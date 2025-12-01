211. Susan Lyne Part 1

I’ve maybe never interviewed anyone in my entire time as a historian and podcaster who has had a career as broad and varied as Susan Lyne. Yes, I obviously wanted to talk to Susan about her role helping startup Gilt Group, and her current role as the managing partner of the VC firm BBG Ventures. But, holy how. Susan also launched and oversaw the golden era of Premiere Magazine. She was the CEO of Martha Stewart Living Omnimedia when Martha had to step away to, you know, go to prison. And she was the President of ABC Entertainment. She oversaw the development of shows like Grey’s Anatomy and Lost. So, like, yeah. We needed to do two episodes. So this is part one, with the great, Susan Lyne.Chapters:00:00 From Boston to Berkeley: A Transformative Journey08:00 The Rise of Alternative Media: Village Voice Era16:06 Hollywood Calling: The IPC Films Experience23:12 Launching Premier Magazine: Inside Hollywood36:14 Navigating the ABC Landscape: A New Era40:28 Developing Grey's Anatomy And LostTakeawaysSusan's upbringing in Boston shaped her perspective on expectations and identity.Her time at UC Berkeley was transformative, exposing her to diverse ideas.Freelancing in journalism helped her develop a passion for storytelling.Working at City Magazine under Francis Ford Coppola was a unique experience.The Village Voice was a golden era for alternative media in New York.Susan's transition to Hollywood was driven by her love for storytelling.Premier Magazine aimed to provide in-depth insights into the film industry.At ABC, she focused on creating shows that appealed to women.Susan learned the importance of having a supportive partner in leadership.Her experience at ABC taught her valuable lessons about resilience and change. Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.