Into the Story: Learn English with True Stories

#67 | Learning on the Job (with Nikki Richard)

When Nikki started her career in human rights, she found herself adapting to a job that required a lot more than she expected. Level: Upper Intermediate Accent: Canada (Calgary) 5 Words & Expressions in Today's Story: - BLASTING (MUSIC/AIR-CONDITIONING): Playing music or running air-conditioning at a very high volume or strength. "They had the music blasting at the party." - TO CRAM INTO: To fit many people or things into a small space. "We all crammed into the car for the road trip." - TO BLEND IN: To look or act like the people or things around you, so you are not noticed. "The animal's fur helped it blend in with its surroundings." - TUNNEL VISION: Focusing on one thing and ignoring everything else around you. "He had tunnel vision while studying, ignoring his friends." - TO SHRUG: To lift your shoulders slightly to show you don't know or don't care. "She shrugged when asked about her plans." Episode Links: - To learn more about the work that Nikki does, visit Inter Pares