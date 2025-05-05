Jive and Honey’s Famous for Nothing

Jive and Honey: Famous for Nothing Season 1 Episode 37: The Kathy Romano Story
Today on a very special Jive and Honey…after being unceremoniously exiled by her corporate overlords, the phoenix that is Kathy Romano rises from the ashes. And she has some shit on her mind.
Kathy did us the honor of sitting down and talking about the good old days and life after the Preston and Steve show.
Please leave us a COMMENT, throw us a LIKE, maybe a couple stars, and SUBSCRIBE so you never miss an episode. Also, tell everyone you know that they should WATCH and/or LISTEN to the show. Love youse.
58:29
A.I. Chat Bots
Jive and Honey: Famous for Nothing Season 1 Episode 36: A.I. Sex Chat Bots
It’s the end of the world, do you know where your children are? They are probably having a sexting relationship with an A.I. Chat Bot.
Remember obscene phone calls? ‘Cause Honey sure does.
Nice.
42:33
FAN EXPO 2025
Jive and Honey: Famous for Nothing Season 1 Episode 35: FAN EXPO 2025
Jive and Honey learn a lot about themselves when they leave the studio in search of some good nerdy fun at the FAN EXPO.
Plus Honey hosts a garden party. David Geffen is about to be single again and worth a lot less money. Jive has questions about Marty McFly and Doc Brown’s relationship. Honey LOVES Firefly, and Nathan Fillion should probably be worried.
40:03
Mother of a Special
Jive and Honey: Famous for Nothing Season 1 Episode 34: Mother of a Special
Have you ever asked yourself, "what does an orphan do on Mother's Day?" Well, we have your answer. Also, terrible mothers raising terrible kids, dying in black face and shopping at Lane Bryant.
Watch what we’re talking about:
Little man Tate https://tubitv.com/movies/312420/little-man-tate?start=true&tracking=google-feed&utm_source=google-feed
Mobland https://www.paramountplus.com/shows/mobland/?searchReferral=desktop-web&source=google-organic&ftag=PPM-23-10bfh8c
Steel Magnolias https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fG3TfeTxpcs
Only God Forgives https://tubitv.com/movies/523697/only-god-forgives?
36:11
An Honest Thunderbolts* Review
Jive and Honey: Famous for Nothing Season 1 Episode 33: An Honest Thunderbolts* Review. We get very excited about Thunderbolts* and go see it. And then we talk about the good, the bad and the ugly.
Plus terrible, unoriginal previews. And a send off to our good friend Charley Scalies.
