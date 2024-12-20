Welcome to the The Incidentally Reliable Podcast, where we dive into the world of engineering and bring you first-hand experiences and captivating insights from...

Catch Krishnendu Majumdar (CPTO at Yubi) talk about his journey in the dynamic Indian startup ecosystem, strategies to build for scale from Day 1 and insights into building sustained user trust via exceptional product performance in high governance industries like credit and finance.

Catch Ramiro Berrelleza — Founder and CEO at Okteto talk about how impactful DevTool startups are built, the importance of investing in Developer Experience, and the emerging issues in the Cloud Native ecosystem.

We dive into the trenches with Abhishek Ghosh, a veteran who has led SRE teams at Pinterest, and now at Cribl. He shares gripping war room stories from Pinterest, strategies for maintaining uptime, insights into the role of AI in observability, and more! Discover the future of SRE and learn how to navigate the challenges of digital reliability. Tune in to gain valuable lessons from one of the industry's leading experts.

In this episode of Incidentally Reliable, we chat with Denys Pashutynski, Senior Engineering Manager of Site Reliability at Roblox, about the challenges of maintaining gaming reliability for millions. Denys, with experience at companies like Twitter, AWS, and eBay, dives into how Roblox handles latency, traffic spikes, and customer expectations.

In this episode of Incidentally Reliable, we sit down with Amit Rhinde, Head of Engineering at GoDaddy, to uncover the secrets behind building resilient systems, scaling global operations, and ensuring uptime for millions of users. Amit takes us through his incredible journey, from pioneering SRE practices at Adobe and AWS to leading one of the world's most trusted hosting platforms.

Welcome to the The Incidentally Reliable Podcast, where we dive into the world of engineering and bring you first-hand experiences and captivating insights from experts in the ever-evolving front lines of DevOps and Site Reliability. With a new guest every episode, learn how elusive reliability can be as we peek into their journey in the industry so far, engineering innovations made in distress, manoeuvred nightmares, their war-room stories, and their opinions on the current state of the space.