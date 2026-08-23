Joe Buscaglia, a trusted voice of Bills reporting and analysis for nearly two decades, hosts a new Buffalo Bills and NFL show. Joe B.’s in-season coverage provides analysis of the team from every angle, including team-building moves at training camp, nerding out over game film, and looking at what’s ahead with roster theory in the offseason.

Joe B. brings fans along for the journey, helping them know and understand their team that much more.Welcome, everyone, to Joe B. Football.