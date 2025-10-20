Episode 9: Home
11/15/2022 | 19 mins.
John finds his way home. www.JohnFromBackHome.com Music: Closing My Eyes For A Moment by Daniel Birch, Flickers by Daniel Birch Artwork by Alex Crawford Sam Gooley as John Written and Produced by Scott McCarrey
Episode 8: The Labyrinth
11/08/2022 | 19 mins.
Well, John found the big secret your house is hiding. It's definitely pretty weird, but nothing all that special. So, that's that, it's probably time for him to call it a day and leave your creepy old place for good. Except... hang on... are those eyes around that corner? www.JohnFromBackHome.com Music: Closing My Eyes For A Moment by Daniel Birch, Everything Else Will Fix Itself by Daniel Birch Artwork by Alex Crawford Sam Gooley as John Written and Produced by Scott McCarrey
Episode 7: The Room Behind the Mirror
10/31/2022 | 18 mins.
John went into the room behind the mirror, and... dude, your house is seriously messed up. He really doesn't want to be here anymore. But... at the same time... it's like there's something from inside that room that's calling to him. Something he feels like he needs to get to know better. www.JohnFromBackHome.com Music: Closing My Eyes For A Moment by Daniel Birch, Must by Blear Moon, M by Gallery 6, Ongoing Cases by Blear Moon, Everything Else Will Fix Itself by Daniel Birch Artwork by Alex Crawford Sam Gooley as John Written and Produced by Scott McCarrey
Episode 6: The Attic
10/25/2022 | 17 mins.
John stayed up all night trying to find the source of the crying in the walls. He even went up into the attic when he couldn't think of anywhere else to go. And somehow, what he found there might even be creepier than the mysterious crying. www.JohnFromBackHome.com Music: Closing My Eyes For A Moment by Daniel Birch, Further Discovery by Blear Moon, Cold Summer Landscape by Blear Moon, Indigo Sun by Daniel Birch, M by Gallery 6, Untitled1 by Grouper, K by Gallery 6, Everything Else Will Fix Itself by Daniel Birch Artwork by Alex Crawford Sam Gooley as John Written and Produced by Scott McCarrey
Episode 5: Your House
10/18/2022 | 13 mins.
Dude! Your place looks exactly the same as it did in high school. It's a real trip for John, it's like he walked into a time capsule. Same video games, same soda in the fridge, same VHS tapes of shows recorded off of MTV. Although, actually, there are a few differences. The hospital bed in the living room, that didn't use to be there. And then there are strange noises in the walls that are keeping John awake at night. www.JohnFromBackHome.com Music: Closing My Eyes For A Moment by Daniel Birch, Drift by Daniel Birch, Biology Slides by Bleak House, Indigo Strokes by Daniel Birch, Must by Blear Moon, Hydroscope by Gallery 6, Everything Else Will Fix Itself by Daniel Birch Artwork by Alex Crawford Sam Gooley as John Written and Produced by Scott McCarrey
