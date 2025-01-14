S2 E8| LET ’EM TALK

I’ll come right out with it. Today is about how to navigate when people are talking about you. I think we all deep down want to be like and accepted, no one wants to be judged and discussed. But it doesn't changed the fact that it hurts. And it's hard. Today I'm sharing a bit of my own personal reflection of how I've navigated being the subject of commentary for some time, the mistakes I made in handling it in the past, and the shifts and changes I've made to navigate in this season a healthier way. So much of it is ultimately beyond our control, but we can always control how we respond and the routes we take regardless. Outro Song- Lorde "A World Alone" 2013 Universal Music NZ Ltd