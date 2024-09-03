Comedian D'Lai is interested in "Finding A Perfect Audience" and is unimpressed with TV development
D'Lai is one of the nation's most sought-after comedians. D'Lai has appeared on HBO's Def Comedy Jam, Showtime, BET's ComicView, and Kevin Hart's Laughing Out Loud Network. On top of touring colleges and universities, he has also embarked on military tours in Iraq, Afghanistan, Korea, Japan, and Bahrain. Consistently headlining sold-out shows around the country, D'Lai's material and sets span his humble beginnings to the experiences that have made him the man he is today. Transparent, raw, and uncut, D'Lai leaves it all on the stage. No questions, secrets, or lies; this man is a master of his craft, bringing audiences to their feet after every show.A comedian and entrepreneur, D'Lai has amassed millions of followers on social media with his stand-up comedy, storytelling, and reaction videos. He has created hashtags that have turned his brand—"Take It In" and "I'm Glad You Asked," to name a few—into a merchandise bonanza. D'Lai is more than just funny. As a high-energy comedian, prominent entrepreneur, motivational speaker, spokesperson, author, and developer of film and television content, he has carved out a unique niche in the entertainment industry; he's a multi-layered, talented threat and one to watch.
--------
36:06
Debbie the Pet Lady | Making People Laugh with a Mental Health Condition Yet in Excellent Health
Debbie DeSalvo, the Pet Lady, began her career on Howard Stern and has since gained popularity on TikTok. She moved from New York City to South Carolina, where she cared for horses and various types of animals. Additionally, she lives with a rare condition called psychoactive disorder. We discuss the triggers of her disorder and the trolls she faces while going live on TikTok. TikTok has become her source of happiness, provided the trolls stay away.
--------
29:38
Comedian D'Lai is Unimpressed with His Comedy Special & Crypto Memes
--------
22:03
Comedian D'Lai is Unimpressed with P. Diddy Gay, Power of Money, & Comedy Today
--------
27:47
Shimrit Nativ | How to Reprogram Your Subconscious
You can be, do, and have anything you want. It's never too late or too soon to pursue your dreams and create the life you desire.In my 43 years, I've had several "lives" and fulfilled all my dreams and visions. I will continue on this journey of growth and evolution forever, and I wish the same for you!I've lived in nature for four years, chopping wood for fires, with no roof or facilities.I've had a successful musical career for over twenty years: teaching, composing, recording, and performing.I've healed pre-cancerous lesions in my cervix through spiritual and inner-child work.I've started a business in my late thirties with no business experience and reached six figures in less than a year, helping dozens heal physically and emotionally, overcome anxiety and depression, and create massive success in their professional and personal lives.One of the most meaningful turning points in my business career was in my second year when working too hard to reach my goals caused me to experience complete burnout.This drove me to pause and focus on my health and balance. Searching for the right resource to help me, I reached out to my late mentor, Bob Proctor, one of the greatest experts of our time in human potential and success, who helped millions create financial freedom and transform their lives in many marvelous ways.Working with Bob and his team, I restarted my business and rapidly multiplied my results. I also started helping other business owners build and scale online and have since been continually expanding my company, impact, and vision; I am very grateful for it all.I deeply believe that bringing spirituality and science together in simple, applicable models of understanding and practice is key to changing individual and collective paradigms.This is why I have also joined Dr. Joe Dispenza's team as a Neuro-Change Solutions consultant in training.We are spiritual beings in a physical body with a powerful mind.Well-being and prosperity are skills you can practice and master.Remember who you are and devote yourself to this purpose for the greatest good of all.Email: [email protected]
Host John Edmonds Kozma Explores the Non-Conscious.John Edmonds Kozma is a highly experienced professional with over 20 years of expertise in the entertainment industry. He is the CEO and founder of Bang Productions. In 2016, John revolutionized the comedy industry by leveraging social media. He signed Darren Knight, popularly known as Southern Momma, and within two years, he was taken from the trailer park to the Super Bowl of Comedy, "Just For Laughs." This achievement typically takes comedians 10 to 15 years to accomplish. As a result, Darren became the fastest-rising comedian in American history. This was also the first time any comedy act achieved national success solely with the help of social media. Consequently, his social media business model became common in the comedy industry.John Edmonds Kozma hosts the Unimpressed Podcast, exploring the non-conscious in each episode. His unique perspective, rooted in the belief in the interconnectedness of all people through the Quantum Field, helps to eliminate bias in understanding life's structure. He is also the author of 'Finding a Perfect Audience,' a book that outlines a system for businesses to cultivate a genuine client base. With his distinctive personality, deep intellect, spirituality, and healing abilities, many regard him as a 'Source Master.' John's passion for innovation and exploration is evident in his ongoing pursuit of new ideas and viewpoints. His collaborations with talented figures such as Nick Cassavetes, Claudia Katz, Armin Van Buuren, and Travis Pastrana have played a role in developing careers like Southern Momma and Ginger Billy.John graduated from Charleston Southern University, where he played baseball and majored in Business Administration with a minor in Economics. He values his personal life and lives with his wife and daughter in Mt. Pleasant, SC. When not busy with work, he enjoys spending time at the beach, playing golf, or pursuing his education in the spiritual space. This insight into his life allows the audience to connect with him more personally, beyond his professional achievements.Links in BIO: https://bio.to/1gm5Tz
Become a member at https://plus.acast.com/s/unimpressedpodcast.
