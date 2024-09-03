D'Lai is one of the nation's most sought-after comedians. D'Lai has appeared on HBO’s Def Comedy Jam, Showtime, BET's ComicView, and Kevin Hart's Laughing Out Loud Network. On top of touring colleges and universities, he has also embarked on military tours in Iraq, Afghanistan, Korea, Japan, and Bahrain. Consistently headlining sold-out shows around the country, D'Lai’s material and sets span his humble beginnings to the experiences that have made him the man he is today. Transparent, raw, and uncut, D’Lai leaves it all on the stage. No questions, secrets, or lies; this man is a master of his craft, bringing audiences to their feet after every show.A comedian and entrepreneur, D’Lai has amassed millions of followers on social media with his stand-up comedy, storytelling, and reaction videos. He has created hashtags that have turned his brand—“Take It In” and “I’m Glad You Asked,” to name a few—into a merchandise bonanza. D’Lai is more than just funny. As a high-energy comedian, prominent entrepreneur, motivational speaker, spokesperson, author, and developer of film and television content, he has carved out a unique niche in the entertainment industry; he’s a multi-layered, talented threat and one to watch. Become a member at https://plus.acast.com/s/unimpressedpodcast. https://plus.acast.com/s/unimpressedpodcast. Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.

D'Lai is one of the nation's most sought-after comedians. D'Lai has appeared on HBO’s Def Comedy Jam, Showtime, BET's ComicView, and Kevin Hart's Laughing Out Loud Network. On top of touring colleges and universities, he has also embarked on military tours in Iraq, Afghanistan, Korea, Japan, and Bahrain. Consistently headlining sold-out shows around the country, D'Lai’s material and sets span his humble beginnings to the experiences that have made him the man he is today. Transparent, raw, and uncut, D’Lai leaves it all on the stage. No questions, secrets, or lies; this man is a master of his craft, bringing audiences to their feet after every show.A comedian and entrepreneur, D’Lai has amassed millions of followers on social media with his stand-up comedy, storytelling, and reaction videos. He has created hashtags that have turned his brand—“Take It In” and “I’m Glad You Asked,” to name a few—into a merchandise bonanza. D’Lai is more than just funny. As a high-energy comedian, prominent entrepreneur, motivational speaker, spokesperson, author, and developer of film and television content, he has carved out a unique niche in the entertainment industry; he’s a multi-layered, talented threat and one to watch. Become a member at https://plus.acast.com/s/unimpressedpodcast. https://plus.acast.com/s/unimpressedpodcast. Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.

D'Lai is one of the nation's most sought-after comedians. D'Lai has appeared on HBO’s Def Comedy Jam, Showtime, BET's ComicView, and Kevin Hart's Laughing Out Loud Network. On top of touring colleges and universities, he has also embarked on military tours in Iraq, Afghanistan, Korea, Japan, and Bahrain. Consistently headlining sold-out shows around the country, D'Lai’s material and sets span his humble beginnings to the experiences that have made him the man he is today. Transparent, raw, and uncut, D’Lai leaves it all on the stage. No questions, secrets, or lies; this man is a master of his craft, bringing audiences to their feet after every show.A comedian and entrepreneur, D’Lai has amassed millions of followers on social media with his stand-up comedy, storytelling, and reaction videos. He has created hashtags that have turned his brand—“Take It In” and “I’m Glad You Asked,” to name a few—into a merchandise bonanza. D’Lai is more than just funny. As a high-energy comedian, prominent entrepreneur, motivational speaker, spokesperson, author, and developer of film and television content, he has carved out a unique niche in the entertainment industry; he’s a multi-layered, talented threat and one to watch. Become a member at https://plus.acast.com/s/unimpressedpodcast. https://plus.acast.com/s/unimpressedpodcast. Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.

About Unimpressed Podcast

Host John Edmonds Kozma Explores the Non-Conscious.John Edmonds Kozma is a highly experienced professional with over 20 years of expertise in the entertainment industry. He is the CEO and founder of Bang Productions. In 2016, John revolutionized the comedy industry by leveraging social media. He signed Darren Knight, popularly known as Southern Momma, and within two years, he was taken from the trailer park to the Super Bowl of Comedy, "Just For Laughs." This achievement typically takes comedians 10 to 15 years to accomplish. As a result, Darren became the fastest-rising comedian in American history. This was also the first time any comedy act achieved national success solely with the help of social media. Consequently, his social media business model became common in the comedy industry.John Edmonds Kozma hosts the Unimpressed Podcast, exploring the non-conscious in each episode. His unique perspective, rooted in the belief in the interconnectedness of all people through the Quantum Field, helps to eliminate bias in understanding life's structure. He is also the author of 'Finding a Perfect Audience,' a book that outlines a system for businesses to cultivate a genuine client base. With his distinctive personality, deep intellect, spirituality, and healing abilities, many regard him as a 'Source Master.' John's passion for innovation and exploration is evident in his ongoing pursuit of new ideas and viewpoints. His collaborations with talented figures such as Nick Cassavetes, Claudia Katz, Armin Van Buuren, and Travis Pastrana have played a role in developing careers like Southern Momma and Ginger Billy.John graduated from Charleston Southern University, where he played baseball and majored in Business Administration with a minor in Economics. He values his personal life and lives with his wife and daughter in Mt. Pleasant, SC. When not busy with work, he enjoys spending time at the beach, playing golf, or pursuing his education in the spiritual space. This insight into his life allows the audience to connect with him more personally, beyond his professional achievements.Links in BIO: https://bio.to/1gm5Tz Become a member at https://plus.acast.com/s/unimpressedpodcast. https://plus.acast.com/s/unimpressedpodcast. Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.