Jive and Honey’s Famous for Nothing

The Kathy Romano Story

Jive and Honey: Famous for Nothing Season 1 Episode 37: The Kathy Romano Story Today on a very special Jive and Honey…after being unceremoniously exiled by her corporate overlords, the phoenix that is Kathy Romano rises from the ashes. And she has some shit on her mind. Kathy did us the honor of sitting down and talking about the good old days and life after the Preston and Steve show.