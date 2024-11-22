Conestoga Town: Trailer

Conestoga Town uncovers long-buried evidence showing that the infamous Paxton massacres of native Conestoga people were done with the approval of the ruling elite of colonial America. These people, who we revere today as our nation’s founders, also supported settler genocide and transformed it into a useful political movement. A movement whose influence is embedded in America’s foundation - The Declaration of Independence. This evidence was buried along with the men and women massacred because the ruling elite needed it buried if they were going to ‘forge a new nation’. It's a trail that leads from the backcountry of Pennsylvania along the Susquehanna River down the Chesapeake to Maryland and Virginia and back to Pennsylvania. This culminated in the fateful ‘March on the Capital’ - Philadelphia- in 1764 by a genocidal backcountry army that operated under the banner of ‘The Paxtons’. An angry mob of hundreds of armed people with insurrection on their minds marched on the nation’s capital. Sound familiar? From settlers in early Pennslyvania, Maryland, and Virginia to politicians and civic leaders through today Conestoga Town is not history - it is a current, relevant story with ominous undertones for our own time. Conestoga Town is meticulously documented with exhaustive research, interviews, and contributions from researchers, Native American activists, journalists, and academics from The University of Pennsylvania, The Conestoga-Susquehannock Tribe, The University of Chicago, NYU, Lehigh University, and others.