The Femininomenon: Decoding Feminine Energy In the Trump Era
As “masculine energy” pulses through the manosphere, it’s time to take a look at the women of the right, from Fox News-friendly Trump officials to Gen-Z YouTube talkers to nap dress-clad lifestyle influencers. Host and Vanity Fair editor-in-chief Radhika Jones, along with executive editor Claire Howorth and Hive editor Michael Calderone, unpack what it means to be a MAGA woman today, whether that's wielding power in Washington or amassing followers on TikTok—and what these political and cultural roles say about the state of feminism in America.
35:10
Win Some, Newsom: Gavin’s Risky Podcast Gambit
Gavin Newsom is taking time away from running the world’s 5th largest economy to… talk to Steve Bannon? On this episode, host Radhika Jones, along with Claire Howorth and Michael Calderone, discuss the California Governor’s outreach to right-wingers through his new podcast, ‘This Is Gavin Newsom,’ and whether he’s effectively countering the MAGA media machine. They also revisit Newsom’s trailblazing decision on gay marriage, along with that infamous rug photo, and explore whether the Govcaster’s chat show could help—or hinder—his chances of one day landing atop the Democratic ticket.
37:58
Amy Coney Barrett's Week In Liberal Wonderland
Supreme Court Justice Amy Coney Barrett, once a Roe-killing conservative darling, triggered the Trump faithful with a post-speech side-eye and ruling against the president who appointed her. On this episode, host and Vanity Fair editor-in-chief Radhika Jones, along with executive editor Claire Howorth and Hive editor Michael Calderone, explore Barrett’s path to the high court, her judicial philosophy and faith, and the right's re-framing of RBG’s replacement as a “DEI” hire. Plus, legal affairs contributor Cristian Farias joins the show to break down how Donald Trump and Elon Musk are causing constitutional chaos—and what role Barrett, and her fellow justices, could play in reining them in.
37:41
V.F. Oscars Dispatch: Parties, Politics, and How Culture Meets the Moment
Step inside Vanity Fair’s exclusive Oscars party with host and editor-in-chief Radhika Jones, who, along with executive editor Claire Howorth and Hive editor Michael Calderone, dish on what A-listers were wearing and eating. (Spoiler: In-N-Out burger). They also discuss the political dimensions of Hollywood’s biggest night and how the culture is responding to a second Trump presidency.
35:29
Michael Wolff at the Door: His New Bombshell Book on Donald Trump and the MAGA Bubble
Michael Wolff’s dishy account of Donald Trump’s incredible return to power, “All of Nothing,” is already grabbing headlines and drawing rebukes from the president and his allies. On this episode, host Radhika Jones, along with Claire Howorth and Michael Calderone, chat with Wolff about once again infiltrating the inner circle, what to expect from uber-insiders like Elon Musk and Jared Kushner, and how, for even the most loyal subjects, working for Trump “ends in tears.” Plus, Wolff recalls his unlikely Mar-a-Lago dinner with Donald and Melania!
What won’t people do for power? On Inside the Hive, Vanity Fair’s editor in chief, Radhika Jones, along with executive editor Claire Howorth and Hive editor Michael Calderone, spotlight the players jockeying for status, the coattail riders, and the ones truly calling the shots. How far will these power seekers go? What rules will they break? And what happens to those who stand in their way? Each week Inside the Hive brings you tales of the rich and fickle. Power brokers eventually fall. Betrayals happen. And plots get twisted.