John From Back Home
John From Back Home
John From Back Home

Scott McCarrey
  • John From Back Home

    Episode 9: Home

    11/15/2022 | 19 mins.

    John finds his way home.   www.JohnFromBackHome.com   Music: Closing My Eyes For A Moment by Daniel Birch, Flickers by Daniel Birch   Artwork by Alex Crawford   Sam Gooley as John   Written and Produced by Scott McCarrey

  • John From Back Home

    Episode 8: The Labyrinth

    11/08/2022 | 19 mins.

    Well, John found the big secret your house is hiding. It's definitely pretty weird, but nothing all that special. So, that's that, it's probably time for him to call it a day and leave your creepy old place for good. Except... hang on... are those eyes around that corner?   www.JohnFromBackHome.com   Music: Closing My Eyes For A Moment by Daniel Birch, Everything Else Will Fix Itself by Daniel Birch   Artwork by Alex Crawford   Sam Gooley as John   Written and Produced by Scott McCarrey

  • John From Back Home

    Episode 7: The Room Behind the Mirror

    10/31/2022 | 18 mins.

    John went into the room behind the mirror, and... dude, your house is seriously messed up. He really doesn't want to be here anymore. But... at the same time... it's like there's something from inside that room that's calling to him. Something he feels like he needs to get to know better.   www.JohnFromBackHome.com   Music: Closing My Eyes For A Moment by Daniel Birch, Must by Blear Moon, M by Gallery 6, Ongoing Cases by Blear Moon, Everything Else Will Fix Itself by Daniel Birch   Artwork by Alex Crawford   Sam Gooley as John   Written and Produced by Scott McCarrey

  • John From Back Home

    Episode 6: The Attic

    10/25/2022 | 17 mins.

    John stayed up all night trying to find the source of the crying in the walls. He even went up into the attic when he couldn't think of anywhere else to go. And somehow, what he found there might even be creepier than the mysterious crying.   www.JohnFromBackHome.com   Music: Closing My Eyes For A Moment by Daniel Birch, Further Discovery by Blear Moon, Cold Summer Landscape by Blear Moon, Indigo Sun by Daniel Birch, M by Gallery 6, Untitled1 by Grouper, K by Gallery 6, Everything Else Will Fix Itself by Daniel Birch   Artwork by Alex Crawford   Sam Gooley as John   Written and Produced by Scott McCarrey

  • John From Back Home

    Episode 5: Your House

    10/18/2022 | 13 mins.

    Dude! Your place looks exactly the same as it did in high school. It's a real trip for John, it's like he walked into a time capsule. Same video games, same soda in the fridge, same VHS tapes of shows recorded off of MTV. Although, actually, there are a few differences. The hospital bed in the living room, that didn't use to be there. And then there are strange noises in the walls that are keeping John awake at night.   www.JohnFromBackHome.com   Music: Closing My Eyes For A Moment by Daniel Birch, Drift by Daniel Birch, Biology Slides by Bleak House, Indigo Strokes by Daniel Birch, Must by Blear Moon, Hydroscope by Gallery 6, Everything Else Will Fix Itself by Daniel Birch   Artwork by Alex Crawford   Sam Gooley as John   Written and Produced by Scott McCarrey

About John From Back Home

You haven’t been back home in years, but the old answering machine is filled with messages from a high school friend named John. John From Back Home is about leaving friends behind, keeping secrets hidden, and the dangers of trying to live someone else’s life. For fans of horror, mystery, and weird fiction.
