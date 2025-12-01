I’ve maybe never interviewed anyone in my entire time as a historian and podcaster who has had a career as broad and varied as Susan Lyne. Yes, I obviously wanted to talk to Susan about her role helping startup Gilt Group, and her current role as the managing partner of the VC firm BBG Ventures. But, holy how. Susan also launched and oversaw the golden era of Premiere Magazine. She was the CEO of Martha Stewart Living Omnimedia when Martha had to step away to, you know, go to prison. And she was the President of ABC Entertainment. She oversaw the development of shows like Grey’s Anatomy and Lost. So, like, yeah. We needed to do two episodes. So this is part one, with the great, Susan Lyne.Chapters:00:00 From Boston to Berkeley: A Transformative Journey08:00 The Rise of Alternative Media: Village Voice Era16:06 Hollywood Calling: The IPC Films Experience23:12 Launching Premier Magazine: Inside Hollywood36:14 Navigating the ABC Landscape: A New Era40:28 Developing Grey's Anatomy And LostTakeawaysSusan's upbringing in Boston shaped her perspective on expectations and identity.Her time at UC Berkeley was transformative, exposing her to diverse ideas.Freelancing in journalism helped her develop a passion for storytelling.Working at City Magazine under Francis Ford Coppola was a unique experience.The Village Voice was a golden era for alternative media in New York.Susan's transition to Hollywood was driven by her love for storytelling.Premier Magazine aimed to provide in-depth insights into the film industry.At ABC, she focused on creating shows that appealed to women.Susan learned the importance of having a supportive partner in leadership.Her experience at ABC taught her valuable lessons about resilience and change. Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
210. Esther Dyson
In the more than 200 episodes I’ve done for this podcast, never has the designation “legend” been more appropriate. Esther Dyson is a legend of modern technology, having been present for so many key moments from the early PC era through to the AI era. She’s advised, interviewed and mentored basically every major tech figure over the last several decades. Dyson shares her unique journey from growing up in a family of prominent scientists to becoming a leading figure in tech investing and journalism. She discusses her philosophy of embracing mistakes, the evolution of her career, and her insights into the tech landscape, including the dot-com bubble and the rise of AI. Dyson also reflects on her experiences in Eastern Europe, health tech initiatives, and her adventures in space, culminating in a captivating story about a cosmonaut suit.Chapters:00:00 Introduction and Connection03:42 Growing Up in a Unique Environment10:12 Transitioning to Tech and Investing18:03 Creating Impactful Conferences22:35 Navigating the Dot Com Bubble27:25 Reflections on Predictions and AI32:31 Governance and the Evolution of the Internet40:03 Investment Philosophy and Learning from Experience45:19 Eastern Europe: A Tech Narrative54:42 Investing in Space: A Personal JourneyTakeawaysAlways make new mistakes to learn and grow.Understanding economics can change the world more than politics.Journalism trains you to ask the right questions.Investing is about learning, not just earning.Creating impactful conferences requires engaging formats.The dot-com bubble taught valuable lessons about business models.Investing in Eastern Europe was a rewarding experience.Health tech initiatives should aim to empower communities.AI's future is uncertain, but its impact is undeniable.Personal experiences shape investment decisions. Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
209. Henry Blodget, Founder Of Business Insider
Henry Blodget shares his journey from a history major to a prominent figure in finance and journalism, discussing the rise of the internet, the dot-com bubble, and the lessons learned from that era. He reflects on his career, including his famous $400 price target Amazon prediction, the evolution of media with the launch of Business Insider, and the current landscape of AI and investing.Chapters00:00 Introduction and Early Life02:42 Career Beginnings in Journalism05:44 Transition to Finance and Technology08:19 Analyzing Internet Companies11:33 The Internet Boom and IPOs14:39 Lessons from the Dot-Com Bubble17:40 The Rise of Influencers in Finance20:34 The Amazon Call and Its Impact23:21 Wall Street's Perspective on Tech Companies26:45 The AOL Time Warner Lesson29:47 Merrill Lynch and Global Internet Research32:38 Post-Bubble Reflections and Reinvention35:31 The Birth of Business Insider38:39 The Evolution of Media and Journalism41:37 Building a Talented Newsroom44:28 Parallels Between AI and the Dot-Com Era47:46 Advice for Individual Investors50:33 New York City as a Startup Ecosystem53:44 Current Projects and Future Aspirations Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
208. Clément Delangue Of Hugging Face
Hugging Face Founder Clément Delangue discusses his journey to founding Hugging Face, emphasizing the importance of community, collaboration, and open-source technology in the AI landscape. He reflects on the evolution of AI technology, the significance of user feedback, and the need for a diverse range of AI models. TakeawaysClem's first computer experience involved internet trading with siblings.Minitel was a significant early digital communication tool in France.Clem transitioned from being a successful eBay seller to an intern at eBay.Unishared aimed to create a collaborative platform for students.Moot Stocks introduced Clem to computer vision and AI technologies.Mention was a social listening startup that brought Clem to New York.New York's tech scene offers a blend of European and American cultures.Hugging Face started as a chatbot project but pivoted to open-source AI.The name Hugging Face was inspired by the popularity of emojis.Clem emphasizes the importance of community feedback in product development.Chapters:00:00 The Early Days of Computing and Internet Trading03:02 Minitel: A French Innovation in Digital Communication05:05 From eBay Seller to Intern: A Journey Begins07:10 The Birth of Unishared: Collaborative Learning for Students10:23 Moot Stocks: Exploring Computer Vision and AI12:55 Mention: Social Listening and the Move to New York14:44 The New York Tech Scene: A Blend of Cultures16:45 Founding Hugging Face: The AI BFF Chatbot19:06 The Name Behind Hugging Face: A Playful Choice21:02 Pivoting to Open Source: The Birth of a New Vision23:58 Building a Community: The Power of Collaboration26:37 Navigating User Feedback: Balancing Vision and Signals28:51 Investor Relations: Framing a Pivot31:19 Positioning as Switzerland: Neutrality in AI34:06 The Business Model of Hugging Face: Freemium Success35:51 Evaluating AI Models: A New Approach40:33 The Need for Open Source AI Models42:27 Fostering Open Data Initiatives: A Call to Action45:18 The Future of Open AI: Efficiency and Specialization48:05 The AI Bubble: Reality vs. Perception49:30 The Growing Startup Ecosystem in Europe51:11 Why New York City is Ideal for AI Startups Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
207. John Borthwick Of Betaworks
John Borthwick shares his journey from a tech-savvy youth to a prominent figure in the New York tech scene. He discusses his early experiences with computers, the transformative impact of the World Wide Web, and the vibrant tech culture of the 90s. Borthwick reflects on his role in creating Total New York, the lessons learned from the AOL acquisition, and the challenges faced during the dot-com bubble burst. He also highlights the rise of social media platforms like Photolog and the evolution of BetaWorks as a hub for innovation, particularly in the AI space. Throughout the discussion, Borthwick emphasizes the importance of creativity, constraints, and the ever-changing landscape of technology.Chapters:00:00 The Early Days of Tech and Personal Journey02:11 Education and Its Impact on Career05:15 Experiencing the World Wide Web08:09 The New York Tech Scene in the 90s11:08 Creative Projects and the Internet16:01 Total New York: A Local Information Hub21:40 Lessons in Distribution and Audience Engagement24:57 The Evolution of Internet Distribution27:58 AOL: The Internet's First Giant35:54 The Dot-Com Bubble and Its Aftermath37:46 Photolog: A Precursor to Social Media44:56 Navigating Abundance and Constraints in AI49:37 BetaWorks: A Hub for Founders and Innovation Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.