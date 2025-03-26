Michael Wolff at the Door: His New Bombshell Book on Donald Trump and the MAGA Bubble

Michael Wolff’s dishy account of Donald Trump’s incredible return to power, “All of Nothing,” is already grabbing headlines and drawing rebukes from the president and his allies. On this episode, host Radhika Jones, along with Claire Howorth and Michael Calderone, chat with Wolff about once again infiltrating the inner circle, what to expect from uber-insiders like Elon Musk and Jared Kushner, and how, for even the most loyal subjects, working for Trump “ends in tears.” Plus, Wolff recalls his unlikely Mar-a-Lago dinner with Donald and Melania! Learn about your ad choices: dovetail.prx.org/ad-choices