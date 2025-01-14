In this episode, I'm diving into the taboo topic of people pleasing and the cycles that often accompany it. The conversation begins with an exploration of personal patterns and how they manifest in our lives if left unchecked. I'm sharing my own journey of recognizing my people-pleasing tendencies, the impact of external validation, and the importance of self-discovery in a whole new way. Hopefully, this discussion will emphasize the need to break free from societal 'shoulds' and to empower us to make decisions based on personal desires rather than external expectations. It's time
We put people pleasing to bed, and end this heinous cycle of self abandonment in the name of "caring."
27:22
S3 E1| Midlife Crisis or Awakening?
Welcome to season 3, our pivot into THE HEALING ERA! A new season focused on healing and personal growth. 6 months ago I disappeared on the heels of what felt like a midlife-crisis. Turns out, it was an awakening. I'll be discussing the challenges and disruptions that led to the awareness around taking time for self-reflection and healing. This conversation explores coping strategies, the significance of taking a sabbatical, and the interconnectedness of mind, body, and soul in the healing process.
22:04
S2 E8| LET ’EM TALK
I’ll come right out with it.
Today is about how to navigate when people are talking about you.
I think we all deep down want to be like and accepted, no one wants to be judged and discussed.
But it doesn't changed the fact that it hurts.
And it's hard.
Today I'm sharing a bit of my own personal reflection of how I've navigated being the subject of commentary for some time, the mistakes I made in handling it in the past, and the shifts and changes I've made to navigate in this season a healthier way.
So much of it is ultimately beyond our control,
but we can always control how we respond and the routes we take regardless.
38:15
S2 E7| ANXIETY CAN’T HAVE ME
You hear this word more these days more than maybe you hear a lot of words, and rightfully so. Life continues to become increasingly more tense and burdensome, and it is only natural that worry and anxiety would follow.
By no means today is it my goal to offer clinical counsel, but I do feel an urgent need to share my own personal story + experience when it comes to combatting anxiety.
No matter where you're finding yourself today on this journey, I truly believe freedom is possible. I never believed it, until I experienced it for myself....
45:47
S2 E6| Use Your Voice
I talk to so many people who say they KNOW they need to start using their voice more, but don't!
Why are we so afraid to speak our minds, share our thoughts and let our unique voices be heard?
Well... I'm sure for many reasons, past experiences, fear of judgement, etc.
On today's episode I'll be helping you understand how to use your voice + also discuss a few ways you may be hurting your ability to use your voice.
We're here for a short time people. Time to use the voice you were given to reach those you were meant to impact.