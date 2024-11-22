Conestoga Town uncovers long-buried evidence showing that the infamous Paxton massacres of native Conestoga people were done with the approval of the ruling elite of colonial America. These people, who we revere today as our nation’s founders, also supported settler genocide and transformed it into a useful political movement. A movement whose influence is embedded in America’s foundation - The Declaration of Independence.
This evidence was buried along with the men and women massacred because the ruling elite needed it buried if they were going to ‘forge a new nation’.
It's a trail that leads from the backcountry of Pennsylvania along the Susquehanna River down the Chesapeake to Maryland and Virginia and back to Pennsylvania. This culminated in the fateful ‘March on the Capital’ - Philadelphia- in 1764 by a genocidal backcountry army that operated under the banner of ‘The Paxtons’. An angry mob of hundreds of armed people with insurrection on their minds marched on the nation’s capital. Sound familiar?
From settlers in early Pennslyvania, Maryland, and Virginia to politicians and civic leaders through today Conestoga Town is not history - it is a current, relevant story with ominous undertones for our own time.
Conestoga Town is meticulously documented with exhaustive research, interviews, and contributions from researchers, Native American activists, journalists, and academics from The University of Pennsylvania, The Conestoga-Susquehannock Tribe, The University of Chicago, NYU, Lehigh University, and others.
5:46
Conestoga Town: Episode 18 - The Accomplice
Over this series, we've uncovered many hidden, unexpected, and surprising things. Today we get the most head-spinning of all.
Because the Paxtons, in their wake, kicked off another war. A war that would shortly blow up the political landscape and ultimately the government of Pennsylvania and send Benjamin Franklin fleeing for help. To the King of England.
48:52
Conestoga Town: Episode 17 - Declarations
In this episode, we look at two of the foundational treatises of America. One explores the rights of men the other explores the justification for exterminating Native Americans. The two documents could not be more different but they share some shocking similarities and convergences -including the same editor - Benjamin Franklin.
38:57
Conestoga Town: Episode 16 - The March on the Capital
After destroying Conestoga Town and massacring its inhabitants a new larger Paxton army rises in the backcountry of Lancaster County and marches east over frozen fields to destroy Indians sheltered in Philadelphia and anyone helping them. They are stopped by a man with a pen.
31:35
Conestoga Town: Episode 15 - Shikata ga nai
In this episode, we see that- it didn't have to be like this. Not all powerful men seek to make their massacres seem just. And that the brave can seek justice and are swayed by mercy.