix Tape Ep 12)
    Strap on your tinfoil hat and let's talk today about the influence the 3 letter agencies have on Hollywood and the culture as a whole. #themoreyouknowAll that and much much more!If you want to submit videos for us to review on future episodes tweet at me on X and hastag #jtsmixtape Ancient Angels Podcast Episode 3: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gnLL4MooPUI&t=2sJT's X: https://x.com/jtfollowsjcBryan's Links:Ancient Angels: https://vimeo.com/ondemand/demonerasers/Bryan's TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@demonerasers?is_from_webapp=1&sender_device=pcBryan's Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/demonerasers/JT's Links: Ancient Angels: https://vimeo.com/ondemand/demonerasers/YouTube: www.youtube.com/@jtfollowsjcJT's Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/jtfollowsjc JT's TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@jt_follows_jc?is_from_webapp=1&sender_device=pc Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/JTFOLLOWSJCRumble: https://rumble.com/user/jtfollowsjcDiscord: https://discord.com/invite/UCetDA65Support this podcast at — https://redcircle.com/jt-follows-jc/exclusive-contentAdvertising Inquiries: https://redcircle.com/brandsPrivacy & Opt-Out: https://redcircle.com/privacy
    --------  
    1:20:11
  • Magick in Music & The Great Wall of Tartaria @uconspiracy
    On today's JT's Mix Tape we have a return guest, Paul from  @uconspiracy  , along with myself and  @demonerasers  ! The discussion starts with dirty music industry and pop stars like #ladygaga #beyonce #madonna #britneyspears to #kanye talking about the "sacrifices" required to succeed in this business. The 2nd half of the conversation is all about the #oldworldarchitecture from the old #pennstation to the #pantheon in Rome to the #greatwallofchina of is it the #greatwall of #tartaria ??  @PARASYKETV  & his Beyonce vid: https://youtu.be/gYEynO1P55c?si=yY2su_phbcMrDtrW Paul's book: https://www.amazon.com/Nephilim-Looke... Paul's YouTube: / @uconspiracy Paul's IG: / understandingconspiracy Paul's X: https://x.com/U_Conspiracy If you want to submit videos for us to review on future episodes tweet at me on X and hastag #jtsmixtape JT's X: https://x.com/jtfollowsjc Bryan's Links: Ancient Angels: https://vimeo.com/ondemand/demonerasers/ Bryan's TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@demonerasers?... Bryan's Instagram: / demonerasers JT's Links: Ancient Angels: https://vimeo.com/ondemand/demonerasers/ YouTube: / @jtfollowsjc JT's Instagram: / jtfollowsjc JT's TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@jt_follows_jc... Facebook: / jtfollowsjc Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/jtfollowsjc Discord: / discord Support this podcast at — https://redcircle.com/jt-follows-jc/exclusive-contentAdvertising Inquiries: https://redcircle.com/brandsPrivacy & Opt-Out: https://redcircle.com/privacy
    --------  
    1:58:15
  • Insane Asylums & Ancient American Mysteries
    On today's episode of Mix Tape, we have a special guest along with myself and ‪@demonerasers‬, Ricardo from ‪@Contendforthefaith1‬and host of the Question the Narrative podcast! Today we're discussing hidden history from pyramids in Bosnia to Egyptian temples in Oregon! But wait...THERE'S MORE. We also discuss the INSANE history of insane asylums in America! This is fun one where we speculate wildly about the "founding fathers" and the faces on Mt Rushmore. All that and much much more! If you want to submit videos for us to review on future episodes tweet at me on X and hastag #jtsmixtape Ricardo's Links: Linktree: https://linktr.ee/contendforthefaith? YouTube:    / @contendforthefaith1   IG:   / contendforthefaith1   Ancient Angels Podcast Episode 3:    • Nephilim Christmas Origins - Ancient ...   JT's X: https://x.com/jtfollowsjc Bryan's Links: Ancient Angels: https://vimeo.com/ondemand/demonerasers/ Bryan's TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@demonerasers?... Bryan's Instagram:   / demonerasers   JT's Links: Ancient Angels: https://vimeo.com/ondemand/demonerasers/ YouTube:    / @jtfollowsjc   JT's Instagram:   / jtfollowsjc   JT's TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@jt_follows_jc... Facebook:   / jtfollowsjc   Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/jtfollowsjc Discord:   / discord   Support this podcast at — https://redcircle.com/jt-follows-jc/exclusive-contentAdvertising Inquiries: https://redcircle.com/brandsPrivacy & Opt-Out: https://redcircle.com/privacy
    --------  
    1:37:00

About JT Follows JC

Take no part in the unfruitful works of darkness, but instead expose them. Ephesians 5:11
