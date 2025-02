Shimrit Nativ | How to Reprogram Your Subconscious

You can be, do, and have anything you want. It's never too late or too soon to pursue your dreams and create the life you desire.In my 43 years, I've had several "lives" and fulfilled all my dreams and visions. I will continue on this journey of growth and evolution forever, and I wish the same for you!I've lived in nature for four years, chopping wood for fires, with no roof or facilities.I've had a successful musical career for over twenty years: teaching, composing, recording, and performing.I've healed pre-cancerous lesions in my cervix through spiritual and inner-child work.I've started a business in my late thirties with no business experience and reached six figures in less than a year, helping dozens heal physically and emotionally, overcome anxiety and depression, and create massive success in their professional and personal lives.One of the most meaningful turning points in my business career was in my second year when working too hard to reach my goals caused me to experience complete burnout.This drove me to pause and focus on my health and balance. Searching for the right resource to help me, I reached out to my late mentor, Bob Proctor, one of the greatest experts of our time in human potential and success, who helped millions create financial freedom and transform their lives in many marvelous ways.Working with Bob and his team, I restarted my business and rapidly multiplied my results. I also started helping other business owners build and scale online and have since been continually expanding my company, impact, and vision; I am very grateful for it all.I deeply believe that bringing spirituality and science together in simple, applicable models of understanding and practice is key to changing individual and collective paradigms.This is why I have also joined Dr. Joe Dispenza's team as a Neuro-Change Solutions consultant in training.We are spiritual beings in a physical body with a powerful mind.Well-being and prosperity are skills you can practice and master.Remember who you are and devote yourself to this purpose for the greatest good of all.Email: [email protected] Become a member at https://plus.acast.com/s/unimpressedpodcast. https://plus.acast.com/s/unimpressedpodcast. Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.