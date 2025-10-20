Dude! Your place looks exactly the same as it did in high school. It's a real trip for John, it's like he walked into a time capsule. Same video games, same soda in the fridge, same VHS tapes of shows recorded off of MTV. Although, actually, there are a few differences. The hospital bed in the living room, that didn't use to be there. And then there are strange noises in the walls that are keeping John awake at night. www.JohnFromBackHome.com Music: Closing My Eyes For A Moment by Daniel Birch, Drift by Daniel Birch, Biology Slides by Bleak House, Indigo Strokes by Daniel Birch, Must by Blear Moon, Hydroscope by Gallery 6, Everything Else Will Fix Itself by Daniel Birch Artwork by Alex Crawford Sam Gooley as John Written and Produced by Scott McCarrey