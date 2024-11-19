Into the Story: Learn English with True Stories

When Charlie Baxter meets his girlfriend's parents for the first time, a big mistake turns into a lesson on honesty and connection.
Level: Upper Intermediate
Accent: United Kingdom (London)
Get More:
Join Bree’s free newsletter for tips on confident communication in English.
Preparing for your Cambridge B2 First Certificate? Enroll in my free Cambridge B2 First Course for Spanish speakers.
Get a 5% discount on travel insurance for your next adventure.
👉 Click for Free Learning Pack
Key Vocabulary:
- Prove Your Worth: To show that you are capable or valuable.
- Rev / Keep the Revs Up: To increase the speed of a car’s engine, or to maintain energy or momentum.
- Blatantly: In a very obvious or offensive way, without trying to hide it.
- Chip In: To contribute money, help, or ideas. "He chipped in with a helpful suggestion during the meeting."
- Flaws / Flawless: To have imperfections or to be perfect without mistakes.
Follow Charlie Baxter:
Search for The British English Podcast on your favorite podcast app
TheBritishEnglishPodcast.com
--------
19:45
#67 | Learning on the Job (with Nikki Richard)
When Nikki started her career in human rights, she found herself adapting to a job that required a lot more than she expected.
Level: Upper Intermediate
Accent: Canada (Calgary)
👉 Get the FREE EPISODE PACK to go further Into the Story.
5 Words & Expressions in Today's Story:
- BLASTING (MUSIC/AIR-CONDITIONING): Playing music or running air-conditioning at a very high volume or strength. "They had the music blasting at the party."
- TO CRAM INTO: To fit many people or things into a small space. "We all crammed into the car for the road trip."
- TO BLEND IN: To look or act like the people or things around you, so you are not noticed. "The animal’s fur helped it blend in with its surroundings."
- TUNNEL VISION: Focusing on one thing and ignoring everything else around you. "He had tunnel vision while studying, ignoring his friends."
- TO SHRUG: To lift your shoulders slightly to show you don’t know or don’t care. "She shrugged when asked about her plans."
Episode Links:
- To learn more about the work that Nikki does, visit Inter Pares
👉 Join Bree’s free newsletter — full of practical tips, inspiring ideas, and tools to speak English with more confidence.
Sponsors That Support This Podcast:
- Free course Cambridge B2 First for Spanish speakers from AC English School
- Enjoy a 5% discount on IATI travel insurance, a company my family uses and trusts
--------
23:49
#66 | Breaking Expectations (with Sarah Allworthy)
Sarah Allworthy tells a story of what happens when you do something you're "not supposed to do."
Level: Upper Intermediate
Accent: United Kingdom (London)
👉 Get the FREE EPISODE PACK to go further Into the Story.
5 Words & Expressions in Today's Story:
- TO CALL SOMEONE’S BLUFF: To challenge someone to prove something they said or did. "He called her bluff during the poker game."
- WHIFF: To briefly smell something, often a faint or slight smell. "He got a whiff of smoke from the nearby barbecue."
- BLUR: Something unclear or not easy to see or remember. "The events of last night are a blur to me."
- TO BE DARING: To be bold and willing to take risks. "She was daring enough to try skydiving."
- CLOSE CALL: A situation where something bad almost happened, but didn’t. "We had a close call when we almost missed our flight."
Episode Links:
- Follow Sarah Allworthy on LinkedIn
👉 Join Bree’s free newsletter — full of practical tips, inspiring ideas, and tools to enhance your English and your mindset.
Sponsors That Support This Podcast:
- Free course Cambridge B2 First for Spanish speakers from AC English School- Enjoy a 5% discount on IATI travel insurance, a company my family uses and trusts
--------
23:05
#65 | Being Yourself (with Archy Jamjun)
Growing up, Archy Jamjun didn't feel seen, until someone finally saw him for who he really was.
Level: Advanced
Accent: United States (Chicago)
👉 Get the FREE EPISODE PACK to go further Into the Story.
5 Words & Expressions in Today's Story:
- TO THROW DOWN THE GAUNTLET: To challenge or invite someone to compete or flight. "She threw down the gauntlet by saying she could win the competition."
- TO FLING: To throw or push something with force. "She flung her coat onto the chair."
- TO BE ADEPT: To be good at doing something. "She is adept at solving math problems."
- TO MAKE THE NEWSPAPERS: To be featured in the news or media, especially in newspapers. "The story made the front page of the newspapers."
- TO SHOWER SOMEONE WITH SOMETHING: To give someone a lot of presents, praise, or attention. "On her birthday, she was showered with gifts by her friends."
Episode Links:
- Follow Archy Jamjun on Instagram @archyjam
👉 Join Bree’s free newsletter — full of practical tips, inspiring ideas, and tools to enhance your English and your mindset.
Sponsors That Support This Podcast:
- Free course Cambridge B2 First for Spanish speakers from AC English School- Enjoy a 5% discount on IATI travel insurance, a company my family uses and trusts
--------
20:07
#64 | Change of Pace (with Megan Nicholls)
After her dream job left her exhausted, Megan Nicholls decides to change her pace completely.
Level: Upper Intermediate
Accent: United Kingdom (Manchester)
👉 Get the FREE EPISODE PACK to go further Into the Story.
5 Words & Expressions in Today's Story:
- TO RUSTLE: To make a soft, crackling sound, usually from something moving, like leaves or paper. "The wind rustled the leaves in the trees."
- PICK UP THE PACE: To go or work faster. "We need to pick up the pace if we want to finish on time."
- TO AIR (SOMETHING) OUT: To let fresh air into something, like a room or clothing. “I aired my shoes out after the hike.”
- TO BE AT EASE: To feel comfortable and relaxed. "He felt at ease after solving the problem.
- TO BE STILTED: Awkward or unnatural, especially in speech or movement. "Their conversation felt stilted, with long pauses."
Episode Links:
- Learn more about Megan Nicholls at her website megalanguagecoach.com
👉 Join Bree’s free newsletter — full of practical tips, inspiring ideas, and tools to enhance your English and your mindset.
Sponsors That Support This Podcast:
- Free course Cambridge B2 First for Spanish speakers from AC English School
- Enjoy a 5% discount on IATI travel insurance, a company my family uses and trusts
About Into the Story: Learn English with True Stories
Learn real English through inspiring stories told by people from all over the world. Intermediate to advanced learners — including those preparing for Cambridge B2 First, C1 Advanced, and IELTS exams — will improve their English by listening to life-changing stories and motivational advice. Bree Aesie uses her psychology background to take you into the lives of extraordinary people, discovering different English accents and cultures. Studies show that stories activate your brain, making fluency fun and easy. Join our newsletter and access learning materials at www.intothestorypodcast.com.